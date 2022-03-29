 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) I do not pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, or to the hypocrisy for which it stands, one nation under duress, divided, with liberty and justice for some. Also, I get $90,000 because my teacher threatened to fail me
54
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen said Tuesday that the school district's efforts "to stop a student's free speech" were astounding. "School staff need to teach the Constitution, not violate it," he said.

yass, that guy!
I understand all too often this goes on unchecked, cos of majority being complicit and/or not there's always closer crocodiles to the canoe.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I love that you get it.
If only murikkans could
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
90K before the Fees.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

well, benefit of distance & helicopter view.
plus of course it's farking madness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like Abbott's about to push a new law that lets parents sue students that don't recite the pledge.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I taught, I purposefully sat.  If they wanted to, no problem, but I'm here to show you you're allowed to not.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's common for students to not say the pledge. I think 7th Day Adventists do not, for one. Most schools are chill abouit it.

Want to make it complicated? Join the military; you generally don't say it unless dressed as a civilian.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First time I brought my daughter to her girl scout meeting (her mother had done it the couple months before that) I sat in a chair in the back. They all stood up to say the pledge and I was just playing a dumb game on my phone. Not as a statement, I just wasn't thinking I needed to participate in the ritual.

All the other moms were standing, but mostly because they were just hanging out, not that they stood up.

I know they were secretly judging me, but nobody said anything.

/csb
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOOD!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A forced pledge of allegiance has always struck me as...

Yeah whatever
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I pledge allegiance
To the flag
Of the United States of America
And to the Republic, for which it stands
One Nation, guilty of fraud
With liberty and justice for those that can afford it
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, please stand for your national anthem:
♫ My country despises me
Fills me with apathy
For all I see
Land where my fathers died
Land where the natives cried
From every mountainside
Let freedom ring♫
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I occasionally skip it to annoy the ex-military bully types.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark. that.

I don't even sing in church.  you can get lost trying to make me line up and bend the knee and say your stupid words of pretend power.

I realise it'd be best just to not go to church and I don't, except unavoidable funerals etc.  and I'm not a dick about it.  no one even notices, well... they hadn't til you started making a big farking deal out of it, mother.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mr. Dalton, will you be joining us?
"Exercising the right not to walk."

DEAD POETS SOCIETY - CONFORMITY EXERCISE IN COURTYARD -STUDENTS LEARN TO FIND THEIR OWN WAY TO WALK
Youtube XjNQQrMfWtA
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supreme Court said, in 1943, in the middle of World War 2;

"If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in matters of politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion[,] or force citizens to confess by word their faith therein."

https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/article/227/west-virginia-state-board-of-education-v-barnette

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Virginia_State_Board_of_Education_v._Barnette
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That... took a turn.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady J should not be allowed to comment in this thread, because she isn't a citizen of this country, the land of the free. 🇺🇸
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have Mr. Dalton detained. Indefinitely.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for M.O.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this sh*t settled in the 1940's by the Supreme Court? Texas teachers need to crack open a History book (preferably one that isn't a "Texas Edition") and actually read it sometime.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$90k?!?
After buying lunch for the attorneys, that's barely enough for a new truck!  So even after she wins, she still faces the ridicule of the $100k truck Texans.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
The "pledge" is so weird on multiple levels.
Aren't Christians supposed to be against idolatry?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a UK passport growing up while living in the USA. I sounded and looked American, but was technically a dirty immigrant on a greencard. When we moved to South Carolina, I recall getting yelled at for not reciting the pledge (I stood silently, but that got my homeroom teacher all kinds of pissed off at the new kid.).  She grilled me on why I didn't say the pledge like everyone else. I replied that I wasn't American and swearing an oath untruthfully seemed disrespectful to those who meant it.  She went on about how I "lived in America now and should love it... blah, blah, blah" and that was no excuse. Apparently, my dressing down got around the school (Hear all about it! New kid gets blasted by teacher!), and later that day the Social Studies teacher (Ms. Groom, a really cool lady who all the students adored, and for good reason) pulled me aside and said "Don't worry, I'll take care of it. You just go on standing during the pledge."  I didn't hear another peep about it, but the homeroom teacher stared daggers at me every day in homeroom during the pledge.  It's weird what some people get upset about.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/These are over a generation old.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compelling case.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawyers get half of the settlement and the tax man gets to decide how much the rest the kid can keep.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame on this kid. It's extremely disrespectful to the people who died for our freedom to exercise that freedom.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They certainly cured him of socialism, at least
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fixed
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I ledge applegiance
Floo the tag
Of the uspited Nates of an Erica
One gaytion, under nod
With gibberty and lustice or fall
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
While their pickup truck has an upside down US flag or confederate flag.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

You never know what people are capable of. I never thought I could shoot down a German plane. But last year, I proved myself wrong.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I stand because nobody has to. That should be the first lesson when there is any harassment either way.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Me, I'd be more concerned about the alphabet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I did something similiar in the 60s the school made a bit of noise, called my mom and pretty much STFU about it so it wouldn't spread. This was during the universities protesting the VN war, burning flags and just being general upstarts. They had their hands full back in the day.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Racist.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: It's common for students to not say the pledge. I think 7th Day Adventists do not, for one. Most schools are chill abouit it.

Want to make it complicated? Join the military; you generally don't say it unless dressed as a civilian.


I was a civilian contractor on a naval base and when the colors were going up I had to stop walking and face the flag. Once the music stopped I could walk again. Mid 80s.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

My answer to teachers was tell them how horrified the founding fathers would be of what they've done to the country since they left it. Then I'd start quoting them.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

They do though, don't they?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean I have watched a Pornhub or two in my day.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jello Biafra - The Pledge of Allegiance-1990
Youtube PPbIOTrIOg0
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm legitimately curious how the right-wingers with perpetual concern over the state of free expression and Cancel Culture will come down on this.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That's just basic respect for anyone's anthem.
 
