(Zillow)   The real estate listing that could also go in the Fandom tab   (zillow.com) divider line
59
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bummer!  Still a relatively low price for a California property, though.


Exclusions: All Decorative Items Whether Affixed Or Free Standing Are Excluded!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like someone's Fallout camp

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread that as Femdom tab and got excited.
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, is that Humanoids from The Deep????
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though not necessarily to my particular tastes, I can find something redeeming about the Zillow listings on here. Everything about this house screams tacky, cheap, and thrown together.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decor, it insists upon itself!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
our first house was 800 sq ft. lived there 18 yrs. it was very difficult to walk about and not knock over something with your ass.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No love from the hometown favorite?

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFListing:
AMAZING investment opportunity in this Big Bear Lake duplex.

It was renovated that way to be rented out on AirBnB, not lived in. It's no longer intended to be a home - it's intended to be a poorly regulated mini-hotel with little to no oversight, in a residential zone rather than a commercial one, and in close proximity to residential homes.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tubular dude, totally radical!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]


You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image 756x1008]


They've been around for a long time. I've always thought it would be better to put the washer up top and then just open a trapdoor so your clothes automatically falls into the dryer.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the rotary dial phone actually works.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more like a gallery piece than a home, but someone is happy in it, and I'm happy for them.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

They've been around for a long time. I've always thought it would be better to put the washer up top and then just open a trapdoor so your clothes automatically falls into the dryer.


Weight of the load when washing and the spin cycle create to many stability issues.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.


Growing up poor the cheapest ones were the side by side.  Maybe you mean urban poor where space matters but having your own washer/dryer was upper class poor too good for the laundromat?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, fark half a million dollars for a shoe box. On the other, I've always dreamed of living in a Whatchamacallit commercial
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Even though not necessarily to my particular tastes, I can find something redeeming about the Zillow listings on here. Everything about this house screams tacky, cheap, and thrown together.


Seems to be two (three?) themed vacation cabins.  At least the '80s one and the horror movie one.  If they're just a fun novelty vacation place, then the cheapness is baked in.

Though this is pretty much the state we're going to leave our house in.  I may leave my nieces and nephews a couple of gallons of greyge paint and some rollers in my will.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "... a vacation rental... long term rental... personal vacation home..."

Translation: "You will not want to actually live here."
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFListing:
AMAZING investment opportunity in this Big Bear Lake duplex.

It was renovated that way to be rented out on AirBnB, not lived in. It's no longer intended to be a home - it's intended to be a poorly regulated mini-hotel with little to no oversight, in a residential zone rather than a commercial one, and in close proximity to residential homes.


If that property was a person:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: zez: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

They've been around for a long time. I've always thought it would be better to put the washer up top and then just open a trapdoor so your clothes automatically falls into the dryer.

Weight of the load when washing and the spin cycle create to many stability issues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in. I'd set up Michael Meyers around every corner to scare the shiat out of the kids.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random side note: Remember when Leondra Kruger was being seriously considered as a top pick for the SC?
I was so hoping she would show up in the trademark green and red sweater.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be the FBIs least liked safe house.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Max Headroom bedroom hurted my brain cranium yum, hmm;
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: On the one hand, fark half a million dollars for a shoe box. On the other, I've always dreamed of living in a Whatchamacallit commercial


It's a duplex. They renovated it to be two units to rent out for short term rentals. Nobody's living in it as their home now.

There's a veritable genre of AirBnB places like this.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I'm going to go out and buy 100,000 dildos, glue them to the walls of my home, then put my home up for sale with no intentions of selling it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Lord that is hideous.

Bathia_Mapes: Exclusions: All Decorative Items Whether Affixed Or Free Standing Are Excluded!


That's...actually a selling point.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: mongbiohazard: FTFListing:
AMAZING investment opportunity in this Big Bear Lake duplex.

It was renovated that way to be rented out on AirBnB, not lived in. It's no longer intended to be a home - it's intended to be a poorly regulated mini-hotel with little to no oversight, in a residential zone rather than a commercial one, and in close proximity to residential homes.

If that property was a person:
[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x680]

themesong.infoView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: [media4.giphy.com image 540x378]


Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (Official Video)
Youtube _3eC35LoF4U
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we finally found Paul Reubens' rape'nasiun.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

i2.wp.comView Full Size

The outside is as well. Let's see what's inside...

OMG - MY EYES!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place would be a wicked shred cabin escape and probably pay for itself in Air BnB rentals immediately.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess they must have caught the guy who owned this place, that's good.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Max Headroom room was a Saved By The Bell room
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.


Maybe he had no washer or dryer at all.  Ever heard of a laundromat?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Curt Blizzah: I thought the Max Headroom room was a Saved By The Bell room


Room?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.

Maybe he had no washer or dryer at all.  Ever heard of a laundromat?


I have. That's where the poors go to place their quarters in the spinning thingies and pretend it's a boring video game. Game over usually means folding time.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm shocked! It's in California and it's NOT over a million dollars! Maybe somebody got murdered in that place and people say it's haunted?! You never know, maybe all of those display statues and items have human body parts inside them!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can only assume it's $100k for the house, and the rest goes for the crack cocaine you'd need to spend any more than $50k on that place. Not kidding, not even a little bit. People spending that much money on a house like that explains a lot about the last five years and the collective sanity of this country.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.


WayneKerr: Dr Jack Badofsky: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.

Maybe he had no washer or dryer at all.  Ever heard of a laundromat?

I have. That's where the poors go to place their quarters in the spinning thingies and pretend it's a boring video game. Game over usually means folding time.


WayneKerr: Dr Jack Badofsky: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.

Maybe he had no washer or dryer at all.  Ever heard of a laundromat?

I have. That's where the poors go to place their quarters in the spinning thingies and pretend it's a boring video game. Game over usually means folding time.


Wringer washers are the best.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Izunbacol: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 673x1008]

That's a wild washer/drier unit.  I don't think I've ever seen one stacked in a single unit like that.

Imagine decorating it like a Ms. Pac-Man machine!

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

You've never seen a stackable washer/dryer?  Tell me you grew up rich without telling me you grew up rich.

Maybe he had no washer or dryer at all.  Ever heard of a laundromat?


Today on Fark, I learned I grew up middle class because I experienced side by side laundry appliances, stackable ones, and yes even the woman who took my still wet clothes out of the dryer at the laundromat growing up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zbtop: Tubular dude, totally radical!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Used to dress like that kid.
//Thankfully I never had a mullet.
 
philodough
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like where they kept the kids locked when all the adults would run off to Vegas.

And that was before I saw the creepy handwriting on the wall covering up "PLEASE HELP US!!!"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


So this is where the glory hole has to be. But do you pretend to fark the creature or do you go in the wall and somebody gets farked by the creature
 
Shryke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Big Bear is the closest snow skiing to LA you dopey farks. It sucks but there it is.
 
