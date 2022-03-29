 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KETV Omaha)   Vandals break into bakery, throw cakes at cars then set the dumpster on fire. Or as the call it in Nebraska, just another Monday night   (ketv.com) divider line
15
    More: Silly, Automobile, brazen bakery break, dumpster fire, Jeff Massey, Tuesday morning, Punk rock, trash cans, bizarre case  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never hear about Goths doing this shiat.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting this out of the way....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Great Pie Fight
Youtube SDJQ7zn3-2g
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cake news.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They have to be Betty Crocker cakes. Duncan Hines don't crumble like that.

Or they're Betty Crocker cakes with not enough egg.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now I want cake.

Hopefully I've got a mix in the pantry
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We should really help cable TV and the internet get to Nebraska.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When In Rome...
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nebraska Tourism ad: "Nebraska.  Honestly it's not for everyone."
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was broke and needed some bread.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Sounds like he was broke and needed some bread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was home all night last night, I swear.
 
Show_The_O_Face
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It wasn't me. I would have ate every last delicious crumb of those cakes.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

genner: Getting this out of the way....

[Fark user image 601x410]


YOU THERE! CAKE OR DEATH?

Um...cake please.

WELL WE'RE OUTTA CAKE! SOME BALD ASSHOLE IN PINK TIGHTS STOLE ALL THE CAKE.

That's terrible! Did he at least have a flag?

NO, HE DIDN'T EVEN HAVE A FLAG THE CHEEKY BUGGER.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grew up there. All there was to do was fix cars, get drunk on Dodge Street and wreck the cars.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.