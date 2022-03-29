 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha *breathes* hahahahahahahaha hahahahaha *breathes* hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha...NO   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
58
    More: Followup, Plaintiff, Defendant, Intentional infliction of emotional distress, Alex Jones, individual settlement offers, Conspiracy theorist, Legal terms, Defamation  
2348 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Mar 2022 at 11:20 PM



58 Comments     (+0 »)
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't he suppose to sit for a disposition?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anything less that seven significant digits per plaintiff is insulting, IMHO, and eight would be preferable.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
7 figures plus all of the plaintiff's legal costs and fees plus a public apology played on his show for a month and maybe.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His lawyer sounds like a real treat. "The shooting happened almost ten years ago." At least she's admitting it actually happened? And how long are parents supposed to wait to get over the violent death of a child? Ugh.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's an insult. Request his arrest. He's in contempt of court.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You've already lost by default, the only way you get out of this is by paying AS MUCH AS OR MORE than the court will fine you and award in penalties. This isn't a negotiation, it's a surrender, what will make these families stop from publicly dragging you through the street?

...Yeah, I can't think of anything either.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nmrsnr: You've already lost by default, the only way you get out of this is by paying AS MUCH AS OR MORE than the court will fine you and award in penalties. This isn't a negotiation, it's a surrender, what will make these families stop from publicly dragging you through the street?

...Yeah, I can't think of anything either.


Yeah, I think it's not about the money. It's about making him suffer. Taking all his money is just a good way to make him suffer.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Anything less that seven significant digits per plaintiff is insulting, IMHO, and eight would be preferable.


I doubt he has that kind of money. His net worth is rumored to be around 5 million. 16x120,000 is about two million. He could probably go as high as $300K per plaintiff, but beyond that it's just fake money.

The trick is to make him poor, but not so poor he can discharge the settlement in bankruptcy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he has prison to look forward to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 7 figures plus all of the plaintiff's legal costs and fees plus a public apology played on his show for a month and maybe.


And him locked away at Gitmo, with full enhanced terrorist treatment.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's like a lopsided bowling ball with a weird toupee and fake beard stuck on it.

/and he's a piece of shat..
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's Alex Jone's pathetic offer? Who does he think he is, Will Smith?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy sounds like such a complete pussy.
Why do Republicans like so many "tough guys" who are pussies?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"from the bottom of the heart I don't possess"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a douchebag.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any money should be contingent upon Jones having a full episode dedicated to how real it was and include a point by point rebuttal of every claim he made, in his own words, and ending with the statement "These are the facts as we currently know them. They are irrefutable, and I will never again challenge any of the previously listed facts without absolute scientific certainty."
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theteacher: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 193x193]


rip n dip baby
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jones seems genuinely surprised that Connecticut doesn't work like Texas. I think he's never really had to deal with the legal equivalent of an immovable post. He has no political or media friends here. No one here defends him. No one here is on his side. His lawyer is just doing the job he's paid to do, as best he can, with a client who's extremely difficult to represent. But there is no sanctuary for him here. He profited from other people's suffering, and must answer for it. His attempts to evade and delay can't prevent the outcome, only make it worse.

What did he think was going to happen? How did it ever enter his mind that there wouldn't be consequences for such evil?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gravity Falls - Weirdmageddon Part I (Beginning Scene + Opening Intro)
Youtube p9xUxgN4oEE


How about we let the survivors try to manually rearrange all the holes in your face?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People sue him for intentioning inflicting extreme emotional duress on them, and his response is that he can't cope with the lawsuit because it's too stressful for him?

fark that guy. He should be sued into bankruptcy so deep that when homeless guys give him some spare change out of pity, even that goes to pay for these lawsuits.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we just skip ahead to the part where they find him dead in a truck on the side of a freeway with his pants around his ankles?
 
bdub77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's time for the litigation to end," Pattis wrote in an email to Law&Crime when asked to comment about the offers.  "The shooting took place almost 10 years ago."

Oh I see. So you admit there was a shooting?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You FA'd for ten years.

You want it to all to now go away for a paltry 120k?

You can FO for ten years.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bdub77: "It's time for the litigation to end," Pattis wrote in an email to Law&Crime when asked to comment about the offers.  "The shooting took place almost 10 years ago."

Oh I see. So you admit there was a shooting?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Life time earnings oof those children world have been about $2 million.

I WANT MY $2 MILLION.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nina9: His lawyer sounds like a real treat. "The shooting happened almost ten years ago." At least she's admitting it actually happened? And how long are parents supposed to wait to get over the violent death of a child? Ugh.


People love to hate the lawyers of odious defendants, and I'm not here to defend Pattis, who may well be an awful person. But not for defending someone you don't like. It's a profession, like any other, and they're just doing their job. If Jones suffered a heart attack, medical professionals would do their best to save him and restore him to health, no matter what they or anyone else thought of him. That's what professionals do.

Many things a lawyer says or does may sound outrageous, and there are cases where such an impression is justified. But most of the time, they're just doing the best they can for their client, even if they can't stand them.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Life time earnings oof those children world have been about $2 million.

I WANT MY $2 MILLION.


Why not argue for treble damages.  Make it a easy 6mil.
 
bdub77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OK Alex can we compromise? You pay the 120k, then you go to debtor's prison to make state license plates for about 7000 years for the rest of it.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Normal_View: Nina9: His lawyer sounds like a real treat. "The shooting happened almost ten years ago." At least she's admitting it actually happened? And how long are parents supposed to wait to get over the violent death of a child? Ugh.

People love to hate the lawyers of odious defendants, and I'm not here to defend Pattis, who may well be an awful person. But not for defending someone you don't like. It's a profession, like any other, and they're just doing their job. If Jones suffered a heart attack, medical professionals would do their best to save him and restore him to health, no matter what they or anyone else thought of him. That's what professionals do.

Many things a lawyer says or does may sound outrageous, and there are cases where such an impression is justified. But most of the time, they're just doing the best they can for their client, even if they can't stand them.


"Christ, what could I say?  Even a goddamn werewolf is entitled to legal counsel."
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I doubt he has that kind of money. His net worth is rumored to be around 5 million. 16x120,000 is about two million. He could probably go as high as $300K per plaintiff, but beyond that it's just fake money.


That might be an interesting topic for Legal Eagle or a similar YouTuber.  Not all debts are dischargeable.  I think generally, even if he is declared bankrupt (besides morally) the full amount wouldn't be discharged... that is, he'd have to pay as much as he could afford.  If that's the case, I think the goal would be to push him to bankruptcy, because at that point the courts would look at his assets and take anything legally they could, perhaps even not discharging some debts and requiring him to keep making payments over time.  I don't know as there is a mechanism to really dig into his financials to find the perfect amount to settle for.  Public estimates of his wealth might not included hidden assets that bankruptcy might force him to reveal.

And if Gawker can be sued out of existence for publishing a sex tape of someone committing adultery (sleazy, but just a sex tape) then surely Alex Jones should be sued down all the way to the poverty line.  

But I'm not a lawyer.  There are a few areas of law that for academic or personal reasons I've become fairly familiar with (including legal definitions of slander and libel and some stuff like that) the enforcement end of a court judgement isn't something I'm versed on.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Isn't he suppose to sit for a disposition?


He was supposed to sit several times, but he had the sniffles.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Not all debts are dischargeable.


Yeah, student loans.
 
heybd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nina9: His lawyer sounds like a real treat. "The shooting happened almost ten years ago." At least she's admitting it actually happened? And how long are parents supposed to wait to get over the violent death of a child? Ugh.


Ten years ago. So, ten years' with of interest added on?
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those who don't want to read the plaintiffs' responce, here's a digest:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Burn him. Burn him and all he holds dear to the ground.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Take everything he owns. Take it all. Shut him down. If he makes money in the future, take that too. Show no mercy. He doesn't deserve any sympathy.
 
James Bond Blimp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Normal_View: Nina9: His lawyer sounds like a real treat. "The shooting happened almost ten years ago." At least she's admitting it actually happened? And how long are parents supposed to wait to get over the violent death of a child? Ugh.

People love to hate the lawyers of odious defendants, and I'm not here to defend Pattis, who may well be an awful person. But not for defending someone you don't like. It's a profession, like any other, and they're just doing their job. If Jones suffered a heart attack, medical professionals would do their best to save him and restore him to health, no matter what they or anyone else thought of him. That's what professionals do.

Many things a lawyer says or does may sound outrageous, and there are cases where such an impression is justified. But most of the time, they're just doing the best they can for their client, even if they can't stand them.


Norm is a scum bag who filed frivolous lawsuits against Obama and Hillary on grounds so weak he should have been disbarred. Which is when he became friends with Mr Jones. After this he has appeared multiple times spouting rwnj crap. The "medical emergency" was diagnosed by Dr Marbles, a rwnj ivermectin doctor, and his advice to seek medical attention was heeded by driving an hour away to a yoga studio quack who still has her medical license. And he showed up for work the day after the deposition was supposed to rap up after recording multiple messages for his listeners.  The only reason Alex didn't miss Tuesday's show was that Biden used the phrase NWO, and his other hosts couldn't hit that meatball
the way Alex could.

/ Knowledge Fight is fun
// I wish I had thought of giving El rushbo the same treatment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's hoping that, should Alex Jones take the coward's way out instead of standing tall in court, it's a Remington upon which he chooses to dine. The irony would be delicious.
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Normal_View: Jones seems genuinely surprised that Connecticut doesn't work like Texas. I think he's never really had to deal with the legal equivalent of an immovable post. He has no political or media friends here. No one here defends him. No one here is on his side. His lawyer is just doing the job he's paid to do, as best he can, with a client who's extremely difficult to represent. But there is no sanctuary for him here. He profited from other people's suffering, and must answer for it. His attempts to evade and delay can't prevent the outcome, only make it worse.

What did he think was going to happen? How did it ever enter his mind that there wouldn't be consequences for such evil?


Agree.  I say strip him of any money and anything of any value.  Give him a burlap robe and let him loose in the wilderness to beg for mercy from the wildlife that will eventually kill him.  Or the elements, which ever gets him first.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Any money should be contingent upon Jones having a full episode dedicated to how real it was and include a point by point rebuttal of every claim he made, in his own words, and ending with the statement "These are the facts as we currently know them. They are irrefutable, and I will never again challenge any of the previously listed facts without absolute scientific certainty."


And also tell the truth for all his other lies, admit he's a scumbag who doesn't deserve to live, vows to remain silent the remainder of his life, devote all his money to victims of gun violence, provide evidence of crimes and lies his acquantances have commited, and spend the rest of his days providing as a silent unpaid janitor in a low income children's center.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be the first time he faked his death...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: HoratioGates: Not all debts are dischargeable.

Yeah, student loans.


Alimony, child support, and some others too.

I actually got my student loans discharged, but it was for permanent disability.  I'd been on disability for nearly a decade when they finally approved it (after having been denied after going through the system several times, and all sorts of problems with deferments).  I had to get an ombudsman involved.

What I found interesting about it all... privately held, but guaranteed by the government, and at around 5-6%... and the company holding them got to decide if I qualified for discharge.  First couple times the economy wasn't doing that great, and a company with a guaranteed 5-6% interest rate was sitting pretty.  When I finally got them discharged, the markets were doing well, and companies could do better than that in the market, and wouldn't you know, that time my application sailed through.  Of course, by then, the $40k in loans I'd taken out had turned into $100k.  I think it would have been about $50k if they'd paid it off when I first applied.  It may not have legally been fraud, but for all intents and purposes they defrauded the government for the difference.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: Anything less that seven significant digits per plaintiff is insulting, IMHO, and eight would be preferable.

I doubt he has that kind of money. His net worth is rumored to be around 5 million. 16x120,000 is about two million. He could probably go as high as $300K per plaintiff, but beyond that it's just fake money.

The trick is to make him poor, but not so poor he can discharge the settlement in bankruptcy.


He was making insane money at the height of his popularity before he got deplatformed. I think 5 million net worth is far, far too low. Double digits millions is more accurate. He made $5 million in 2014 alone! That came out in his divorce case.

But by 2014, according to testimony Mr. Jones gave in a court case, his operations were bringing in more than $20 million a year in revenue. Records viewed by The New York Times show that most of his revenue that year came from the sale of products like supplements such as the Super Male Vitality, which purports to boost testosterone, or Brain Force Plus, which promises to "supercharge" cognitive functions.

Court records in a divorce case show that Mr. Jones's businesses netted more than $5 million in 2014.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Communist Middleschool Student: Life time earnings oof those children world have been about $2 million.

I WANT MY $2 MILLION.

Why not argue for treble damages.  Make it a easy 6mil.


Alex is terrified. Remington already settled last month with the families of the dead for $73 million. Those are the kinds of numbers about which they're talking, and Alex & his buds are going to spend the rest of their lives essentially working for the Sandy Hook families. The "settlement" is a delaying tactic, as was the "unspecified illness," because Alex will no longer be a going concern the second he has to testify under oath.

Everything he and his friends & backers built will blow away like a turd in the wind, and Alex will be left with less than nothing - he won't be able to escape what's coming even if he eats a couple of 12-gauge bon-bons after writing a note saying that he was murdered by trans Antifa members chanting "BLM! NWO! The Rothschilds send their regards!"

In short, fark Alex Jones, fark everyone who listened to him, and fark everyone who gave that fat, lying asshole money to spew horseshiat.
 
