Twitter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, hell. Where to begin.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Canada invaded North Dakota, I say we give them South Dakota to sweeten the peace pot.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Putin

I'd keep everything

Even Mississippi
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole goddamn southeast. Throw in an extra shoehorn.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin would have to start bombing to stop me from giving him North Dakota.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh oh oh !    Florida!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If Canada invaded North Dakota, I say we give them South Dakota to sweeten the peace pot.


South Dakota has the Badlands. We don't want to give it up. North Dakota has...NOT the Badlands.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job with 👈 relating the tweet to the tag, subby: bravo, bravo.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If Canada invaded North Dakota, I say we give them South Dakota to sweeten the peace pot.


How dare you give up a portion of the US's strategic idiocy reserves.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois ... FIB's
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Florida?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give up Albuquerque. No more wrong turns there, Bugs.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi/Alabama.

Anything else?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: koder: If Canada invaded North Dakota, I say we give them South Dakota to sweeten the peace pot.

South Dakota has the Badlands. We don't want to give it up. North Dakota has...NOT the Badlands.


Wait, I guess North Dakota has their own Badlands, but they didn't name it nearly as well.

A shiat name for a national park is probably enough for us to cede ND to Canada.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can have idiots but not the villages.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Start with Texas and work your way east.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Idaho, it will give the armed nut bags there something to do
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The entire South.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If we could trick him into falling for Texas or Florida I would die laughing
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Elizabeth New Jersey
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida for sure.

Texas if they'll take it.

Mississippi as a thank you present.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Denver Broncos.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Putin kills newborns, kids in hospitals, pregnant moms and kids. Kills civilians in their homes, kidnaps hundreds of thousands of people...

I care if this war ends one day, every Russian now has a significant problem with me.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Texas, Florida, and Indiana
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd like to kick a few out of the union, but I'll be damned if I let someone take them from us.
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can see Donbas being a constructive sacrifice, but Russian access to the black sea is now proven to be a national security problem, and Ukraine needs Crimea back + Sevastapol to keep them out.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On mobile, the headline is pointing to the Twitter logo.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russia will get nothing and like it.
 
jman144
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: Florida?


Fine, but good luck finding a beach, theme park, and retirement pad that's worth half a fark.

FL is America's secret kink and all of you farkers know it, so see you in Margaritaville, biotches :P
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: If Canada invaded North Dakota, I say we give them South Dakota to sweeten the peace pot.


who told you about our plan???
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The Denver Broncos.


Homer owns the Denver Broncos
Youtube VKqeCXBilVE
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd give up the penis, the glove, the one where the outline of Richard Nixon's face is looking down at Prick Idaho, which needs to go to, then Mormonia, followed-by the state that messes with itself in the name of freedom, etc. I'd kind of be happing (why did I type "happing'?) happy to just keep California and sell of the rest for hookers.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida, and take some red ones.  Help yourself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: On mobile, the headline is pointing to the Twitter logo.


They can take the parts of that they don't already control as well.
 
jman144
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I'd give up the penis, the glove, the one where the outline of Richard Nixon's face is looking down at Prick Idaho, which needs to go to, then Mormonia, followed-by the state that messes with itself in the name of freedom, etc. I'd kind of be happing (why did I type "happing'?) happy to just keep California and sell of the rest for hookers.


What, no blackjack?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Florida, and take some red ones.  Help yourself.
[Fark user image 371x278]


When did the UP secede from the rest of Michigan?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cmb53208: Texas, Florida, and Indiana


Hey, I live in Indiana.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: cmb53208: Texas, Florida, and Indiana

Hey, I live in Indiana.


They named your state after the dog. Maybe move or something.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AirGee: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nick el Ass: real_headhoncho: Florida?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm sensing I made the correct choice.
 
Shryke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thread full of sh!bird lefties that will ultimately move to a state they want gone and vote lefty.

Shocking.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Florida, and take some red ones.  Help yourself.
[Fark user image 371x278]


I like that UP is red.
They can have Missouri, though.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where in Jesusland would you like us to start?

whileyouweresleepingdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm willing to cede everything north of the Tappan Zee Bridge to Canada if everyone residing there gets Canadian citizenship and a copy of the Barenaked Ladies' "Gordon" CD.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Start with Texas and work your way east.


Give them only the basement of the Alamo.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: If Canada invaded North Dakota, I say we give them South Dakota to sweeten the peace pot.


Bullshiat my asshole. That's where I keep my stuff.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd gladly hand over Florida, Texas, Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, South Dakota.

In a decade Russia would hand them all back anyways.
 
