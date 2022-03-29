 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Japanese government calling on citizens to drink more milk -- wait a second, didn't this happen like 3 months ago? JFC, how big are their cows? Ever heard of Supply and Demand? Or, is this just a plot by Big Dairy to make us all drink more milk?   (soranews24.com) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And yes it did

https://www.fark.com/comments/12004089/Prime-Minister-calls-on-Japan-to-put-milk-in-EVERYTHING

https://www.fark.com/comments/12056258/Japanese-PM-asked-his-citizens-to-drink-more-milk-so-excess-they-had-from-pandemic-wouldnt-have-to-be-dumped-The-citizens-decided-not-to-cry-over-it-drank
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Parents in the 1970's forced kids to drink milk like it was going out of style. No lie, breakfast looked like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time for a Japanese export cheese industry
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Don't you wish you had a stepsister that looks at you the way she looks at her daddy?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fyi, there are a lot of fuctup milk gifs!

Fark user imageView Full Size


This one is great..
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bet she uses a f*cking glass next time!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too much milk? Did they forget to pay the cat tax?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Iced cream, yogurt, cheese .. so many options
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought that lactose intolerance was kind of high in Asia. That's why we don't see a lot of
Asian native cheeses or other things that are milk based.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Free onsen trips should increase milk sales
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The rinking will continue until the puking and diarrhea cease.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
drinking.
 
