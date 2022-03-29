 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   When nursing homes weren't accepting visitors because of COVID-19, Annie Rose still showed up at nursing homes and greeted everyone outside the windows instead. Now, she will be providing a Hoppy Easter. Happy Woofday, Annie Rose   (ktul.com) divider line
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our dogs were doing that to until the residents got bored and stopped showing up at the windows to say hi to them.  😞
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet She wants to Pee on somebody's window.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

it's the actual Contact that is missing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Adorable.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guh Girrl...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Therapy dogs are awesome, it was a sense of normalcy inside the psych ward when I was in. They're a great source of comfort to people in a shiat situation.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It is weird how the nursing home got all angry when I set my big-ass Akita loose so that the residents could have contact with him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But today is Tuesday.

Isn't it?
 
