(Twitter)   Unboxing video - Ukraine edition   (twitter.com)
44
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what I sounded like at Christmas decades ago unwrapping my first RC plane kit. Well, with less Ukrainian.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian NLAW unboxing.

Школа молодого бійця ТрО: проста інструкція до ПТРК NLAW | Unboxing video
Youtube LUDrLFrfr_s


/Apparently they shout "God save the Queen" every time they take out a tank.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have not seen anything like that since Ralphie Parker unwrapped his Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
З Днем Народження
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which end is which?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude cannot wait to use that thing.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the inappropriate video that twitter saw fit to block until I signed in??
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's from Sweden, so I'm assuming it comes with instructions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Насолоджуйтесь іграшками, хлопці. Щасливого Різдва!

(Enjoy the toys, boys. Merry Christmas!)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I'd be excited to get one too.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AkaranD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian target sold separately
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What, no "NINTENDO SIXTY FOURRRR!!" gifs?

For shame, Fark.
 
cefm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where's the 'ermahgerd'?

I was expecting ermagerd.

😕
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now I have a Swedish AT4 anti-tank launcher. Ho. Ho. Ho.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals which are known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Funny Rocket-Launcher Fail
Youtube iePl9mnSI9Q
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HoratioGates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think someone took off the "Made in China" sticker, at least.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hold on.  Let me create a Twitter account so I can view this potentially objectionable content.
 
