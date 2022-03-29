 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Why are there no women's sports bars? Why there are no men's sports bras?   (oregonlive.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Bar, Jenny Nguyen, college women's basketball teams, sports bar, Gay bar, global plans, simple idea, local girls  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 30 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why does the WNBA need to be subsided by the NBA?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Anything is a sports bra if you're brave.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
                                    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is fantastic. Wish there was something like this in my area.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've seen plenty of guys in stuff not that far off from sports bras. At the gym I've seen more guys in skimpy, cropped, TIGHT tank tops than I have women.

Now, the guys that wear Lululemons just make me uncomfortable.

/ Especially when I watch them do squats.
// "That's right... ALL the way down..."
/// Now think how women feel when they're trying to work out.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've seen more than a few dudes with big chichis who definitely need bras.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've seen men who could definitely use some support and it's weird that it would be a joke or "weird" for them to get it.

And while we're on the topic, guys who identify as men, next uncomfortably hot day/night, try out a soft, 100% cotton, wrap-around skirt. You might never go back to pants.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Go to a lesbian bar on sports night. If you can still find a lesbian bar......heck even gay male bars are mostly dance clubs now.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Why does the WNBA need to be subsided by the NBA?


The NBA sees it as a good way to reach out to a female audience at barely over G-league prices?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any sports bra can be a man's sport bra if you're man enough to wear it.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [snopes.com image 850x444]


Came for this

/well I didn't come
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've never seen a "men's sports bar." Only "sports bars" where both men and women hung out because everyone, say, wanted to see the Red Sox or Patriots.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I've never seen a "men's sports bar." Only "sports bars" where both men and women hung out because everyone, say, wanted to see the Red Sox or Patriots.


It's not about men's bars for sports. It's a bar for women's sports.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: bostonguy: I've never seen a "men's sports bar." Only "sports bars" where both men and women hung out because everyone, say, wanted to see the Red Sox or Patriots.

It's not about men's bars for sports. It's a bar for women's sports.


Good for her building a bar that caters to women's sports only.  Let's see if the market supports it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.