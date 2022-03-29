 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Apparently there's a cruise ship currently cosplaying early 2020 off the California coast   (mercurynews.com) divider line
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon, cruise ship. Too soon.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sink it, just to be sure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Register it under a new name as the Trump Liner "Plague Rats" and send it to Russia. If it is a ship that has visited Alaska, all the better. It can be plausibly sent to Kamatchka.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was assured by several pearl clutching Farkers that if people where 100% vaccinated there would be no spread.
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Virologists now agreeing in unison that a better medium for research than the petri dish has been invented.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I was assured by several pearl clutching Farkers that if people where 100% vaccinated there would be no spread.


Perhaps what "they" meant is if 100% of people were vaccinated, the R value of the virus would have gone below 1 and there would be no spread.

Because "100% vaccinated" doesn't mean anything unless you'd like to define which vaccines and their respective boosters account for what percent of 100%, along with time deltas.

But really, you and that strawman oughtta get a room.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"100% vaccinated" my ass, given how many MAGAts happily use forged vaccination cards, and the pigheaded refusal of the GQP for a verifiable national vaccine registry system in the name freedumb.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Got off a cruise ship this morning in Long Beach after a five day trip to Mexico.

/Not feeling so hot
//Might be from 5 days of non-stop drinking
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Starring COVID-19 as your bartender...

/with sincerest apologies to Mr. Lange
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How To Accelerate Evolution Of Vaccine-Resistant Viruses: An Involuntary Study
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Considering everyone on the ship is apparently vaccinated and nobody is experiencing severe symptoms, good stuff. I assume these types of outbreaks will eventually fade into the background. Nobody will be paying attention to the anti-vaccine losers anymore after we've sufficiently mitigated the worst of it *despite* their detrimental "contributions to society" and the nice thing is that many of them can then go get vaccinated once their social groups no longer put that flavor of antiestablismentarism so high on their stupidity food pyramids.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish a cruise ship would cosplay ME off the California coast!

*pouts*
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Breaking news: The pandemic won't be done with us until it decides it is.

Russia farking around in Ukraine didn't change that.
 
