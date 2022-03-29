 Skip to content
(YouTube)   In Putin's Russia, ammo depot blows... up   (youtube.com) divider line
99
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

99 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Niiiiiiiiice!

Wish Ukraine had some American cruise missiles to hit more targets in Russia
 
Target Builder
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is just firework display by Russian force to celebrate enormous success of Special Military Operation going 100% to plan.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just practicing for Putin's birthday fireworks display.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tamaya!!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Accident from Russian incompetence, false flag attack to draw in NATO, sabotage, direct Ukrainian attack?

Place your bets!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.


What makes you think that it was fired from Ukraine positions?

It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [media.istockphoto.com image 612x409]


That pit needs some skulls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder why the youtube uploader was filming that particular spot in the middle of the night. Did they have advance notice that something was going to asplode?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Accident from Russian incompetence, false flag attack to draw in NATO, sabotage, direct Ukrainian attack?

Place your bets!


At the rate things are going, I'm torn between incompetence or internal sabotage (with the hopes that they won't get sent to the front lines if there's no ammo available)

/but I don't think that would stop Russian leadership
//why would they need ammo to fight Ukraine?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Makes me wonder why the youtube uploader was filming that particular spot in the middle of the night. Did they have advance notice that something was going to asplode?


Thats why I believe it could be a black op

They heard commotion such as a gun fight and explosions and took out their phone to capture it when the big bang happened.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.


I suspect it's much more likely to be a classic fark-up than a classic black-op.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whaataya mean border crossing can occur in both directions?!

Lol vladdy-dahd
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Rwa2play: If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.

What makes you think that it was fired from Ukraine positions?

It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.


Wouldn't that make it more terrifying for Russian forces?  The fact black-ops groups can walk into Russia undetected, wreck shiat, then disappear before the Russians knew what hit them?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Rwa2play: If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.

What makes you think that it was fired from Ukraine positions?

It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.


Not entirely impossible. North East of Kharkiv, Ukraine.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So youtube now has a version of itself where you can't fast forward or rewind the video. Who the hell exactly was clamoring for a version of youtube with less features?
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Rwa2play: If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.

What makes you think that it was fired from Ukraine positions?

It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.


Perhaps it was this guy going for a cigarette.

https://youtu.be/Sy8LnhtNtfI
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [Fark user image image 498x284]


came for this
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Makes me wonder why the youtube uploader was filming that particular spot in the middle of the night. Did they have advance notice that something was going to asplode?


Or they saw the primary explosion and captured all of the 2ndaries and tertiaries on video.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Makes me wonder why the youtube uploader was filming that particular spot in the middle of the night. Did they have advance notice that something was going to asplode?


Unless there was a fire visible before the kaboom.

Hopefully, this turns out to be Russians who are pissed off about their country's military being wasted in Putin's stupid f*cking war.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
eeny meeny miny BLOW!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Makes me wonder why the youtube uploader was filming that particular spot in the middle of the night. Did they have advance notice that something was going to asplode?


Maybe the loud noises woke 'em up and they raced to the roof... looks like it might be filmed from an apartment block.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Whaataya mean border crossing can occur in both directions?!

Lol vladdy-dahd


Every action has an equal but opposite reaction
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Accident from Russian incompetence, false flag attack to draw in NATO, sabotage, direct Ukrainian attack?

Place your bets!


Jewish Space Laser (tm)
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Thoreny: Rwa2play: If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.

What makes you think that it was fired from Ukraine positions?

It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.

Wouldn't that make it more terrifying for Russian forces?  The fact black-ops groups can walk into Russia undetected, wreck shiat, then disappear before the Russians knew what hit them?


Hell they got enough russian uniforms and IDs at this point.  But I am sure Russian internal security is top notchski

Lol
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really do wish it was a cruise missile, tho

If this is the case then we could expect to see more of this
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Fly in your special forces


Ukrainians and Russians are racially similar and most Ukrainians speak Russian; This didn't need to be a high-tech insertion.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, man, that's where they were storing Hillary's emails.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
yeah, this was a major depot supplying ammo to the Kharkiv siege/genocide.

heard is was a UA ballistic missile.   More of this please.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thats why I believe it could be a black op

They heard commotion such as a gun fight and explosions and took out their phone to capture it when the big bang happened.


See that smoke plume. That thing had been cooking off for a while when the picture was taken: at least several minutes, probably quite a bit more. This is not a picture of the initial blast (if there was one).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Sabreace22: Accident from Russian incompetence, false flag attack to draw in NATO, sabotage, direct Ukrainian attack?

Place your bets!

Jewish Space Laser (tm)


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Uzbeks
Youtube 8hCCCRAcTAA
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Accident from Russian incompetence, false flag attack to draw in NATO, sabotage, direct Ukrainian attack?

Place your bets!


Act of God?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Jewish Space Laser (tm)


Bet Uncle Vova wishes he had some Nazis right about now.

yes i know i'm driving the short bus straight to hell
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dbaggins: yeah, this was a major depot supplying ammo to the Kharkiv siege/genocide.

heard is was a UA ballistic missile.   More of this please.


That would be...interesting, wouldn't it?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Thoreny: Rwa2play: If that was fired from Ukrainian positions then the message is clear:

You hit us, we'll hit back.

And it's not like Russia can pin point where the missile fired from; by the time they scramble jets/missiles towards said position, they are long gone.

What makes you think that it was fired from Ukraine positions?

It could be a classic black-op. Fly in your special forces and blow it up without anyone noticing till its too late.

Wouldn't that make it more terrifying for Russian forces?  The fact black-ops groups can walk into Russia undetected, wreck shiat, then disappear before the Russians knew what hit them?


NATO needs to put out a press release insisting no NATO troops were involved in any action within the border of Russia on March 29-30 2022
And refuses to confirm or deny any knowledge of Ukrainian special forces operations
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OTR-21_Tochka

If UA is still able to deploy this kind of system in a hot zone, then Russian supply lines are in Serious trouble.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bad week for Putie. Biden says he needs to GTFO, he retreats from Kyiv, and then his own territory is blasted...

I am starting to think more and more that this ends REALLY badly for him.

grumpycatgood.jpeg
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Knowing Putin, right now he's probably bringing busloads of nuns and orphans to the explosion site and ordering them at gunpoint to go into the blast area.  Shortly to be followed by another busload of reporters and photographers.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Bad week for Putie. Biden says he needs to GTFO, he retreats from Kyiv, and then his own territory is blasted...

I am starting to think more and more that this ends REALLY badly for him.

grumpycatgood.jpeg


I mean, if UA can go and wreck shiat on the Russian side of things...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
yeah, UA is using these things with tremendous effect

2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
On 24 February, 2022 Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on Russian Millerovo Airbase in Rostov Oblast, using two Tochka-U ballistic missiles in response for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to prevent further air strikes by the Russian air force against Ukraine.[28] The attack left one Su-30SM destroyed on the ground.[29]

On 24 February a 9M79 Tochka missile was used by Russian forces striking near a hospital building in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, killing 4 civilians and wounding 10. Amnesty International investigation confirmed that a hospital was targeted, not a military target.[30]

On 14 March 2022, the Russian Federation and the government of the separatist Donetsk People Republic blamed Ukrainian forces of launching a Tochka-U missile killing 23 civilians and wounding 28 in Donetsk.[31]

On 24 March 2022, a Russian Navy Alligator-class landing ship Saratov that was docked in Beryansk port, Ukraine, caught fire and sunk. The attack was likely carried out by a Ukrainian ballistic missile a Tochka-U missile.[32]
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dbaggins: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OTR-21_Tochka

If UA is still able to deploy this kind of system in a hot zone, then Russian supply lines are in Serious trouble.


They hit an airbase by that town a few days into the war. Ukraine just seems to be very cautiously using their ballistic missiles, likely due to limited supply.
 
