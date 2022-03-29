 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Take your kid to work day - EXTREME edition (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Second Chechen War, Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian moves, military pressure, hardline Chechen leader, Boris Yeltsin  
the_rhino
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kid looks like a tool.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That is for sure extreme. My employer hates taking the kids to work day. He loathes kids and wants nothing messing up productivity so the kids aren't even allowed to shadow us. They create like a pseudo-day care in our breakroom and have the kids doing activities all day. I don't know why they do it at all, I guess they just don't want to say no and look bad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well at least he isn't stuck at the cracker factory like Milhouse:

At Least I'm Not Stuck At The Cracker Factory Like Millhouse (The Simpsons)
Youtube QqXg0azHJz0
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given what's been happening to Russian leaders in Ukraine, and that Chechen military make the Russians look organized, I hope this asshole's surviving family take the right lesson from his inevitable fate and stay the fark home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He actually didn't take him to Mariupol or even Ukraine, as neither one is in the country.
They lie constantly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: That is for sure extreme. My employer hates taking the kids to work day. He loathes kids and wants nothing messing up productivity so the kids aren't even allowed to shadow us. They create like a pseudo-day care in our breakroom and have the kids doing activities all day. I don't know why they do it at all, I guess they just don't want to say no and look bad.


I haven't seen a take your kid to work day since I was the kid going to work like 30 years ago. I had no idea anywhere still did it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: That is for sure extreme. My employer hates taking the kids to work day.


Everyone hates take-your-kids-to-work day.  The kids, your co-workers, your bosses, everyone.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope the kid had a blast.

/rimshot
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take Your Daughter to Work Day | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube Cizlx6ODhuE
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If Kadyrov actually entered Ukraine he would end up like his top general.

Ukraine has access to all Russian communication.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You think this guy would be pissed at Putin after Putin destroyed his country, but all it takes is Putin throwing you some scraps before you become his lap dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Look familiar?
It's how Putin does things. Destroys cities and put his own people in.

Good article from today comparing the two wars if you can get around the paywall:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/29/world/europe/russia-chechnya-grozny-ukraine.html
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dear Diary
What a fun day!  Dad to me to his work in Ukraine!   I had a great time!  Dad had me run back and forth across the street.  I can run really fast. A bullet came close to me once or twice but then they found that sniper.

Started running ammo for dad's friends and loading clips.   Felt like I was really helping!  Lunch was food in a bag.  Everyone complained but not me.  I ate everything.

After lunch, Dad gave me a long wooden stick and I had to clear a minefield.   It's real simple!  You push the stick in to the dirt at an angle.  If nothing, move over a few inches and do it again.  If you hit something, very slowly pull the stick out and mark that spot.  I cleared a path so some demo guys could get behind the defenders.  Sounds like I really helped.

The rest of the afternoon, I was 'drawing fire' by shooting an AK.  I wasn't trying to kit anything but when they shot at me, my dad's friends quickly shot back.

Dad and I called it quits around 5.  What a full day.  I'm not supposed to tell mom about the raping dad and me did.  It's part of the biz, dad says.  I guess slaughtering civilians is part of that biz too.

Well, boring stuff tomorrow, I guess.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: He actually didn't take him to Mariupol or even Ukraine, as neither one is in the country.
They lie constantly.

[Fark user image 634x706]


Geeze, I own a better prayer rug than the leader of Chechnya! They make foam cushioned prayer rugs for $30 - $70 dollars you cheapskate, and it fits easily into a car!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another Vlad in the making. Some parents have really farked up ambitions to live vicariously through their offspring.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That guy looks like Mose

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: You think this guy would be pissed at Putin after Putin destroyed his country, but all it takes is Putin throwing you some scraps before you become his lap dog.

[Fark user image 712x633]Look familiar?
It's how Putin does things. Destroys cities and put his own people in.

Good article from today comparing the two wars if you can get around the paywall:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/29/world/europe/russia-chechnya-grozny-ukraine.html


Chechnya didn't have an adequate air force.   Russian air force was not well used in Chechnya, but it was good for carpet bombing civilian targets.
 
