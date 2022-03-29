 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   There's one less hardened criminal on the streets   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Theft, Joshua Millsap, adult novelty store, Ohio, Cirilla's store  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh.  Cock rings come in a 3-pack.  I did not know that.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those Stay Hard Donut Rings are delicious.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [thesmokinggun.com image 464x161]


Huh.  Cock rings come in a 3-pack.  I did not know that.


Some times one needs 3

Hey, good luck with the dating sites, prep dude.
Yeesh, the inventory
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flaccid criminal no longer going strong.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hard criminal goes soft on crime.
 
Captain_Impavid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imagine going to the barber and saying "I want to look like I'm wearing a hairnet, but not be wearing a hairnet"
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought it was spelled hardoned.
 
bdub77
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh. Urethral Sound is the name of my U2 tribute band.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course cock rings come in 3-pack! Who has less than 3 cocks?

Hmm... is there more of an added thrill with stolen sex toys or would legally obtained sex toys be more comforting?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thorpe: Those Stay Hard Donut Rings are delicious.

It's the cream filling...

/maybe the jimmies!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's not like there's anything else to do in Elyria.
 
bdub77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shape Shifter Anal

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shape Shifter Anal: $99.99

Something tells me that's not going to be anything close to what I'd like it to be.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny, just this morning I was asking myself if there was anyway to train urethral sounds.
Maybe some show tunes.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: I thought it was spelled hardoned.


It's not. I think that's the problem.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Urethral Sound Trainer sounds like the title of a Sega CD game that was more popular than it should have been.
 
