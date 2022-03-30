 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice) Weeners Developers toss mix-use plans for "Boner 4ever" building erected in the 1920s in favor of tent-pole hoteliers Marriott. Mushrooming costs and Covid have been very hard on the economy   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
4
    More: Weeners, Construction, Building, Broad Street, Occupancy, Broad Street Line, Marriott International, Islamabad Marriott Hotel bombing, Fire protection  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 2:35 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should probably see a doctor about that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deffuse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That headline was hard enough.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.