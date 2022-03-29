 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Motel 6 will leave the light on for you, while Super 8 will leave a car inside your room   (wral.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's going to let the fleas and bedbugs escape.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually rented a room with a car hole though the wall. Only one they had left. I was tired. I just backed my trunk up to the hole for security, and slept like a baby
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idiot car manufacturers should place the pedals in a fixed position for ease of use.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you possible forget you left the car in the room?

Didn't you check if you had your keys
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were late for the dentist.

ocregister.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, can we all agree that's far from the worst thing that happens in a Super 8 room?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I stayed in a Motel 6 once when I was helping my friend move.
Never again, if I can help it...
*shudder*
 
Dodo David
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Motel 6 will leave the light on for you, while Super 8 will leave a car inside your room

Well, Lightning McQueen has to sleep somewhere whenever he is away from home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [imcdb.org image 720x312]



Kent, you know you're not supposed to park that on campus.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

petuniapup: I stayed in a Motel 6 once when I was helping my friend move.
Never again, if I can help it...
*shudder*


Why? Motel 6 is well maintained and clean. THAT isn't sketchy., Sketchy is the hotel I stayed in one night between places to live. I needed what I could afford, and IIRC, the door didn't even lock.

Motel 6, OTOH, has been no frills, but they've always been clean and maintained, just not pretty.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And just because it's a Motel 6 story (Kind of), I want to post one of my favorite Bob Rivers bits:

Manger 6
Youtube 8Hbwq2IUams
 
petuniapup
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: petuniapup: I stayed in a Motel 6 once when I was helping my friend move.
Never again, if I can help it...
*shudder*

Why? Motel 6 is well maintained and clean. THAT isn't sketchy., Sketchy is the hotel I stayed in one night between places to live. I needed what I could afford, and IIRC, the door didn't even lock.

Motel 6, OTOH, has been no frills, but they've always been clean and maintained, just not pretty.



I must admit I've lived a gentler life than what you describe.
The main things I remember about it was the security bars between me and the front desk attendant, the small outdoor pool (it wasn't the right season to use the pool, but the pool water wasn't the right color, either), and the expired toothpaste I bought from the vending machine.  (Luckily, I needed only the toothbrush that came with it.)
To Motel 6's credit, I don't remember anything majorly wrong with the room.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Mikey1969: petuniapup: I stayed in a Motel 6 once when I was helping my friend move.
Never again, if I can help it...
*shudder*

Why? Motel 6 is well maintained and clean. THAT isn't sketchy., Sketchy is the hotel I stayed in one night between places to live. I needed what I could afford, and IIRC, the door didn't even lock.

Motel 6, OTOH, has been no frills, but they've always been clean and maintained, just not pretty.


I must admit I've lived a gentler life than what you describe.
The main things I remember about it was the security bars between me and the front desk attendant, the small outdoor pool (it wasn't the right season to use the pool, but the pool water wasn't the right color, either), and the expired toothpaste I bought from the vending machine.  (Luckily, I needed only the toothbrush that came with it.)
To Motel 6's credit, I don't remember anything majorly wrong with the room.


Oh! Walking to and from the front desk/building was a little unnerving... dimly-lit parking lot (there was a turn or multiple rows of buildings/rooms or something, not just a straight shot down a hallway)-cum-footpath, the redoubted front desk, etc.  I'm a big gal, but I would have hesitated before walking it again solo.  Yes, yes, I sound like the banker:

Kuffs hilarious door reaction
Youtube _ROHLEqLdmo
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

petuniapup: petuniapup: Mikey1969: petuniapup: I stayed in a Motel 6 once when I was helping my friend move.
Never again, if I can help it...
*shudder*

Why? Motel 6 is well maintained and clean. THAT isn't sketchy., Sketchy is the hotel I stayed in one night between places to live. I needed what I could afford, and IIRC, the door didn't even lock.

Motel 6, OTOH, has been no frills, but they've always been clean and maintained, just not pretty.


I must admit I've lived a gentler life than what you describe.
The main things I remember about it was the security bars between me and the front desk attendant, the small outdoor pool (it wasn't the right season to use the pool, but the pool water wasn't the right color, either), and the expired toothpaste I bought from the vending machine.  (Luckily, I needed only the toothbrush that came with it.)
To Motel 6's credit, I don't remember anything majorly wrong with the room.

Oh! Walking to and from the front desk/building was a little unnerving... dimly-lit parking lot (there was a turn or multiple rows of buildings/rooms or something, not just a straight shot down a hallway)-cum-footpath, the redoubted front desk, etc.  I'm a big gal, but I would have hesitated before walking it again solo.  Yes, yes, I sound like the banker:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_ROHLEqLdmo]


Like I said, I've stayed in some truly scary places. Motel 6 has always been closer to, say, an old Burger King, a little sketchy, but not a Waffle House at least. :-)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

petuniapup: petuniapup: Mikey1969: petuniapup: I stayed in a Motel 6 once when I was helping my friend move.
Never again, if I can help it...
*shudder*

Why? Motel 6 is well maintained and clean. THAT isn't sketchy., Sketchy is the hotel I stayed in one night between places to live. I needed what I could afford, and IIRC, the door didn't even lock.

Motel 6, OTOH, has been no frills, but they've always been clean and maintained, just not pretty.


I must admit I've lived a gentler life than what you describe.
The main things I remember about it was the security bars between me and the front desk attendant, the small outdoor pool (it wasn't the right season to use the pool, but the pool water wasn't the right color, either), and the expired toothpaste I bought from the vending machine.  (Luckily, I needed only the toothbrush that came with it.)
To Motel 6's credit, I don't remember anything majorly wrong with the room.

Oh! Walking to and from the front desk/building was a little unnerving... dimly-lit parking lot (there was a turn or multiple rows of buildings/rooms or something, not just a straight shot down a hallway)-cum-footpath, the redoubted front desk, etc.  I'm a big gal, but I would have hesitated before walking it again solo.  Yes, yes, I sound like the banker:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_ROHLEqLdmo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


LOL, and thanks for posting that clip. Forgot how funny that scene was. :-)
 
