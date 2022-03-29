 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from General Public, OMD, and Devo.No not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #325. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Mar 2022 at 12:30 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot. let's see if i remember how to press the buttons and junk.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Welcome back, SCNW. We behaved in your absence. I think.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back
i.makeagif.comView Full Size



& hello everyone.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I can't leave now
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was written shortly after the the break up of the Soviet Union and is about what he saw the West doing.
And now.......


I Am A Small Republic
Youtube gpM-UijOl7Q


of course there's deeper meaning, and remember to play it as loud as you can stand to really hear it.
I'll be back with some work later. Into production of my class project now. It's going to be tight.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...


Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, SCNW. We behaved in your absence. I think.


But *how* did we behave?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, SCNW. We behaved in your absence. I think.

But *how* did we behave?


Shhhhh. I'm hoping we can skate by on a technicality.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, SCNW. We behaved in your absence. I think.

But *how* did we behave?

Shhhhh. I'm hoping we can skate by on a technicality.


My lips are sealed
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, SCNW. We behaved in your absence. I think.

But *how* did we behave?

Shhhhh. I'm hoping we can skate by on a technicality.


I'll just hide this under the carpet then
mmo.aiircdn.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuck on fwy i hate la 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: stuck on fwy i hate la [Fark user image 425x425]


Yeah I can't say that I miss LA. Most of the people I know that moved there from Seattle (after my warnings) were like "Fark this shiat!"
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welcome Back socalnewwaver.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Present.

This piece is entitled "Don't date people you work with."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Checking in, briefly, love working close to home, but I gotta go back to it. If everything is right in my tiny corner of the world I should be back for the last 1/2 hour, maybe.

Here in spirit.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Spent some time this weekend perusing the seldom visited X, Y & Z section of my CD collection.
This little gem featured
X - Devil Doll
Youtube Z4M1WSJIU6Q

Another visit will be paid presently
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: stuck on fwy i hate la


Wait, doesn't LA have a World Class Public Transit System?

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes a todos....going to have dinner, so will be silent for the first part.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did she just say intern???
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mica still hot
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mic
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...errrr  mic's still hot
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
^^^ Yeah, that.

/posting with my mouth full over here
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did someone forget how to push the buttons?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!
Present, I think.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just the 2 hours now? That explains the headline submission
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Six hours a week ain't bad.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gave the show a shout out here:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12235105/What-is-strangest-way-you-found-one-of-your-favorite-bands-Subby-Random-CD-sampler-at-a-beach-while-on-a-bike-ride#new
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Change of plans. client just called saying they tested + for Covid this morning. So you're stuck with me..
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man, I wish I had a job I could be this giddy about.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Gave the show a shout out here:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12235105/What-is-strangest-way-you-found-one-of-your-favorite-bands-Subby-Random-CD-sampler-at-a-beach-while-on-a-bike-ride#new


I'm sure someone tweeted that question today too
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wow....haven't heard this in forever.
Sweet!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weird intro to the show for me today. The Killing Moon was coming through the walls from somewhere in my house. I have no idea who was responsible.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pc_gator: NeoMoxie: stuck on fwy i hate la

Wait, doesn't LA have a World Class Public Transit System?

[miro.medium.com image 850x680]


Fun fact: They used to play the punk rocks at Cole's in the Pacific Electric building downtown - I think it is more of a beard oil douche "speak easy" scene now - but that used to be the reason to go there sometimes instead of Philippe's, which has a superior sandwich.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mary Chain, WOOT.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Weird intro to the show for me today. The Killing Moon was coming through the walls from somewhere in my house. I have no idea who was responsible.


Probably this kid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Probably this kid.

Could always be worse...

mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: BourbonMakesItBetter: Weird intro to the show for me today. The Killing Moon was coming through the walls from somewhere in my house. I have no idea who was responsible.

Probably this kid.
[Fark user image 425x239]


That's my best guess. I'd have to actually leave the office to see if my oldest came home and put that on, but it's likely
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Beat Adjacent, Hells YA!!!!

static.spin.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Finbally here. Earphones on and "working".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweet
I have a road trip
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.