(101 KXL)   Naturopathic doctor gets prescription for holistic seclusion treatment by Washington State for selling snake oil to Covid-19 patients   (kxl.com) divider line
4
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The DOJ has more details. For anyone curious, he was selling garlic extract and larch tree starch and claiming it would "crush 30 different viral infections, including those in the Corona family, like in China Corona-19." This was his third conviction for selling mislabeled drugs, he got busted for it in 2011 and 2017 too. Max punishment is $250k and 3 years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should go all Abu Ghraib on that farker and make him listen to snake jazz 10 hours a day at full volume.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ryebread: The DOJ has more details. For anyone curious, he was selling garlic extract and larch tree starch and claiming it would "crush 30 different viral infections, including those in the Corona family, like in China Corona-19." This was his third conviction for selling mislabeled drugs, he got busted for it in 2011 and 2017 too. Max punishment is $250k and 3 years.


He must be white if this is third time and he didn't get the max sentence for selling snake oil during a pandemic.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Righteous Gemstones | Baby Billy's Elixir Promo | HBO
Youtube dD2WT8SeOSw
 
