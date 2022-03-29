 Skip to content
(East Bay Times)   At this rate, Millennials will only be able to afford the toast   (eastbaytimes.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Mexico, Avocado, Avocado prices, U.S. Agriculture Department, higher prices, Lower availability, Mission Produce Inc, Mexican avocado output  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure anyone can afford The Toast now. It's been dead for a while.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it will not affect me at all, I can't stand Avocadoes.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: it will not affect me at all, I can't stand Avocadoes.


Right there with you. For some reason they smell and taste "off" to me. Same thing with mangoes, which most people can't believe. Mangoes taste like wet washcloth to me. I have no idea why.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What? They were just on sale for 99 cents last week.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holy... !!

/time to switch to hummus
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still getting the newest gadgets / phones on a six month to a year cycle though.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With the countries that used to buy Ukrainian and Russian wheat now bidding up supplies on the global market, not so sure about the toast part either.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're like 69 cents here, normally this time of year we can get three for a buck.

/The best thing about living in Texas, tbh
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cartels are run by mooks, that's why.  They don't think about setting up next year's harvest, but just profiting from this month's extraction.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Madaynun: it will not affect me at all, I can't stand Avocadoes.

Right there with you. For some reason they smell and taste "off" to me. Same thing with mangoes, which most people can't believe. Mangoes taste like wet washcloth to me. I have no idea why.


Probably because you blew out all your taste buds eating wet washcloths.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are approximately 6.02*10^23 guacas in a guacamole. This is known as avocado's number.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What in the actual fark? Is anybody ACTUALLY seeing any price increase or availability decrease in avocados? This shiat has been going on for months, YET:

It's been an ongoing joke with future wife and I, every single time we go to the grocery store since January, to point to any random spot in the entire store, and say "oh hey more avocados"

Why you ask? Because the first time we both heard about this shiat was when he just happened to decide to make something with avocados. And we made a backup plan in case we couldn't find any. So, as usual, first stop produce section, not 100% sure where to find avocados within the section, we both kinda give it a scan. Then look down. A huge crate of avocados. On an endcap. Next to apples. "oh, hey look babe, found em". Bag em up. Nice, big, ripe tasty avocados, 4 cost about $3.

Then, literally everywhere we went in produce, was another section, or endcap, farking overflowing with avocados. "oh, hey, look, avocados". Price hasn't changed. Quality hasn't changed.

Went there 6 days ago, to a Kroger, in Michigan. Avocados everywhere. Good ones. Cheap. farking cheaper than most produce actually. Which is weird, because MICHIGAN.

I farked her head up last week "bruhhhh .... Avocado ice cream!!" "What??" "No stupid, but we could if we wanted to because this place is farking swimming in avocados"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diabolic: There are approximately 6.02*10^23 guacas in a guacamole. This is known as avocado's number.


eutawstreetreport.comView Full Size


/funnied
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cartels are run by mooks, that's why.  They don't think about setting up next year's harvest, but just profiting from this month's extraction.


Sorry, the card says moops
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is all the boomers fault somehow
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I mean, it's one avocado, Michael. What could it cost, $10?"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now, don't get teste
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can live just fine without avocados.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was a huge glut of avocados in Australia last year.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cartels are run by mooks, that's why.  They don't think about setting up next year's harvest, but just profiting from this month's extraction.


Sorta. They get more or less so.  El Chapo was an utter f***er, but in many ways a business-minded f***er.  Had at least some foresight.  The guys that became Jalisco New Gen were his mooks vs. the Zetas.  After he finally got extradited to ADX Florence, the meatheads split off on their own, and they're the ones doing dumb stuff like interrupting the avocado trade for no good reason.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
L'avocat m'a dit qu'il aime les avocats.
Tabarnak! Un avocat qui parle!
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: There was a huge glut of avocados in Australia last year.


Artificially created and reported shortages to justify jacking up the price.
They know that the avocado junkies will pay the price.
 
