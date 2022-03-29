 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nurses maintain their wards. Radiology and operating rooms whir with beeps and blinks of monitors. Specialists examine X-rays, and surgeons perform with hi-tech instruments. There's just one thing different about this hospital. "SCREEEEEEEE"   (apnews.com) divider line
PawisBetlog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird Flu!
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turning and turning in the widening gyreThe falcon cannot hear the falconer;Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhereThe ceremony of innocence is drowned;The best lack all conviction, while the worstAre full of passionate intensity./sounds about right
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice formatting, fark-filter....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the machine that goes *PING*?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While walking around Doha's Souk, I came across its falcon store. Really. They had a store where falcons rested on perches that formed rows along the ground floor. One could also get the various accessories for falcons.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So...an ultra-wealthy oil nation has an entire state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to falconry as a passtime?

reactiongif.orgView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's just one thing different about this hospital. "SCREEEEEEEE"


That's a strange sound for a horse to make.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No eagles?

Eagly hugs Peacemaker HD - Season 1 Episode 7
Youtube pLjSvTHXdEs

(No major spoilers for those who haven't finished Peacemaker, but there's language)
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: While walking around Doha's Souk, I came across its falcon store. Really. They had a store where falcons rested on perches that formed rows along the ground floor. One could also get the various accessories for falcons.


Steering wheel covers, custom rims, wiper blades, and fuzzy dice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My friend Hodgesargh gave blood there. And a hunk of flesh.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Makes sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: While walking around Doha's Souk, I came across its falcon store. Really. They had a store where falcons rested on perches that formed rows along the ground floor. One could also get the various accessories for falcons.


But could you get falcon related derivatives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All the falcons and not one hawk ward?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: There's just one thing different about this hospital. "SCREEEEEEEE"


That's a strange sound for a horse to make.


Sort of sounds like when the sound wave bounces off a weird bone reflector, and it's just staticy noise and an overgained image. Some people have noisy skulls like that.

/I've said too much
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
State Farm Commercial falcon.mp4
Youtube sUVJ9MCfZvY
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish someone would create a giant flock of eagles trained to attack, and unleash it on a MAGA rally.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wish someone would create a giant flock of eagles trained to attack, and unleash it on a MAGA rally.


And some folks here say TDS isn't a real thing.
 
