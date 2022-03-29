 Skip to content
The problem: paramedics in the Lake District often have to quickly get to patients in mountainous locations where helicopters can't land. The solution: jetpacks. No, seriously
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I now have new lifegoals. That's exactly the kind of jerb I'd save up money to learn how to do!! :D

I mean, jetpacking over the Lake District would be quite the experience, you gotta admit!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And who rescues him when he crashes?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And who rescues him when he crashes?


The next guy in a jet suit, it's jet suits all the way down.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just parachute or rappel in like the rest of the civilized world. At least then you can bring along actual supplies and not a couple bandaids and empty fuel tanks.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I watched the video for epic views of the Lake District.  That's such a nice and relaxing place that I've had the luck to visit.  A day of hiking and an evening in the pub...damn.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If we had farkin' flying cars like we were promised we wouldn't need any of this.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never happening. Jet packs are @&#%ing deadly and always have been. Great in sci-fi and nowhere else.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A buddy from college is one of the original investors in this. It is an interesting idea, but the range and payload is fairly limited. It also requires a fair amount of skill and things get dicey when there is weather (which is usually present when accidents occur in remote areas).
 
henryhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jane his wife?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A traumatic injury in a remote place is a problem. Put a jet suit on a guy and now you've got two problems.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"How do I look?"
"Like a hood ornament."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just parachute or rappel in like the rest of the civilized world. At least then you can bring along actual supplies and not a couple bandaids and empty fuel tanks.


Because only jet packs crash. Helicopters and planes never do.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shazbot!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe the patients could get sick nearer to hospitals.

Kinison/Sand
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just parachute or rappel in like the rest of the civilized world. At least then you can bring along actual supplies and not a couple bandaids and empty fuel tanks.


So how are they going to parachute in?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looking forward to a Lake District resident getting a $300,000 bill for 'Jet Pack Rescue'
"He only flew me over to the road where an ambulance was waiting.  Then, I got a bill for the ambulance too!  I could have taken a boat there!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Tr0mBoNe: Just parachute or rappel in like the rest of the civilized world. At least then you can bring along actual supplies and not a couple bandaids and empty fuel tanks.

Because only jet packs crash. Helicopters and planes never do.


Jetpacks, like helicopters, have been around since the '50s.  Would you care to guess why they are not everywhere like helicopters?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "How do I look?"
"Like a hood ornament."


Mmmm, hood ornaments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a little fuzzy on how this really helps the situation compared to the logistical and training issues it injects into the situation.  If you have a patient who cannot descend the mountain on their own, how is one paramedic on a jetpack going to really help? Sure, they could potentially get there faster to assess their injuries in person, and provide any immediate treatment like painkillers, stabilizing a fracture, or bandaging a serious wound.  I suppose that is helpful to have performed ASAP.  But, you're still going to have to wait 30 minutes for additional help to get them off the mountain -- either another paramedic walking up with a lightweight stretcher to carry the patient down or for the helicopter to fly in to land/lower a basket.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"OK, I got here... now how do I get both myself and the patient down..."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One thing I love about Britain is that nothing is measured in extremes. They call these "mountains" when they're under 1000m high. In California, we call those "speed bumps".
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Looking forward to a Lake District resident getting a $300,000 bill for 'Jet Pack Rescue'
"He only flew me over to the road where an ambulance was waiting.  Then, I got a bill for the ambulance too!  I could have taken a boat there!"


That only happens in the US.  This story is from the UK.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm a little fuzzy on how this really helps the situation compared to the logistical and training issues it injects into the situation.  If you have a patient who cannot descend the mountain on their own, how is one paramedic on a jetpack going to really help? Sure, they could potentially get there faster to assess their injuries in person, and provide any immediate treatment like painkillers, stabilizing a fracture, or bandaging a serious wound.  I suppose that is helpful to have performed ASAP.  But, you're still going to have to wait 30 minutes for additional help to get them off the mountain -- either another paramedic walking up with a lightweight stretcher to carry the patient down or for the helicopter to fly in to land/lower a basket.


It's worth stabilizing the patient half an hour sooner, even if you can't get them down the mountain.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rescue services are just like cops and firefighters.

They want all the new cool toys, even if they will only use it once.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: Tr0mBoNe: Just parachute or rappel in like the rest of the civilized world. At least then you can bring along actual supplies and not a couple bandaids and empty fuel tanks.

Because only jet packs crash. Helicopters and planes never do.


Years ago, there was a kid (19, I think) who was climbing Little Bear peak (CO, Blanca Massif) and took the incorrect side of a really dangerous class 4 funnel which put him on slippery and almost un-climbable class 5 shiat.  He slipped and tumbled a couple of hundred feet (or more) which ended up killing him.  The Chinook coming to retrieve him clipped the ridge with it rear rotor and had to crash land in the opposite basin.  That helicopter was there for weeks with a couple of guards in a tent while it was disassembled and carted out.
 
