 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   You murder a woman, chop her body into pieces and burn her face off, there's NO WAY the cops are gonna ever identify her. I mean it's not like she had several distinct tattoos....and was a porn star or anything   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
6
    More: Sick, Italy, body parts of a young woman, distinct tattoos, body parts, northern Italy, last Sunday, Davide Fontana, Prosecutor Lorena Ghibaudo  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is obviously going to be an extremely tasteful and respectful thread, right fark?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aaaaaaand cut!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only positive part of that whole horrid thing is that he's in custody.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*googles*

Jeez. Every part of her body has a tattoo, like she was labeling them.

Forethought, perhaps.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: "It was soon clear that she had not posted on any of her social media since January, though no one had reported her missing. Her friends say they assumed she was off at some exotic location on a shoot."

Christ, that's depressing. The dichotomy of that many people knowing who you are, but no one being that worried about where you are is just... *sigh*
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.