(The Daily Beast)   Ukrainians risk a very unpleasant conversation with the game warden about exceeding their bag limit, as another top Russian commander is killed in the fighting as the Russians try to cover their retreat from Kyiv   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
•       •       •

Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to re-write the 1812 overture as the 2022 overture  and  swap the Ukrainian National anthem for the Russian one and the Russian one for the ultimately defeated French one in the original
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that Colonel Denis Kurilo, the commander of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade, was killed outside Kharkiv.

Well, it's not that surprising.  Motorized rifles seem like they would be difficult to aim and control--if the rifle you're firing is motorized, even a stationary item is like a moving target.  Seems like a bad idea.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is no bag limit on invasive species
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My only fear is that when this is all over, Russia will finally develop a professional NCO corps because Ukraine killed all their commissioned officers.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the difference between Russian colonels and dead Russian colonel memes?

Russian colonels don't get old.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We wasted an entire cold war on these chuckefarks.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Generally, things aren't going well for Putin.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: My only fear is that when this is all over, Russia will finally develop a professional NCO corps because Ukraine killed all their commissioned officers.


If Russian history teaches one thing is that those Borscht eating bastards will always yield to someone with a bigger club.There'll always be a new class of bourgeoisie who will serve the bigger club.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that Colonel Denis Kurilo, the commander of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade, was killed outside Kharkiv.

Well, it's not that surprising.  Motorized rifles seem like they would be difficult to aim and control--if the rifle you're firing is motorized, even a stationary item is like a moving target.  Seems like a bad idea.


Not always.  The minigun is a motorized rifle.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kinda wish we had put a bounty on ruskie soldiers (Yes I know it's against this and that law on war crimes) since Drumpf couldn't take Putin's c*ck out of his mouth long enough to abhor Puti-Poo doing the same to ours.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Authorities there have begun the grim task of clearing out the dead, he said, adding that some of the bodies of those killed by Russian troops had apparently been mined."


Thank you for confirming to the rest of the world that, beneath the "Winter Palace" veneer, you farking people are still Dark Age savages, and that we're right to cheer your horrific deaths on the battlefield.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Authorities there have begun the grim task of clearing out the dead, he said, adding that some of the bodies of those killed by Russian troops had apparently been mined.


Article 6 of the 1980 Protocol II to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons provides:
1. Without prejudice to the rules of international law applicable in armed conflict relating to treachery and perfidy, it is prohibited in all circumstances to use: (a) any booby-trap in the form of an apparently harmless portable object which is specifically designed and constructed to contain explosive material and to detonate when it is disturbed or approached, or (b) booby-traps which are in any way attached to or associated with:
(i) internationally recognized protective emblems, signs or signals;
(ii) sick, wounded or dead persons;
(iii) burial or cremation sites or graves;
(iv) medical facilities, medical equipment, medical supplies or medical transportation;
(v) children's toys or other portable objects or products specially designed for the feeding, health, hygiene, clothing or education of children;
(vi) food or drink;
(vii) kitchen utensils or appliances except in military establishments, military locations or military supply depots;
(viii) objects clearly of a religious nature;
(ix) historic monuments, works of art or places or worship which constitute the cultural or spiritual heritage of peoples;
(x) animals or their carcasses.2. It is prohibited in all circumstances to use any booby-trap which is designed to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering.

Add that to the pile of war crimes.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
слава україні!

I figured Ukraine wouldn't go for the "bridge of silver for a fleeing enemy" philosophy. Ukraine's military has momentum going for them, and the Russians are basically trying to get away from Kyiv and head southeast. Every enemy soldier they take out, every enemy vehicle they destroy or capture in the north means that many fewer Ukraine will have to deal with in their counter-offensives in Donetsk Oblast.

Last map I looked at showed Ukraine had almost encircled the Russians deployed north west of Kyiv. Let us hope they grow a LOT of sunflowers there, so Ukraine can spare some troops to help out near Mariupol.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gotta wonder if the endemic communication issues in a wide theater of war are forcing higher-ranking Russian officers to lead from the front. It would explain the rate they are getting picked off.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: My only fear is that when this is all over, Russia will finally develop a professional NCO corps because Ukraine killed all their commissioned officers.


NCO corps = Non Corpse Officer Corps, in this case.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: Gotta wonder if the endemic communication issues in a wide theater of war are forcing higher-ranking Russian officers to lead from the front. It would explain the rate they are getting picked off.


That and zero experienced professional NCOs. High ranking officer wants his orders carried out, he pretty much has to go up front and make sure. And then he's a target. Wash, rinse, repeat.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Add that to the pile of war crimes.


Can't, my neighbor has my ladder.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All these reports about dead colonels and generals perplexed me until I read a great article about why this has been happening. The gist of it goes like this...

The culture of a military reflects the culture of that military's society. In democracies, the chain of command in the military is obviously still important, but relatively speaking it's still an egalitarian organization where even the lowest ranking members are kept informed about objectives and other important information, and they also have some autonomy to make decisions in the best of battle. There's even a certain level of buy-in. Consequently, high ranking officers like generals and colonels don't need to be anywhere near the fight. They can communicate an objective to their subordinates and count on them to figure out how to get execute the order.

Militaries in non-democratic countries don't operate that way because their societies don't operate that way. The grunts have no idea where they are, why they're there, or often why they're fighting in the first place. They don't know their objectives, and they aren't empowered to do anything. Consequently, high ranking officers have to be right where the fighting is because they're personally directing the battle in real time, which is obviously dangerous. It has nothing to do with being brave or trying to impress the troops. They just can't do it any other way because they literally don't know how to delegate authority, which in turn is because their government doesn't delegate authority. It's all centralized at the top.

And that's great news for Ukrainian snipers.
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bravely ran away away
When danger reared its ugly head
They bravely turned their tail and fled
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: All these reports about dead colonels and generals perplexed me until I read a great article about why this has been happening. The gist of it goes like this...

The culture of a military reflects the culture of that military's society. In democracies, the chain of command in the military is obviously still important, but relatively speaking it's still an egalitarian organization where even the lowest ranking members are kept informed about objectives and other important information, and they also have some autonomy to make decisions in the best of battle. There's even a certain level of buy-in. Consequently, high ranking officers like generals and colonels don't need to be anywhere near the fight. They can communicate an objective to their subordinates and count on them to figure out how to get execute the order.

Militaries in non-democratic countries don't operate that way because their societies don't operate that way. The grunts have no idea where they are, why they're there, or often why they're fighting in the first place. They don't know their objectives, and they aren't empowered to do anything. Consequently, high ranking officers have to be right where the fighting is because they're personally directing the battle in real time, which is obviously dangerous. It has nothing to do with being brave or trying to impress the troops. They just can't do it any other way because they literally don't know how to delegate authority, which in turn is because their government doesn't delegate authority. It's all centralized at the top.

And that's great news for Ukrainian snipers.


I think it's time Putin the hero go and personally lead his men to victory.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This could actually be bad for Ukraine.  With the toady generals killed, it might lead to more competent leadership from the ranks, but that might lead to rational thinking.  At some point, the Russian army, without their NKVD, might be open to the idea to be hired as Ukrainian "contractors." Maybe if there was foreign cash to be had... ;)
 
indylaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This could actually be bad for Ukraine.  With the toady generals killed, it might lead to more competent leadership from the ranks, but that might lead to rational thinking.  At some point, the Russian army, without their NKVD, might be open to the idea to be hired as Ukrainian "contractors." Maybe if there was foreign cash to be had... ;)


I mean, you're assuming that the next class of generals won't come from the same clique of connected political climbers that Putin feels he can control.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This could actually be bad for Ukraine.  With the toady generals killed, it might lead to more competent leadership from the ranks, but that might lead to rational thinking.  At some point, the Russian army, without their NKVD, might be open to the idea to be hired as Ukrainian "contractors." Maybe if there was foreign cash to be had... ;)


no /s tag on that but a ;)

/s Better stop killing them and just give up. /s
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This could actually be bad for Ukraine.  With the toady generals killed, it might lead to more competent leadership from the ranks, but that might lead to rational thinking.  At some point, the Russian army, without their NKVD, might be open to the idea to be hired as Ukrainian "contractors." Maybe if there was foreign cash to be had... ;)


I doubt that. That would require leadership training that isn't geared to who is the most corrupt and just brutal.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This could actually be bad for Ukraine.  With the toady generals killed, it might lead to more competent leadership from the ranks


Putin will have them killed. He is afraid of competent leadership.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [fieldandstream.com image 500x359]


Came to post this
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indylaw: Bravely ran away away
When danger reared its ugly head
They bravely turned their tail and fled


🔴 Ukraine War - Drone Shows Russian Military Fail • Russian Troops Leaving Their Men Behind?
Youtube Og18vn9aqIQ
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I meant to do that."
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: Gotta wonder if the endemic communication issues in a wide theater of war are forcing higher-ranking Russian officers to lead from the front. It would explain the rate they are getting picked off.


Given that the Ukrainians popped at least two generals (and a bunch of other officers) at once the other day, I suspect they have solid intel on where the Russian leaders are and are hitting them with artillery or drones at opportune moments, like when they aren't in bunkers or they are having a meeting so there's several together.

Part of that intel is thanks to the shiatshow that is Russian comms.
 
