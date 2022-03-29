 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Big, big cock fight massacre. Huge cock fight massacre. Very large cock fight shooting. Many dead amid enormous cock fight violence   (theguardian.com) divider line
3
    More: Repeat, Mexico, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, Mexican authorities, Mexican general election, 2006, Felipe Caldern, Party of the Democratic Revolution, small town, Machine gun  
•       •       •

60 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 2:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure it's not a local chapter of peta?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess they're not really here for the cock fight
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a lot of cock
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.