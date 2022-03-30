 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Drunk, naked and combative is no way to go through life, private jet interloper   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this movie. The woman he loves must've been on that plane. Funny they didn't stop the plane so the couple could have a loving embrace but I suppose reality and movies aren't always the same.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, exactly, is a "wife fence"?  It sounds sexist...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Kinky autocorrect wants to change "sexist" to "sexiest."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have you ever been stuck at Midway Airport during a 4-hour fight delay?  It would drive anyone insane. A few days in a mental hospital would be an improvement.
 
smokewon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What, exactly, is a "wife fence"?  It sounds sexist...
[Fark user image image 425x426]

/Kinky autocorrect wants to change "sexist" to "sexiest."


A fence made out of wives....duh.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could see this being a relatively easy task at a regional airport. This Midway. I'm impressed he made it Galway up the fence much less completely over and strip before being apprehended.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TTTO "Jet Airliner" by the Steve Miller Band.

Private jet interloper
Don't try getting onto my plane
Oh-oh, private jet interloper
Cuz it's clear that you are insane

Taxiing on the tarmac now
Feel the need to relax
I just can't go on in this crazy town
And now my, whole jet's gonna need to be rewaxed

Private jet interloper
Put some clothes on, please get some aid
Oh-oh, private jet interloper
Cuz it's sad that you're in this state
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This raises the question: are pilots required to speak folksy?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He was taken to Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn for a mental evaluation.

Berwyn? From Midway airport? *does mental mapping* Ok, Midway is 55th and Cicero or so on the south side, Berwyn is around 35th and Cermak or so but on the west side, Lil Company of Mary on 95th in Oak Lawn/south side would be my first thought, but I haven't been to Chicago in a while. I know hospitals were everywhere, maybe not mental hospitals.

Or he was Jewish and didn't want a protestant/catholic/presbyterian/Samaritan/whatever Mary hospital is
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Have you ever been stuck at Midway Airport during a 4-hour fight delay?  It would drive anyone insane. A few days in a mental hospital would be an improvement.


Agreed.

In the before-fore times you could eat your way out of the spiral of sadness at Frontera, American Dog, or Pegasus on the Fly.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A wife fence is something your wife puts up when she is no longer attracted to you sexually.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You always see a story like that on here almost every week.
 
perigee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What, exactly, is a "wife fence"?  It sounds sexist...
[Fark user image 425x426]

/Kinky autocorrect wants to change "sexist" to "sexiest."


breakfastwithspock.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Looks like that. Very Dangerous.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That article was either written by a bot, a drunk reporter, or a potato.

From the 'wife fence' (Yes I googled it and yes nothing fun showed up in the results), to the fact they mention over and over the dude had no clothes. Ugh.
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: A wife fence is something your wife puts up when she is no longer attracted to you sexually.


So that's what that is.
 
