(The Hill)   FDA says if you are over 50 you can have a second booster, or if you're from Boston, borcester   (thehill.com) divider line
ohsoferrety
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least subby didn't add a H to Borcester
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yippee!
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Worcester != "woo-ster"  It's more like "wih-sta" or for some people "wuh-sta"  (like the 'oo' in 'book')
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, I'm 40 but I fell like I've aged ten years since Jan 2020. Do I qualify?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TIL: The place called Worcester in England has always been pronounced 'wooster. ' Many English place names are spelled unphonetically because of the Norman French influence. By the time of the advent of printing, many printers charged money by the letter so they have a vested interest in 'lengthening' the spelling.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two boosters?
Fark user imageView Full Size

So one for each nipple?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Lemmonsta variant.

/God help us if Fitchburg escapes containment
 
neofonz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good.  My 5G reception has been getting spotty lately.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


"Yo, lemme get one o dem boootahhhhhhhhsssssssssss"
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Keep up the fear farkers! The rest of us are done with it.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the fear farkers! The rest of us are done with it.


LOL
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Your move, CDC.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mrs South has booked us both in for 2nd booster, plus flu shots, this Sunday...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm 75% getting another booster for health reasons, and 25% to trigger my conservative friends.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Faster upload speeds, and gosh darn if Bill Gates isn't looking great for a man of his age.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 850x478]

"Yo, lemme get one o dem boootahhhhhhhhsssssssssss"


I still say dunkin should have taken that concept and turned it into a real ad campaign.  Metro boston dunkins are a special place.  The ad was missing the cashier who's an immigrant that speaks 2-3 language who takes two legs of the T and/or MBTA bus to get to the store and the one or two non-meth-related homeless guys who have made that particular dunks their home base.  They have a permanent milk crate and sign outside the entrance and a regular schedule of sitting inside at the one of the far tables periodically throughout the day to nurse a coffee.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Faster upload speeds, and gosh darn if Bill Gates isn't looking great for a man of his age.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Two chicks at the same time, man.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 850x478]

"Yo, lemme get one o dem boootahhhhhhhhsssssssssss"


Vanilla nut taps with that shot.

/Not just Mass. Any given day can throw a dunk cup and hit six guys that look just like Casey in that bit.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't come too soon. I'm vaxxed and (single) boosted and still got COVID and was super sick for a week and still recovering.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
May-yen. The state that invented Mayonnaise.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

X-Geek: TIL: The place called Worcester in England has always been pronounced 'wooster. ' Many English place names are spelled unphonetically because of the Norman French influence. By the time of the advent of printing, many printers charged money by the letter so they have a vested interest in 'lengthening' the spelling.


Then the missed out on Worcestershireham, pronounced woo-stah
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What if I'm 45, but have the knees, ankles and back of a 70 year old, does that qualify me for another booster? ;)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Worcester != "woo-ster"  It's more like "wih-sta" or for some people "wuh-sta"  (like the 'oo' in 'book')


Woosterwestchesterwhistashire is correct if Bugs Bunny has not greatly misled me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love Bugs Bunny's linguistic Easter Yeggs.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Worcester != "woo-ster"  It's more like "wih-sta" or for some people "wuh-sta"  (like the 'oo' in 'book')


Or as I prefer to envision it when I say it, "WUSS-tah"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Can't come too soon. I'm vaxxed and (single) boosted and still got COVID and was super sick for a week and still recovering.


Quadruple boosted you'd still have gotten sick with the new covid 4.0 ME or whatever variant there is now because dumbasses didn't take their first dose (and partly there wasn't enough for the 3rd world), so it changed sixteen ways from Sunday.  Almost everyone I know has gotten it once by now all vax'd and boosted. They haven't changed the vax yet.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: plus flu shots


Little late on that one. September next time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a roommate from 'Woosta' MA when we were going to college in 'Roosta' NY.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

BOOOOSTAHHHH FOR TAWMMY FROM QUINZEE!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: LarrySouth: plus flu shots

Little late on that one. September next time.


South...
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Worcester != "woo-ster"  It's more like "wih-sta" or for some people "wuh-sta"  (like the 'oo' in 'book')


I've never in my life heard it pronounced wihsta, with an i as in whipped cream.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You wouldn't happen to be from... Pittsfield?
 
scanson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the fear farkers! The rest of us are done with it.


I always find the projection in these takes as pretty obvious.

Advising a fourth booster due to waning immunity should not make anyone afraid of anything.
Instead of looking at reality, acknowledging, and dealing with it - you ignore because it makes you afraid.

Unless you're joking, but bilkins law or whatever.
 
inner ted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still no word on the kids shots getting fixed - still near worthless at preventing infection - but back of the bus

Goddam what a bad joke
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So we need to get the Borcestershire Sauce?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 850x478]

"Yo, lemme get one o dem boootahhhhhhhhsssssssssss"

I still say dunkin should have taken that concept and turned it into a real ad campaign.  Metro boston dunkins are a special place.  The ad was missing the cashier who's an immigrant that speaks 2-3 language who takes two legs of the T and/or MBTA bus to get to the store and the one or two non-meth-related homeless guys who have made that particular dunks their home base.  They have a permanent milk crate and sign outside the entrance and a regular schedule of sitting inside at the one of the far tables periodically throughout the day to nurse a coffee.


You need to bring that to their ad agency and get a cut. That's awesome.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
  Yes, but what about fifs?

/asking for a friend who has 4 shots already
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: HailRobonia: Can't come too soon. I'm vaxxed and (single) boosted and still got COVID and was super sick for a week and still recovering.

Quadruple boosted you'd still have gotten sick with the new covid 4.0 ME or whatever variant there is now because dumbasses didn't take their first dose (and partly there wasn't enough for the 3rd world), so it changed sixteen ways from Sunday.  Almost everyone I know has gotten it once by now all vax'd and boosted. They haven't changed the vax yet.


It's also super helpful that my organization has made masks optional and has decreed that you aren't allowed to ask people to wear masks. So now I am left with "coughing menacingly" as a strategy.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scanson: Unless you're joking,


Based on previous post history, they're not.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

"What about second booster for Hobbits?'

"I don't think the pharma companies know about Hobbits, Pip."
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Mrs South has booked us both in for 2nd booster, plus flu shots, this Sunday...


I did the same combo with the first booster.  Wasn't any worse than usual, FWIW.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Worcester != "woo-ster"  It's more like "wih-sta" or for some people "wuh-sta"  (like the 'oo' in 'book')


Ah ya from Bahstahn, or westawoosta?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: I've never in my life heard it pronounced wihsta, with an i as in whipped cream.


What'd you live a sheltered life bub?

Adam Sandler - Toll Booth Willie
Youtube bXyFy3d8QeI


/I guess he's from NH so that's probably it
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the fear farkers! The rest of us are done with it.


The narcissism required to believe that you can decide to be done with a virus is off the charts. Before the Trump disaster, I would not have believed that anyone could be that stupid.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Two boosters?
[Fark user image image 344x229]
So one for each nipple?


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
MFK
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 850x478]

"Yo, lemme get one o dem boootahhhhhhhhsssssssssss"


the SNL Dunkins commercials are by far and away the funniest Boston sendup that exists and are so good that i'm not sure that anyone should even try anymore because it's not going to be as funny as this.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow are we still making fun of accents?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
