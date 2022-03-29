 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption this smiling baby sloth   (d2hx20539ip1kk.cloudfront.net) divider line
    Caption, Contests  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
d2hx20539ip1kk.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm not slow, I'm just lazy as fark.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi. I'm Roth the Sloth. And I just ate a moth.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm not very smart, I consume anything good I see, and I move at a glacial pace...
So I'd like your vote for Congress!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just peed YOUR pants!!!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You gonna get raped.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There it is again. Smiling at me. Why does this thing always appear after fapping?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saved a bunch of money on my car insurance by switching to Geico.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait for it...
 
Cheron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I need caffeine or else I'm obscene. Yeah baby!

/Sloths only slow down when they mature.
// True fact
 
