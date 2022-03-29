 Skip to content
(USA Today)   We're all gonna get some weather this week   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Wind, Severe weather, Tornado, severe weather outbreak, Thunderstorm, Storm, severe weather, highest risk  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried if weather stopped.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing it's only weather and not climate.  Close one.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spoiler: We all get weather every day
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was supposed to be sunny and 70° here in New Jersey on Thursday. You damn midwesterners and Southerners are ruining my life!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's finally supposed to rain here annnnnndddd it's snowing. :(
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rain came through here yesterday, so, you're welcome.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm ... I believe that there is a term for this weather condition. What is it?

Now I remember. The term is "Springtime".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. I was in the mood for some stew.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Rain came through here yesterday, so, you're welcome.


If it's raining in LA, we're truly at the end times.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be windy on Thursday. I do like a good windy day every now and then.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Severe weather? Tornadoes? That's nothing, here in Seattle, I can see the sun!

*cowers in fear*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
VictoryCabal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weather is cold,
Weather is hot,
Weather is here,
Whether or not.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: raerae1980: Rain came through here yesterday, so, you're welcome.

If it's raining in LA, we're truly at the end times.


....I have some bad news for you...
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
luckyeddie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Snow forecast for the UK where I live tomorrow - and I'm supposed to be going to a cricket match.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh look it's a massive swath of potential destruction from Austin to Des Moines. Very little of value should be lost.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fredmcmurray: [Fark user image 229x39]


goddamnit i was just about to post that
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And I'm all out of tranquilizers for my dog. Hell's bells.
 
xtalman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Local weather guys aren't to frantic so I suspect this is not going to be too bad.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...  in the form of one giant hurricane like in The Day After Tomorrow. Covering the whole USA and large chunks of Canada and Mexico.

Still no climate change. (see above, climate, weather).
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Beaufort Meter is flashing Lewinsky. Buckle up, buckaroos.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here in the midwest, we only get about a month of pleasant spring weather and a month of pleasant fall weather, that's about it. So every shiatty weather day this time of year is one fewer nice day out the window. I need to move... except there's that whole housing market thing. God damn it all.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: I'd be more worried if weather stopped.


Don't come to Southern California then.

After this "storm" we won't have weather until about December.

(Unless you count wildfires.)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huh. Don't know about y'all, but the Pacific Northwest looks great for the week...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: foo monkey: raerae1980: Rain came through here yesterday, so, you're welcome.

If it's raining in LA, we're truly at the end times.

....I have some bad news for you...


My lawn furniture got wet!!

The apocalypse has arrived!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The NWS has forecasted me to receive 0 to 6" of snow for the next two days. I don't blame them for a range like that in Minnesota spring... not one bit.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get out yer Sharpies!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was 97º here a couple days ago.
Right now it's 55º.
/It rained though so I'm not complaining.
 
majestic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: ...  in the form of one giant hurricane like in The Day After Tomorrow. Covering the whole USA and large chunks of Canada and Mexico.

Still no climate change. (see above, climate, weather).


That movie is so stupid that I watch it whenever it's on. Kind of like Waterworld. And Roadhouse.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: foo monkey: raerae1980: Rain came through here yesterday, so, you're welcome.

If it's raining in LA, we're truly at the end times.

....I have some bad news for you...


Love ya, but you're not the best arbiter of end times.

7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's 77 and windy AF in Oklahoma today. Bring on tornado season.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't like the weather here?
Wait 10 minutes.
There will be more weather.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: raerae1980: foo monkey: raerae1980: Rain came through here yesterday, so, you're welcome.

If it's raining in LA, we're truly at the end times.

....I have some bad news for you...

Love ya, but you're not the best arbiter of end times.

[Fark user image 850x63]


And yet, 2020 flew right on by  ;-)
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Y'ALL are getting "weather." Out here in sunny California we just have more of the same beautiful weather (that might end up parching us all).
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Oh look it's a massive swath of potential destruction from Austin to Des Moines. Very little of value should be lost.


Do not taunt the karma bunny.
 
xtalman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: It's 77 and windy AF in Oklahoma today. Bring on tornado season.


Its spring it is always windy AF this time of year.   But it is the start of tornado season, the weather center radar trucks have been warming up to make sure they work.
 
