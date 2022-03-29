 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The SU-34 was supposed to be the pride of the Russian air-force able to launch precision munitions from stand off range while staying safe from air defenses. But since 2014 Russia can't make any of those, so they've been anything BUT safe in Ukraine   (msn.com) divider line
33
    More: Fail, MSN  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 3:13 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the Russians all but stopped buying guided munitions years ago owing to their high cost and, post-2014, the effect of foreign sanctions on Russian manufacturers of bombs and missiles. ..government being run by a mob crew.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
SLAVA UKRAINI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In the bunker, the nuclear bunker, the Putin hides tonight...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh well.

Anyway.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this the Russian plane that their own video a couple of weeks ago showed a consumer handheld GPS velcro'd to the instrument panel?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LoL
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: In the bunker, the nuclear bunker, the Putin hides tonight...


They are coming for him, to throw him out of the bunker like the trash he is, and tow away the fine bunker.

/s
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Russia at war I would think he would be in a secure bunker the whole time.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while America fights war criminals they may want to have a look at Cheney and Bush.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really quite a pleasant surprise given all the Tom Clancy books I read as a teenager.
 
chipaku
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: In the bunker, the nuclear bunker, the Putin hides tonight...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 850x705]SLAVA UKRAINI


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Is this the Russian plane that their own video a couple of weeks ago showed a consumer handheld GPS velcro'd to the instrument panel?


Yes.

Which is doubly weird because Russia operates GLONASS, a domestic equivalent to GPS, begging the question of why their advanced strike fighter needs a foreign commercial system in the first place.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
yukikaze says it's an enemy
Youtube nxYVMVjqj1s
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zbtop: Carter Pewterschmidt: Is this the Russian plane that their own video a couple of weeks ago showed a consumer handheld GPS velcro'd to the instrument panel?

Yes.

Which is doubly weird because Russia operates GLONASS, a domestic equivalent to GPS, begging the question of why their advanced strike fighter needs a foreign commercial system in the first place.


glonass depends on coordination with GPS and ground adjusting station corrections to be accurate.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dear Ukraine.
kill them all. no quarter. they are intentionally bombing schools, hospitals and civilians. kill them all, and take back Crimea. it is clear Russia is inept. you have this,
this just makes me ill. who intentionally targets women and kids?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zbtop: Carter Pewterschmidt: Is this the Russian plane that their own video a couple of weeks ago showed a consumer handheld GPS velcro'd to the instrument panel?

Yes.

Which is doubly weird because Russia operates GLONASS, a domestic equivalent to GPS, begging the question of why their advanced strike fighter needs a foreign commercial system in the first place.


Because the GLONASS is being jammed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: zbtop: Carter Pewterschmidt: Is this the Russian plane that their own video a couple of weeks ago showed a consumer handheld GPS velcro'd to the instrument panel?

Yes.

Which is doubly weird because Russia operates GLONASS, a domestic equivalent to GPS, begging the question of why their advanced strike fighter needs a foreign commercial system in the first place.

Because the GLONASS is being jammed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok...why the farking hell do they still make fighter jets with cannons? They never get used, they take up a farkton of valuable space and weight, and they force pilots into unsafe flight paths for them to be used because we still dont just have angled barrels which point at a 45 degree angle down.

They would be better scrapped from all designs and replaced with rocket pods, fuel tanks, more robust EWF packages or brass balls
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yup, so put any Western aircraft in that position, low, slow with dumb munitions and make the pilot do a visual ID of the target and I guess you'll get the same loss rate.

...I guess it's more of a case of " it's not what you have but what you do with it"

Thought experiment: If you put he F-35 in the same position would it do any better? Are the flare packs designed to help counter the SAM threat any better than the Russian ones?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ok...why the farking hell do they still make fighter jets with cannons? They never get used, they take up a farkton of valuable space and weight, and they force pilots into unsafe flight paths for them to be used because we still dont just have angled barrels which point at a 45 degree angle down.

They would be better scrapped from all designs and replaced with rocket pods, fuel tanks, more robust EWF packages or brass balls


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, I couldn't hear what you were saying.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ok...why the farking hell do they still make fighter jets with cannons? They never get used, they take up a farkton of valuable space and weight, and they force pilots into unsafe flight paths for them to be used because we still dont just have angled barrels which point at a 45 degree angle down.

They would be better scrapped from all designs and replaced with rocket pods, fuel tanks, more robust EWF packages or brass balls


The US had exactly the same idea when first developing the F4 phantom.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chucknasty: dear Ukraine.
kill them all. no quarter. they are intentionally bombing schools, hospitals and civilians. kill them all, and take back Crimea. it is clear Russia is inept. you have this,
this just makes me ill. who intentionally targets women and kids?


conservatives
 
zakke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ok...why the farking hell do they still make fighter jets with cannons? They never get used, they take up a farkton of valuable space and weight, and they force pilots into unsafe flight paths for them to be used because we still dont just have angled barrels which point at a 45 degree angle down.

They would be better scrapped from all designs and replaced with rocket pods, fuel tanks, more robust EWF packages or brass balls


Fighter cannons are not really meant for strafing ground targets, they are for last resort air-to-air use. Ground attack plane role is different.

https://planenerd.com/why-fighter-jets-still-have-guns/
 
maudibjr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean one of the reasons the Russian shell cities is because artillery shells are cheap
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: while America fights war criminals they may want to have a look at Cheney and Bush.


Undoubtedly. I've been saying that for almost twenty years.
And Henry Kissinger may go down as the greatest unhanged war criminal of the 20th century
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russians all but stopped buying guided munitions years ago owing to their high cost and, post-2014, the effect of foreign sanctions on Russian manufacturers of bombs and missiles.

But Tucker said sanctions don't work so repeal them right now!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chipaku: fragMasterFlash: In the bunker, the nuclear bunker, the Putin hides tonight...

[Fark user image 494x682]


I take offense at that picture.

Saddam was found in a spider hole, which is no where near nice enough to be legitimately called a bunker like the magnificent bunkers in which those great men hid like little biatches.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: conservatives


Tell me you have a low IQ without TELLING me you have a low IQ..
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: Oh well.

Anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russians all but stopped buying guided munitions years ago owing to their high cost and, post-2014, the effect of foreign sanctions on Russian manufacturers of bombs and missiles.

But Tucker said sanctions don't work so repeal them right now!
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x483]


I wonder what that treasonous turd is getting for all his nut slobbering?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: conservatives

Tell me you have a low IQ without TELLING me you have a low IQ..


Oh, that's an easy one:
"I'm a conservative."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: lifeslammer: Ok...why the farking hell do they still make fighter jets with cannons? They never get used, they take up a farkton of valuable space and weight, and they force pilots into unsafe flight paths for them to be used because we still dont just have angled barrels which point at a 45 degree angle down.

They would be better scrapped from all designs and replaced with rocket pods, fuel tanks, more robust EWF packages or brass balls

[Fark user image image 750x600]

Sorry, I couldn't hear what you were saying.


I said fighter planes, not ground support craft


Now go brrrt congress
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.