(CNN)   Day 35 of WW3: Germany has gas shortages, US is skeptical that Russia is withdrawing forces, Ukrainian negotiation team is poisoned, and it looks like Ukraine has won the Battle of Kyiv. This is your Wednesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, by the way:

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Deputy PM: Special UN mission needed to eliminate risk of nuclear accident at Chornobyl. Iryna Vereshchuk said that Russian forces had set up an ammunition warehouse near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. "We demand that the UN Security Council adopt immediate measures to demilitarize the Chornobyl exclusion zone and dispatch a special mission to eliminate the risks," Vereshchuk said.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


UK Intelligence: Some Russian units returned to Belarus, Russia to reorganize and resupply. This is placing further pressure on Russia's already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units, according to U.K. Defense Ministry. "Russia will likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuver capability through mass artillery and missile attacks," the report reads.

UK Ministry of Defense: Highly likely Russia will look to refocus combat power to their offensive in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In an update on March 27, the U.K. said that Russian setbacks and successful Ukrainian counter-attacks "mean it is almost certain that the Russian offensive has failed in its objective to encircle Kyiv."

General Staff: Russia transfers 2,000 troops from occupied parts of Georgia to Ukraine. According to Ukraine's military, 5 battalion tactical groups were sent from military bases in Russian-occupied South Ossetia and Abkhazia to strengthen the Russian army attacking Ukraine.

General Staff: Russia partially withdraws military units from Kyiv, Chernihiv oblasts. According to Ukraine's military, the Russian army is regrouping in the east to concentrate its military power in the area. In the south, Russia is preparing to resume offensive operations. However, the head of the #Chernihiv regional state administration said that there has been no decrease in the military activity of the #Russian occupiers so far.

Zelensky: 'Ukrainians are not naive,' we see risks in peace talks. Zelensky called not to trust any promises given by Russia. "Of course, we see all the risks. Of course, we don't have a reason to trust the words of representatives of a country that wages war against us."

France says humanitarian mission to Mariupol not possible 'at this stage.' French President Emmanuel Macron asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, however, he didn't receive a positive answer, says Macron's office.

Famous defender of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island released from Russian captivity. Border Guard Roman Hrybov, whose phrase "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself" went viral, was part of a recent prisoner exchange.

US prepares new round of sanctions against Russia. According to Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the sanctions will target supply chains for the Russian military and undermine the country's defense industry.

Poland to block coal imports from Russia. "We cannot wait any longer for the EU reaction on the issue," said Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller. "We are aware of the risks." Almost 20% of Polish coal comes from Russia.

General Staff: Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Kamaz Typhoon armored vehicle. Kamaz Typhoon mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles are among the Russian military's best weapons.

Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic expel Russian diplomats over espionage. 17 diplomats have been expelled from the Netherlands, 21 from Belgium, and 1 from the Czech Republic. "We are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU," Czech foreign ministry wrote. Additionally, Ireland has asked four senior Russian diplomats to leave because their activities are not in accordance with the international standards.

Blinken: No signs that Russia is serious about peace talks with Ukraine. "There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does. We're focused on the latter," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference, as quoted by CNN.

Johnson: Ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia wouldn't be enough to lift UK sanctions. Johnson said that "the pressure on Putin must be increased both through further economic measures and providing military aid to ensure Russia changes course completely," Reuters reported. Boris #Johnson said that he intends to supply #Ukraine with "more lethal" weapons.

NATO says Ukraine invited to its summit scheduled for April 6-7. The summit will be held in Brussels. Other non-member states invited are Georgia, Finland, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

#German chocolate manufacturer @RITTER_SPORT_DE will not stop supplying products to #Russia. The #Russian market accounts for about 7% of the company's turnover. According to a representative of Ritter Sport, the decision to continue supplying was not an easy one.

The #Canadian Parliament called on the government to introduce a visa-free regime with #Ukraine.

#Russian assets worth 2.5 billion euros were frozen in #Luxembourg.

Roskomnadzor wants to block #Russian #Wikipedia. The reason is the article about #Russia's military invasion of #Ukraine. According to Roskomnadzor, the war should be called a "special operation".

#Polish company LPP closed all stores Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay in #Russia.

Oleksiy Arestovych called the probability of Belarus joining the war low. In his opinion, #Russia already understands this. "The withdrawal of Russian troops from the north of Ukraine demonstrates that they have understood that they will not be able to persuade Lukashenko".

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Host Evgeny Popov says it's time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change "the regime in the U.S." before its term expires "and to again help our partner Trump to become President."
https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1508824666626011138?s=20&t=g8K1Y6_jpnVqDboxQ5tftA

#Canadian oilfield services company Calfrac Well Services has suspended investments in Russia and canceled the supply of equipment.

#French sportswear brand Decathlon announced suspension of its stores in Russia.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, VHTS isn't scrubbing cat puke this morning. All is right in the fark Ukraine threads.

Morning all. Have things escalated since I went to bed last night or are we still in a holding pattern for the end times?

/I don't fear Putin using nukes
//It's just kinda a dark humor acceptance that this is how we go out
///🖕Here's to you, Mr. Putin 🖕
////You're the dick we all should know
//Woah woah woah
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: General Staff: Russia transfers 2,000 troops from occupied parts of Georgia to Ukraine. According to Ukraine's military, 5 battalion tactical groups were sent from military bases in Russian-occupied South Ossetia and Abkhazia to strengthen the Russian army attacking Ukraine.


This seems like a) a bad sign for Russia, and b) gonna lead to riots in those areas
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Ah, VHTS isn't scrubbing cat puke this morning. All is right in the fark Ukraine threads.


Well, not yet anyway. I am suffering from insomnia, but that's not news.

Cats have been fed, and that usually means no barfing, counterintuitively.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think Putin's going to use nukes either, unless he's cornered like Hitler in the Bunker in 1945.

Of course, I didn't think he'd be so stupid as to invade Ukraine, either, so....
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Samsung removed the letter Z from the name of the phone model On the official website, the smartphone model Galaxy Z Fold3 is now called Galaxy Fold3. The Russian version remains unchanged.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zelenskyy: I appeal to Ukraine's friends all around the world to join campaign #StandUpForUkraine and support online event "Social Media Rally" on April 9. Your help will contribute to our joint victory. Grateful to @vonderleyen, @JustinTrudeau, @GlblCtzn for leadership and support.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Ah, VHTS isn't scrubbing cat puke this morning. All is right in the fark Ukraine threads.

Well, not yet anyway. I am suffering from insomnia, but that's not news.

Cats have been fed, and that usually means no barfing, counterintuitively.


My Kitler tends to eat, puke up his food (sometimes into the bowl he's eating out of) and then continue eating.

We think he gets excited for food and ends up eating too fast
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I don't think Putin's going to use nukes either, unless he's cornered like Hitler in the Bunker in 1945.

Of course, I didn't think he'd be so stupid as to invade Ukraine, either, so....


Putin will use nukes if Ukraine gets too close to the Russian border, there are military strikes/incursions into Russia, or he knows he's a dead man regardless. Though the latter situation may result in nuking Moscow as revenge against a coup attempt
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Ah, VHTS isn't scrubbing cat puke this morning. All is right in the fark Ukraine threads.

Well, not yet anyway. I am suffering from insomnia, but that's not news.

Cats have been fed, and that usually means no barfing, counterintuitively.

My Kitler tends to eat, puke up his food (sometimes into the bowl he's eating out of) and then continue eating.

We think he gets excited for food and ends up eating too fast


There are dishes designed to make them eat slower!
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I don't think Putin's going to use nukes either, unless he's cornered like Hitler in the Bunker in 1945.

Of course, I didn't think he'd be so stupid as to invade Ukraine, either, so....


He may not be in the bunker yet, but that's just because his driver took the long route

Sure he may be able to get a concession for a "neutral" Ukraine and Donbas or something and he has the ability to spin it as a massive win at home, but he's the guy walking around the gym talking about how big his dick is, and when he dropped his towel in the shower, all the other guys were able to see he's got a micro penis and he is the laughingstock.

Just because a peace treaty might be signed, doesn't mean the sanctions are immediately dropped and life goes back to normal.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's gonna wind up retreating back to the only piece of Ukraine he really wanted, which was Donetsk in the first place. Maybe a bit more than that, but this was always about nibbling, and getting a client state to give them cover and a buffer zone.

What IS interesting is the admission that they really like regime change in the US, and it's the first time that they've really admitted to being able to take action to encourage such a thing--despite years of funding some of the most batsh*t crazy in the US already, but it's nice to have them admit that for a change, and to openly express their partnership with Donnie Don't. Funny, how much of US politics keeps coming back to ties with Russia...

Might be harder though, now that the cat is out of the bag, and hopefully Biden will awaken the FEC's Eye of Sauron, and pull the damn trigger on it.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: He's gonna wind up retreating back to the only piece of Ukraine he really wanted, which was Donetsk in the first place. Maybe a bit more than that, but this was always about nibbling, and getting a client state to give them cover and a buffer zone.

What IS interesting is the admission that they really like regime change in the US, and it's the first time that they've really admitted to being able to take action to encourage such a thing--despite years of funding some of the most batsh*t crazy in the US already, but it's nice to have them admit that for a change, and to openly express their partnership with Donnie Don't. Funny, how much of US politics keeps coming back to ties with Russia...

Might be harder though, now that the cat is out of the bag, and hopefully Biden will awaken the FEC's Eye of Sauron, and pull the damn trigger on it.


Donbas. Not Donetsk. Dammit.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I don't think Putin's going to use nukes either, unless he's cornered like Hitler in the Bunker in 1945.

Of course, I didn't think he'd be so stupid as to invade Ukraine, either, so....


Also, I think Putin not using nukes will have a similar/opposite effect as Biden not being more gung-ho on Ukraine to like-minded dictators.

If Putin doesn't use a nuke when he's losing, it'll be seen as a signal to DC that we may all have nukes but we ain't gonna use them if you try to destroy us (economically at the moment). Xi and Un would be very nervous with that as they would fear they'd be next targets for the US.

Honestly, him nuking Lviv to save face is probably the most Putin thing he could do
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]


Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?


No idea. If you're assuming it's in Ukraine, yeah, probably should be. Could be 'shopped too, I suppose. 🤷
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Ah, VHTS isn't scrubbing cat puke this morning. All is right in the fark Ukraine threads.

Well, not yet anyway. I am suffering from insomnia, but that's not news.

Cats have been fed, and that usually means no barfing, counterintuitively.

My Kitler tends to eat, puke up his food (sometimes into the bowl he's eating out of) and then continue eating.

We think he gets excited for food and ends up eating too fast

There are dishes designed to make them eat slower!


Ha, this cat plays by his own whiskers. We've thought about getting one of those food bowls that portion out the dry food for them but he would just hate us if we did that (and he's a big Quisling to begin with)

I did get a new water fountain for them. The motor died in their current one and I can't get a replacement for it. But they're both long haired so fur gets everywhere on their water bowl.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: hubiestubert: He's gonna wind up retreating back to the only piece of Ukraine he really wanted, which was Donetsk in the first place. Maybe a bit more than that, but this was always about nibbling, and getting a client state to give them cover and a buffer zone.

What IS interesting is the admission that they really like regime change in the US, and it's the first time that they've really admitted to being able to take action to encourage such a thing--despite years of funding some of the most batsh*t crazy in the US already, but it's nice to have them admit that for a change, and to openly express their partnership with Donnie Don't. Funny, how much of US politics keeps coming back to ties with Russia...

Might be harder though, now that the cat is out of the bag, and hopefully Biden will awaken the FEC's Eye of Sauron, and pull the damn trigger on it.

Donbas. Not Donetsk. Dammit.


Tomato tomato. Putin wants both for his buffer state.

But yeah, I think he'll settle for LNR/DNR buffer state if he loses all his invasion gains
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poland's PM has just announced a complete stop of Russian energy imports: 👉no 🇷🇺coal in April/May 👉no 🇷🇺oil from December "at the latest" 👉no 🇷🇺gas from December In 2020 Poland spent $13.5 bn on 🇷🇺energy resources. PM also called the EU for imposing a new tax on 🇷🇺oil & gas.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?


Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time


I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: hubiestubert: He's gonna wind up retreating back to the only piece of Ukraine he really wanted, which was Donetsk in the first place. Maybe a bit more than that, but this was always about nibbling, and getting a client state to give them cover and a buffer zone.

What IS interesting is the admission that they really like regime change in the US, and it's the first time that they've really admitted to being able to take action to encourage such a thing--despite years of funding some of the most batsh*t crazy in the US already, but it's nice to have them admit that for a change, and to openly express their partnership with Donnie Don't. Funny, how much of US politics keeps coming back to ties with Russia...

Might be harder though, now that the cat is out of the bag, and hopefully Biden will awaken the FEC's Eye of Sauron, and pull the damn trigger on it.

Donbas. Not Donetsk. Dammit.


220, 221, whatever it takes.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

May the saint watch over the citizens of Ukraine and turn the Russian offensive to rubble.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?


I guess? I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions. I assume being an admin, you'd get $10 or free lifetime TF or something 😛

/I wasn't joking, you should've thrown the cat at him 😛
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?


I'm of a lower pay grade and only get to keep the upvotes and funnies. If I earn enough funnies I might earn a promotion to the next pay grade, which (rumor has it)  pays in cat litter.  The pay grade above that pays in clean cat litter.  It's good to have goals!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions.


You guys are getting paid? jpg
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I don't think Putin's going to use nukes either, unless he's cornered like Hitler in the Bunker in 1945.

Of course, I didn't think he'd be so stupid as to invade Ukraine, either, so....


This is my worry/view. Putin's already proven that we can't trust he'll do anything logical or rational.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: The pay grade above that pays in clean cat litter.


Mrs VHTS and I just yesterday muscled 4 boxes of kitty litter up from the common garage.

WHY do they HAVE to make the handles on those so painful to carry? Not all of us have private garages right off the kitchen, you know.

/ don't get me started on the horrible shopping bags that Target uses
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions.

You guys are getting paid? jpg


IKR?  I'm having to pay...I'm in the negative pay grade.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions.

You guys are getting paid? jpg


why am I not getting paid for this?!

Also, uh, HOW DARE YOU PEOPLE THREADJACK THE SUPER SERIOUS DISCUSSION ON THE WAR?! NOBODY CARES ABOUT YOUR STUPID HOBBY! etc. etc.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: The pay grade above that pays in clean cat litter.

Mrs VHTS and I just yesterday muscled 4 boxes of kitty litter up from the common garage.

WHY do they HAVE to make the handles on those so painful to carry? Not all of us have private garages right off the kitchen, you know.

/ don't get me started on the horrible shopping bags that Target uses


Seriously! Those little fake paper handle things
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: The pay grade above that pays in clean cat litter.

Mrs VHTS and I just yesterday muscled 4 boxes of kitty litter up from the common garage.

WHY do they HAVE to make the handles on those so painful to carry? Not all of us have private garages right off the kitchen, you know.

/ don't get me started on the horrible shopping bags that Target uses


p.globalsources.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
32 tons of emergency medical supplies headed to Ukraine from Seattle

A cargo jet packed full of bandages, clean syringes, and other medical supplies is set to leave for Ukraine this week from Sea-Tac Airport. A group of nonprofit organizations, including Nova Ukraine and the Ukrainian Association of Washington State, donated $3.5 million in supplies to help Ukrainians fleeing violence.
"These supplies are needed all over Ukraine and will save many lives," Igor Markov said Monday afternoon in front of a cargo jet at Sea-Tac Airport.
Markov is the Director of Nova Ukraine, one of the groups that coordinated the airlift. The Ukrainian Association of Washington State, the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon, and Ukrainian Student Association at Stanford University partnered in obtaining and sorting the hundreds of boxes of supplies.
"People all over the greater Seattle area, in Washington state, people all over the West Coast have come together to ship this life saving aid to Ukraine," said Katya Sedova of the Ukrainian Association of Washington State.
On Monday crews loaded cardboard boxes onto the plane, strapping some down to the floor and others packed into overhead compartments.
Governor Jay Inslee, Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell walked through the plane as it was being loaded and chatted with volunteers.

"Every single person in the state of Washington has been touched and inspired by the courage of President Zelenskyy," Inslee said of the Ukrainian leader.
Inslee and others said they're committed to helping Ukrainians now who are in Europe and also later as refugees who might come to Washington.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates nearly four million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in late February.
Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco, said Monday that the medical supplies will be distributed to hospitals that need them desperately.
"They need them right now," Kushneruk said.
Both Kushneruk and Sedova said this is only the first supply plane they hope to send to help Ukrainians.
"We need more planes to bring the necessary medical aid to Ukraine from Seattle; not only medicine, but food," Kushneruk said. "Food is important to bring to those cities that are under siege by Russia."
The cargo jet is set to leave Seattle for Ukraine in the next few days.

https://kuow.org/stories/32-tons-of-emergency-medical-supplies-heading-to-ukraine-from-seattle?fbclid=IwAR0p-k3CPVz8Tsx4BrqAu5iOJJzNEzZEg0P3vRgJtGtKdfAiUzc6887cn9A
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I don't think Putin's going to use nukes either, unless he's cornered like Hitler in the Bunker in 1945.

Of course, I didn't think he'd be so stupid as to invade Ukraine, either, so....


I didn't expect Russian forces to try to occupy Chernobyl, but Russia has been like Londo Mollari

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: The pay grade above that pays in clean cat litter.

Mrs VHTS and I just yesterday muscled 4 boxes of kitty litter up from the common garage.

WHY do they HAVE to make the handles on those so painful to carry? Not all of us have private garages right off the kitchen, you know.

/ don't get me started on the horrible shopping bags that Target uses

[p.globalsources.com image 360x360]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?

I guess? I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions. I assume being an admin, you'd get $10 or free lifetime TF or something 😛

/I wasn't joking, you should've thrown the cat at him 😛


Ah, you may want to update your spreadsheet, dear.
I no longer peek behind the curtains 🙂
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumors from a friend who seems to be in the loop... Aparently the paratroopers lost when the Russian Llyushin Il-76 military transport planes were shot down were their elite airborne troops and there were recently high profile services for some of them.

Related to that, my friend is searching for a rumored version of a Ukrainian or Russian language version of the US Airborne song "Blood on the Risers" aka "Gory Gory What a Helluva Way to Die" keeping with the theme of things going very wrong and the "Gory, gory, what a hell of a way to die, He ain't gonna jump no more!" and a reference to Orcs in planes being shot down.  The US Airborne song it is based on is here.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kit Fister: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: The pay grade above that pays in clean cat litter.

Mrs VHTS and I just yesterday muscled 4 boxes of kitty litter up from the common garage.

WHY do they HAVE to make the handles on those so painful to carry? Not all of us have private garages right off the kitchen, you know.

/ don't get me started on the horrible shopping bags that Target uses

[p.globalsources.com image 360x360]

[c.tenor.com image 498x325] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Grocery Bag Handle Saves Time And Effort - Legit Gifts
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?

I guess? I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions. I assume being an admin, you'd get $10 or free lifetime TF or something 😛

/I wasn't joking, you should've thrown the cat at him 😛

Ah, you may want to update your spreadsheet, dear.
I no longer peek behind the curtains 🙂


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?

I guess? I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions. I assume being an admin, you'd get $10 or free lifetime TF or something 😛

/I wasn't joking, you should've thrown the cat at him 😛

Ah, you may want to update your spreadsheet, dear.
I no longer peek behind the curtains 🙂


Wait, when did you drop your modmin duties? Now who will I go to when I feel oppressed by the *other* admins?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Putin's already proven that we can't trust he'll do anything logical or rational.


It is somewhat difficult to trust the word of a man who opened up a humanitarian exodus corridor, because that made it easier to get fleeing refugees together in one easily bombed location.

...and then did it again.

...and again.

...and keeps making the offer to do it again.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?

I guess? I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions. I assume being an admin, you'd get $10 or free lifetime TF or something 😛

/I wasn't joking, you should've thrown the cat at him 😛

Ah, you may want to update your spreadsheet, dear.
I no longer peek behind the curtains 🙂

Wait, when did you drop your modmin duties? Now who will I go to when I feel oppressed by the *other* admins?


Back off, somedude210, the line starts back there.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks VHTS!
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: Peki: [Fark user image image 425x633]
[ID: A narrow street in an unknown, rural-like area, with what looks like a red pedestrian overpass. In the foreground, a large tree has been trimmed to appear to flip off the viewer. The colors of the Ukrainian flag are painted where the fingernail would be, and "F*ck you Putin", uncensored, is spray painted in white on the trunk.]

Why is it in English, tho?   Shouldn't that be in Russian?

Another 3am day? I hope Drew is paying you overtime for this 😛

/Should've thrown the cat at him this time

I cant make that same joke twice!  😋....and Drew pays us?

I guess? I keep getting told I must be paid by Drew for all the submissions. I assume being an admin, you'd get $10 or free lifetime TF or something 😛

/I wasn't joking, you should've thrown the cat at him 😛

Ah, you may want to update your spreadsheet, dear.
I no longer peek behind the curtains 🙂

Wait, when did you drop your modmin duties? Now who will I go to when I feel oppressed by the *other* admins?


I don't even know who the mods currently are anymore.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Thanks VHTS!


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
