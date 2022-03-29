 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   At some point you have to ask yourself when getting awesome video of an on-going traffic pile up is outweighed by the danger   (wgal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Slow down? When we're making such good time?"
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trust me, my car handles great in the snow...
 
hubcity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every few seconds in the background you hear BAM.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The guy standing by his car when it gets walloped should invest in Powerball, dayum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've seen shiat like that happen on Hwy 99 in central California.

Good thing I'd pulled over ahead of it.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tule_fog
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Camera man moves downstream, so there are three other guys upstream which have to be squished first. That's much safer.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Random guy almost gets hit.

Other guy "Oh no....my shiat is still in my car. I need my charger"
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

little big man: The guy standing by his car when it gets walloped should invest in Powerball, dayum.

[Fark user image 450x286]


Pretty sure he has absolutely no luck left after that. No shiat either.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Saw the video all over reddit yesterday, but I hadn't seen the aftermath.  Holy fark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I admit that I've driven in weather like that.

Heavy snow was falling, and I had the question-- do I pull over to the side of the road (I81), and risk getting hit by some dumbass doing 80mph?

I ended up driving 40mph, so I could see the  hazard lights of the truck ahead of me, but at a distance, and just hoped that if someone came up behind me at 80mph, it was a smaller car so I wouldn't have to absorb as much momentum.

/reported it in Waze as 'fog'
//as they have (had?) no option for whiteout snow or torrential rain
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe after high school everyone in the US should have one year of mandatory life training/lessons. One week in every state.

Minnesota winter driving.
Alabama backwoods living.
Wisconsin beer drinking.
Ect...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shiat was bananas. Seen some weird squalls kick up around here these days. Sunny, than blizzard for 10 minutes, then sunny again.
Luckily this is just some strange weather and not a sign of things to come. So I'm told.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That sound of cars crashing is pretty chilling and distinctive.
I remember years ago I was sitting on the couch late at night, windows open and heard that 'POP' sound.
I waited a few moments to see if anything else was going on. I walked out to the street and looked down to the corner and saw a car upside down and another car with an accordion front end, windshield cracked.

I ran down barefoot to see if everyone was OK. the upside down car had a woman in it, her ankle was obviously broken, foot was sideways. The other car was not good. I saw someone slumped over the steering wheel. I couldn't get close due to the broken glass. I ran back and called 911. (Before cell phones)
not so CSB..
Terrible sound
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most of the time the vast majority of snow related accidents I see on Snoqualmie pass are SUV's and 4-wheel drives.... Because you know, they stop on a dime and can go anywhere!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But if I don't post more videos I'll lose followers on TikTok!!!!!
 
Cruiser7
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Granted  it was about 30 miles north of where this went down, but I drove through a squall like that on southbound I-81 yesterday morning. Visibility was at about 10- 15 feet and, surprisingly, all but one of the drivers around me was being safe.It cleared up as soon as I got off my exit, so I don't know if was a coincidence or the slight change in elevation and latitude was enough to get me out if it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I drove home late one night in a blizzard after several hours of snowboarding. The highway was unplowed, and there was at least half a foot of snow on the ground. But this is New England, so everyone drove at 20 Mph in the tracks of the car ahead with several car lengths of space between us, and it all worked out perfectly.

What kind of idiot thinks "I can't see the road or any traffic ahead, so it must be clear and I should keep driving 80"?
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The danger is always behind you.  Drive, walk, crawl, whatever, but keep moving forward.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Maybe after high school everyone in the US should have one year of mandatory life training/lessons. One week in every state.

Minnesota winter driving.
Alabama backwoods living.
Wisconsin beer drinking.
Ect...


Speaking of that, what's the current advice on staying in your car if your car breaks down?

I seem to remember that you're not supposed to wait near the car, but I don't remember if you were supposed to stay in the car, or get the hell away from your car.

But airbags weren't really a thing when I was taking driver's ed, so maybe the advice has changed.  And I know they've said for tornados or hurricanes that you need to leave the key in the ignition (and possibly the engine running?) for the airbags to deploy

/that was the reason for the Chevy lawsuits
//for the cars that shut off while driving
///turning off power steering and airbags
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Random guy almost gets hit.

Other guy "Oh no....my shiat is still in my car. I need my charger"


His car is a Dodge Charger. He's not talking about a phone charger.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Most of the time the vast majority of snow related accidents I see on Snoqualmie pass are SUV's and 4-wheel drives.... Because you know, they stop on a dime and can go anywhere!


Hell, Stevens Pass is far worse, even in summer.

But yeah, Snoqualmie's bad, as in "find another way over the Cascades in the winter" bad...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fully yeet.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: Saw the video all over reddit yesterday, but I hadn't seen the aftermath.  Holy fark.
[Fark user image 712x405]


The thing that gets me about this is that we've all seen that one dumbass who flies past you in unsafe weather conditions, confident in their driving ability/reaction time/all wheel drive/etc., and who usually ends up in a ditch.

... but this was what, 80 something dumbasses in a row?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Snow tires should be mandatory with penalty of jail time for noncompliance for anywhere in this country that gets snow.
 
