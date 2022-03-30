 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Americans are making a run for the border to get gas. Not a repeat from 1988   (bbc.com) divider line
48
    More: Stupid, Internal combustion engine, Gasoline, Automobile, American Automobile Association, Petroleum, Mr Vaquero, Fuel economy in automobiles, small cars  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caravans of them
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of them, I assume, are good people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Caravans of them


We aren't sending our best.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the time wasted going over the border and just thinking about gas in general. A used Nissan Leaf is not that expensive.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [external-preview.redd.it image 825x592]


69 cents/gal.

NICE
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.


It was 1/3 horse piss.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$67 to fill up the Camry the other day. Sigh
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.


If gas is cheaper elsewhere, y'all might leave the state. We subsidize your gas to keep you there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: yakmans_dad: I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.

If gas is cheaper elsewhere, y'all might leave the state. We subsidize your gas to keep you there.


Whatever you do, don't come to California. It's really expensive and the taxes are high and homeless hoboes shiat in the streets and it's terrible.
Stay away at all costs.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Think of all the time wasted going over the border and just thinking about gas in general. A used Nissan Leaf is not that expensive.


The guy in the article was already traveling for other purposes, so no time was wasted.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuel subsidies are terrible.  You're creating an incentive to consume more of the subsidized fuel, which costs you more money in subsidies and makes it more and more difficult to return to a normally functioning market at some point in the future.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the reward points I get from shopping, I still haven't paid more than $4 a gallon.

I'm a consumer whore.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: With the reward points I get from shopping, I still haven't paid more than $4 a gallon.

I'm a consumer whore.


Consumwhore?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuel in Germany was insanely expensive- fortunately we got a cost of living allowance that offset that. 2008/2009 gas prices were insane.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So doing the quick math, his fill up for a civic was over 10 gallons. Seems questionable.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland suspended their gas tax and I have a credit card giving me a statement credit on gas purchases.  My fill up on the way home from my trip to Baltimore will save me about 60 cents a gallon.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your local border crossing isn't a hassle there will always be something cheaper in Mexico to pick up. Meds used to be a big thing. Don't know if it's the same now.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.


Taxes, for the most part.  Federal, state & local taxes on gas in California, amounts to almost 75 cents
per gallon.

The other issue is the "blend" of gas.  EPA regulations differ from each state.  California, having some
of the most strict regulations, requre a different "blend" of fuel that some other states.
Therefore, if California supply is a bit low, and say New Mexico, or another state has a surplus, the
oil/gas supplier cannot ship some of the excess to California.
Also, there is a changeover in the spring & fall to a "summer blend" in the summer and a "winter blend"
in the fall.
Plus, when you pull into a pump, instead of regular & premium, we have 87,89,91 octane and what not.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Think of all the time wasted going over the border and just thinking about gas in general. A used Nissan Leaf is not that expensive.


Hmm, I am intrigued...

*Searches*

Most of them in my area are about $28k for one that's about two years old. Could be better, could be worse.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: With the reward points I get from shopping, I still haven't paid more than $4 a gallon.

I'm a consumer whore.


This.

It's rare I ever pay full price for gas.  Gas dropped down to $3.79 yesterday and I currently have $1.75 off per gallon on my HyVee card that I'll probably use next week to fill up my older SUV.

Haven't filled my hybrid since early February and I'm still at 3/4 of a tank...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early 80s, and gas had jumped over $1 a gallon for the first time. A lot of the older pumps couldn't handle a price that high, they only had 2 digits to show in the cents spaces. So, if gas was $1.10, they priced it at 55 cents on the pump and you paid double what was shown. The real price was still posted correctly on the street sign.

I remember this because one day I had $5 in my pocket, I pumped gas until it said $5, then forgot that I really owed $10.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.


I filled up in Columbus with the same original price.  I stopped by the grocery store and picked up a few gift cards for the things I was going to buy anyway.  It lowered the price to $3.19.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana and Illinois used to have a thriving cross-border economy.

On the Indiana side:  cheaper gas, cheaper cigarettes, and fireworks.
On the Illinois side:  booze on Sunday.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1988? I was a wee folk then.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Canadians have been running across the border for years to fill up.  (I live in a border town where the round trip is only 20 minutes - including clearing customs)  FYI  Vermont is a lot cheaper than NY
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I paid $3.79 in Minnesota this week. I remember paying that much back when W was president so this isn't exactly that outrageous.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: 1988? I was a wee folk then.


Same. Someone care to explain to us spring chicken 30-somethings what the headline is referencing?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I should add, It was actually over $4+ when W was president for a bit. it was also the first time my young naive self heard about how oil was not subject to the laws of supply and demand - at least not really.

thanks commodity traders.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I should add, It was actually over $4+ when W was president for a bit. it was also the first time my young naive self heard about how oil was not subject to the laws of supply and demand - at least not really.

thanks commodity traders.


Well, it's more that it's subject to supply and demand and also commodity traders, who make it worse when supply is low or demand is high.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When he calculated the gallon price, he said $3.75 per gallon at a Chevron in Mexico was a steal compared to nearly $6 per gallon in San Diego.

I know it's early, and math isn't my strongest subject, but...

800 pesos = US $40.24.
37.228 liters = 9.84 gallons.
$40.24 ÷  9.84 = $4.09 per gallon.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Y'all do know what the real problem is, eh?
Both cash and gas are fungible.

Follow me for more tricks and treats.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fireproof: kdawg7736: 1988? I was a wee folk then.

Same. Someone care to explain to us spring chicken 30-somethings what the headline is referencing?


I think I've figured it out: Taco Bell's slogan in 1988 was "Make a Run for the Border."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You do that anyway at any border town -- El Paso/Juarez, Philly/Camden -- or any near border you can easily traverse Italy/Switzerland.   It's in all the real estate brochures as a feature.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: So doing the quick math, his fill up for a civic was over 10 gallons. Seems questionable.


37.23L = 9.84gal so your math was a little too quick BUT I just filled up my civic the other day and put almost 11gal in at about $3.95/gal after my $0.03/gal off (thanks Kroger?). quick search says most recent civic models have a ~12gal tank.

anyway, gas tax holiday here in GA through May, only downside is I have to keep living in GA :(
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: kdawg7736: 1988? I was a wee folk then.

Same. Someone care to explain to us spring chicken 30-somethings what the headline is referencing?

I think I've figured it out: Taco Bell's slogan in 1988 was "Make a Run for the Border."


I think they used that in the 1990s and maybe the 2000s.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: When he calculated the gallon price, he said $3.75 per gallon at a Chevron in Mexico was a steal compared to nearly $6 per gallon in San Diego.

I know it's early, and math isn't my strongest subject, but...

800 pesos = US $40.24.
37.228 liters = 9.84 gallons.
$40.24 ÷  9.84 = $4.09 per gallon.


I'm not going to defend or deny either figure, but the peso/dollar exchange fluctuates daily and with bigger swings especially the closer to the border one is.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Fireproof: Fireproof: kdawg7736: 1988? I was a wee folk then.

Same. Someone care to explain to us spring chicken 30-somethings what the headline is referencing?

I think I've figured it out: Taco Bell's slogan in 1988 was "Make a Run for the Border."

I think they used that in the 1990s and maybe the 2000s.


Yeah, I seem to have a distinct memory of it at some point. Maybe they used it for a long time.

I'm thinking subby googled when it was in use and found one that I'm seeing from 1988 and just went with that.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: ReapTheChaos: When he calculated the gallon price, he said $3.75 per gallon at a Chevron in Mexico was a steal compared to nearly $6 per gallon in San Diego.

I know it's early, and math isn't my strongest subject, but...

800 pesos = US $40.24.
37.228 liters = 9.84 gallons.
$40.24 ÷  9.84 = $4.09 per gallon.

I'm not going to defend or deny either figure, but the peso/dollar exchange fluctuates daily and with bigger swings especially the closer to the border one is.


It matters how close to the border you are? I'm intrigued...
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seneca Indian gas is $4.09 or less.  White man's pumps are running $4.39.  And, yes, going to the reservation is technically leaving the country.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Early 80s, and gas had jumped over $1 a gallon for the first time. A lot of the older pumps couldn't handle a price that high, they only had 2 digits to show in the cents spaces. So, if gas was $1.10, they priced it at 55 cents on the pump and you paid double what was shown. The real price was still posted correctly on the street sign.

I remember this because one day I had $5 in my pocket, I pumped gas until it said $5, then forgot that I really owed $10.


I still have memories of gas station prices at $.85 (I was a kid). I also remember being stuck when they hit a whole dollar and seemed to stay there.

Oddly enough, I have no memory of the price of gas when I started driving which is when it should have been relevant.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: When he calculated the gallon price, he said $3.75 per gallon at a Chevron in Mexico was a steal compared to nearly $6 per gallon in San Diego.

I know it's early, and math isn't my strongest subject, but...

800 pesos = US $40.24.
37.228 liters = 9.84 gallons.
$40.24 ÷  9.84 = $4.09 per gallon.


To add to this, he said it cost $70 to fill up the tank a week later in California. If the cost of a gallon in California is $5.91 as the article states, then $70 is 11.8 gallons. It would have cost him $48.43 in Mexico for that same amount.

So the Mexico savings are $21.57 minus the 34 miles to/from Mexico minus the time it takes to cross the border back/forth and dealing with the federales.

I dunno, I guess that would add up if you're doing it every week or more.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I been caught in a love triangle up at Taco Bell...."

/oh nothing, just freely associating
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: ReapTheChaos: When he calculated the gallon price, he said $3.75 per gallon at a Chevron in Mexico was a steal compared to nearly $6 per gallon in San Diego.

I know it's early, and math isn't my strongest subject, but...

800 pesos = US $40.24.
37.228 liters = 9.84 gallons.
$40.24 ÷  9.84 = $4.09 per gallon.

I'm not going to defend or deny either figure, but the peso/dollar exchange fluctuates daily and with bigger swings especially the closer to the border one is.


Well the article also claims it was $40, so my numbers seem about right.

"On TikTok, Julio Vaquero, a resident of San Diego, just 17 miles (23km) from the border, posted a video showing how he filled up his Honda Civic in Tijuana for $40."
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I just filled the car. Regular. $3.69/gallon.

Why Kentucky should have cheap gasoline while the rest of the country doesn't is a mystery.


Say what you want about Mitch - He gets paid.  Putin may not have money, but he does still have oil.


/I know...
 
StressMonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: So doing the quick math, his fill up for a civic was over 10 gallons. Seems questionable.


10+ on an on paper "12.4 gallon" tank is well reasonable.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It matters how close to the border you are? I'm intrigued...


Places exchanging currency make a profit on the exchange. The closer to the border, the higher their profit is because of convenience to people making short cross-border trips.

Think about buying gasoline from the gas station closed to the interstate exit, and then looking to find gasoline 40¢ cheaper if you go 4-5 miles down the road.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.