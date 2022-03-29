 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Police officer checks his surroundings to make sure no one would see him having sex while on duty. Except he forgot to look up   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Constable, Police, Millen Police Officer Larry, Georgia cop, local news channel WRDW, small Georgia town, scrubby area, Millen Police Chief Dwayne Herrington  
eurotrader
1 hour ago  
Multiple acts of misconduct and apparently a few felonies and a Georgian  still has a POST certificate to go work at another police department.
 
weddingsinger
1 hour ago  
/I mean, come on. Hella obvious
 
weddingsinger
1 hour ago  
Also, he was allowed to quit instead of getting fired so he can get a job at another department.
 
propasaurus
1 hour ago  
The network also obtained investigation documents showing that, while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, Thompson accidentally discharged his gun, shooting a colleague in the arm.

I didn't think Fire Dept personnel were usually armed
 
Sawdust and Mildew
1 hour ago  
Larry "Benjamin" Thompson

What a shiatty nickname.
 
Bondith
49 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Larry "Benjamin" Thompson

What a shiatty nickname.


It's all about the larries.
 
sinko swimo
46 minutes ago  
as long as police are human we'll have big problems.
 
cettin
45 minutes ago  

propasaurus: The network also obtained investigation documents showing that, while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, Thompson accidentally discharged his gun, shooting a colleague in the arm.

I didn't think Fire Dept personnel were usually armed


It's America, just assume everyone is armed
 
hugram
42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: as long as police are human we'll have big problems.


Claude Ballse
42 minutes ago  

propasaurus: The network also obtained investigation documents showing that, while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, Thompson accidentally discharged his gun, shooting a colleague in the arm.

I didn't think Fire Dept personnel were usually armed


Exactly. Bringing in flammable chemicals to a fire, let alone ones that can explode and send essentially slugs and shrapnel isn't a smart thing to do.

But since he became a cop (let alone a cop that did exceedingly stupid and dangerous things), we know that intelligence isn't this guy's forte.
 
yet_another_wumpus
41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Multiple acts of misconduct and apparently a few felonies and a Georgian  still has a POST certificate to go work at another police department.


Plenty of departments consider multiple felonies a requirement.  ACAB.
 
Pangit
39 minutes ago  
Cant get fired if you quit. He'll find another job soon enough.
 
Kyotay2001
36 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: as long as police are human we'll have big problems.


That's bullshiat. Anyone in LE from cops to judges needs to be held to a higher standard than other citizens.

NOT LESS!

Threshold for misconduct should be lower and repercussions need to be more severe.

I will NOT respect a criminal who thinks he is a cop or a judge.

These assholes with their punisher logos need to be fired for that alone.
 
Arkkuss
36 minutes ago  
Can you see me now?
 
fiddlehead
34 minutes ago  
The network also obtained investigation documents showing that, while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, Thompson accidentally discharged his gun, shooting a colleague in the arm.

This man shouldn't be a police officer or own a gun.

Then in 2020, a woman who'd been in a relationship with Thompson contacted Millen Police to accuse him of harassing her. Thompson admitted to running her tags to find her new address, claiming he was trying to return some old items to her, according to a case summary. He was suspended for two days.

JFC.
 
thepeterd
32 minutes ago  
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
31 minutes ago  
Chances are, his partner at the time was just trying to get out of a speeding ticket.
 
Begoggle
31 minutes ago  
He previously shot a "colleague", among other things, and still kept on working.
His fellows must have hated him, even though management did anything they could to keep him around.

Defund the police.
 
Begoggle
31 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The network also obtained investigation documents showing that, while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, Thompson accidentally discharged his gun, shooting a colleague in the arm.

This man shouldn't be a police officer or own a gun.

Then in 2020, a woman who'd been in a relationship with Thompson contacted Millen Police to accuse him of harassing her. Thompson admitted to running her tags to find her new address, claiming he was trying to return some old items to her, according to a case summary. He was suspended for two days.

JFC.


He should have been prosecuted for all those crimes too.
And this one.
But he wasn't and won't be.
 
Nick Nostril
29 minutes ago  
He knew the rule:  Cock out? Clock out.
 
FarkingReading
24 minutes ago  
Is that cop getting a beej from a man or a woman? Or a female or a male kid? I can't tell.

/inquiring minds
 
Flappyhead
16 minutes ago  
I'd get fired for just fondling my balls at work.  Fark the police.
 
Erma Gerdd
15 minutes ago  
And he left his cruiser door open.

DING
DING
DING
DING
DING

/make it stop
 
Resident Muslim
13 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Chances are, his partner at the time was just trying to get out of a speeding ticket.


There's a picture or a video (long turn back) of a cop getting a blowjob from someone sitting in the back of his cruiser. You could tell they had their hands behind them (handcuffed).
Apparently cops pick up prostitutes and threaten them with taking them to jail, unless they perform sexual favors.
Of course the cops had no proof that would stand in a court of law, but just to avoid jail as well as loss of income the prostitutes would give in.
 
FarkingReading
12 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: And he left his cruiser door open.

DING
DING
DING
DING
DING

/make it stop


Maybe he wanted the BJ action to synchronize with the DING DING DING because it has a pleasing rhythm.
 
Russ1642
6 minutes ago  
Some part of me wants to feel bad for him. It's not like this was a busy parking lot or something. But then I remember that he's intentionally breaching a ton of rules. Like how hard is it to keep it in your pants while on duty?
 
FarkingReading
3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Some part of me wants to feel bad for him. It's not like this was a busy parking lot or something. But then I remember that he's intentionally breaching a ton of rules. Like how hard is it to keep it in your pants while on duty?


There's your problem.
 
aungen
less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Chances are, his partner at the time was just trying to get out of a speeding ticket.

There's a picture or a video (long turn back) of a cop getting a blowjob from someone sitting in the back of his cruiser. You could tell they had their hands behind them (handcuffed).
Apparently cops pick up prostitutes and threaten them with taking them to jail, unless they perform sexual favors.
Of course the cops had no proof that would stand in a court of law, but just to avoid jail as well as loss of income the prostitutes would give in.


Or if there's a kid they need to get back to, and can't afford sitting in a cell for 3 days with no charges.  Even the 3 days without charges can be a real problem.
 
