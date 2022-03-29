 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Good News, Everyone. If you used TurboTax in the past few years, you probably have a $0.0013 check in your future. Please consult your financial adviser to invest this windfall   (cnbc.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...And it's gone
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you invest it in Rubles then once the sanctions are lifted you will be a millionaire!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do I have to pay taxes on it?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope this guy was on the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok, now let's revise that settlement. Take the amount of money that turbotax themselves either saved or earned through those issues, and divide *THAT* by the qty of users that  were affected by the issue.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"In truth, TurboTax is only free for some users, based on the tax forms they need," according to the FTC lawsuit. "For many others, Intuit tells them, after they have invested time and effort gathering and inputting into TurboTax their sensitive personal and financial information to prepare their tax returns, that they cannot continue for free."

That's just dirty pool. Only the scummiest software pulls shiat like this.
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just hope this is used in part to invalidate the legislation that the US Government couldn't tell people what their tax liability is (so long as tax preparers offered free tax services for people)

https://www.propublica.org/article/intuit-turbotax-h-r-block-gutted-free-tax-filing-internal-memo

https://truthout.org/articles/filing-taxes-could-be-free-and-simple-but-h-r-block-and-intuit-are-still-lobbying-against-it/
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

