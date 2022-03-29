 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Audacy)   Sara Connors released from jail, immediately steals car. Now back in jail, sitting duck for T-800   (audacy.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Chevrolet, St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States, New Jersey woman, Sarah Connors Bloomfield, Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, Philadelphia  
•       •       •

1222 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip: Don't leave your car running unoccupied while you shop.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when you name your kid after movie characters.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is she getting another PR bond??
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: So is she getting another PR bond??


Sure, cause they know she'll be back.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This site isn't currently available in the EU" -- difficulty: I'm in California.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: At approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted about a red Chevy Camaro, which had been stolen after it was left running outside a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of US Highway 190 and Louisiana Highway 25 in Covington

I was just south of there about five hours later. Really. https://coord.info/GC9QG1X

/no time travel involved
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting duck for the T-1000. The T-800 busts her out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: "This site isn't currently available in the EU" -- difficulty: I'm in California.


Tomato, toh-mah-to
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parish correctional center lolwut
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: What happens when you name your kid after movie characters.


i still think it's hysterical there's a guy on the Kansas basketball team named Remy Martin and not one announcer has mentioned it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do visit Frank's Chicken House when in Mandeville NJ. good chicken and decent pigs wigglin on stage.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: Pro tip: Don't leave your car running unoccupied while you shop.


Honestly, I'm starting to wonder if we should let the thieves keep the car if it was running while the driver went in for "just a minute."  Same with people who leave their cars unlocked overnight. If someone left their iPhone on the street overnight, whoever picks it up isn't stealing it, they're finding it.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: El_Dan: So is she getting another PR bond??

Sure, cause they know she'll be back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's an h in Sarah and no s in Connor.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When you're trying to escape Louisiana? I understand. I truly do.

Set that woman free.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pro tip: When you are newly released from jail and want to remain under the radar as much as possible, do not steal a red Camaro.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have an uncle that's a retired prison guard and he told me a story about a guy they released that didn't even make it out of the parking lot.  The guy did time for domestic assault.  He really enjoyed beating his wife because he had multiple offenses.  Well, guess who shows up late to pick him up?  Yea, his wife.  Apparently, he didn't think anyone watched the parking lot because he got in the car and promptly punched her in the head multiple times for being late.  Dude was free for less than 10 minutes before he was back in cuffs.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Parish correctional center lolwut


Parish means county in Louisiana.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: There's an h in Sarah and no s in Connor.


Well, we already know she's not very bright, is there any surprise she sucks at coming up with an alias to avoid Terminators?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a large naked man was observed as a passenger in the stolen vehicle,

a witness states the individual instructed him to "come with me if you want to drink"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: There's an h in Sarah and no s in Connor.


There's a wet blanket in you.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.