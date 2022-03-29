 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Now you can forget about high gas prices, AND disappoint Tommy Lee Jones at the same time   (apnews.com) divider line
43
    More: Strange, Massachusetts, Rick Madeira, Fall River, Massachusetts, Bristol County, Massachusetts, Miles per hour, Imperial units, electric unicycle Monday, Fall River  
•       •       •

2033 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A unicycle... on the streets of Fall River... and he hasn't been swallowed by a pothole yet?

Doubtful.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I want one.


Man Crashes On Electric Unicycle
Youtube x58CGwnzUj8


here's one you can likely get at a discount
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, the chances of me dying have gone up 10,000%, but I'm saving some money on gas!"
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He recommends protected gear, smart man.  For 40mph on a unicycle, I think that looks something like these:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comic strip BC has finally become reality.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charging electric bike explodes causing fire to burn through garage in eastern China
Youtube 0uhzlnpjTQk
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electric Scooter Explodes during Charging
Youtube WOwhah8AifU
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get one of these
the IT Bike
Youtube fGKR1Z1lRik
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry the sound quality stinks
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'mma buy four of them and make a car.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a guy on what looked like a long skateboard with a tiny engine and handlebars doing 60 mph no helmet. If he's still alive I will be shocked
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle," he said.

In heavy traffic, it takes me 8 minutes just to get to the freeway on ramp a block away
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Subs, I can't do either.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: kdawg7736: I want one.

[YouTube video: Man Crashes On Electric Unicycle]

here's one you can likely get at a discount


...dude, is that guy dead? Lol
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnhartstudios.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: The comic strip BC has finally become reality.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see people in Boston driving those things all the time. One guy even fitted out a little trailer for his, just big enough to hold his knapsack or a bag of groceries.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: He recommends protected gear, smart man.  For 40mph on a unicycle, I think that looks something like these:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 320x137]


I rather use those bubble balls to get around than an electric unicycle. It's like having your own padded room to knock people out of the way with.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle," he said.

Sounds like you could probably just walk there dude.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: Giant Clown Shoe: kdawg7736: I want one.

[YouTube video: Man Crashes On Electric Unicycle]

here's one you can likely get at a discount

...dude, is that guy dead? Lol


People like that don't die. They live to fail again and again and again.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try doing grocery shopping with that. Or just try taking something along with you using that. Imagine a family with kids, all speeding around and the children are constantly trying to get themselves killed by trucks and the world.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw allowing these things anywhere near sidewalks or roads.  That sounds like a dangerous and terrible idea.  However a closed track racing circuit with the things sound like a dangerous and Fantastic idea.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amindtat: "It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle," he said.

Sounds like you could probably just walk there dude.


He would have to physically move his own feet, though. Possibly hundreds of times. Is that really a price you expect him to pay?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2,000.00... how long would it take you to save that much in gas?
Not to mention, rainy, cold, snowy days?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Not to mention, rainy, cold, snowy days?


Those never happen in Fall River, MA.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I do admire Gary Busey
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I saw a guy on what looked like a long skateboard with a tiny engine and handlebars doing 60 mph no helmet. If he's still alive I will be shocked


there were people doing this in the 60's. above average idiots looking for a place to bleed.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size


Big ups to subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: kdawg7736: I want one.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x58CGwnzUj8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

here's one you can likely get at a discount


Don't drink and unicycle!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah.  But can it pull a Russian tank?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
also prevents pregnancy and all sexually transmitted ailments.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: knbwhite: The comic strip BC has finally become reality.

[Fark user image image 850x706]


When I first saw the Segway (remember those?) I thought of BC. Then they came out with those one-wheeled electric skateboards, and I thought, you're getting warmer! Now this. I wonder if that guy has ever seen the comic.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: kdawg7736: I want one.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x58CGwnzUj8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

here's one you can likely get at a discount


Exactly... in a northern state, you'd have to wear about 40lbs of cold-weather clothing, even in the summer. On top of that, you'd need leathers head to toe to protect skin and clothes. And expect to fall... it's gonna happen, just like a motorcycle. Fortunately, it'll only do about 40mph and will be stuck city streets and blue/gray highways, where cage runners won't see you, most times. Be safe out thiere and share the road y'all.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: kdawg7736: I want one.

[YouTube video: Man Crashes On Electric Unicycle]

here's one you can likely get at a discount


I wonder if he had any skin left on his face after that.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Writer forgets that 50% of folks have trouble standing.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Picklehead: dbirchall: He recommends protected gear, smart man.  For 40mph on a unicycle, I think that looks something like these:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 320x137]

I rather use those bubble balls to get around than an electric unicycle. It's like having your own padded room to knock people out of the way with.


jordanforeman.comView Full Size

Put the unicycle inside the bubble and RIDE, baby, RIDE!
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I want one.


Same. I'm tired of yelling at people.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How does Mass. treat 50cc scooters?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blathering blatherskyte.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I paid 3.69/gallon yesterday so I'm getting a kick.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

2wolves: How does Mass. treat 50cc scooters?


With the respect they deserve.
I just don't want to answer the ER doc with the words, "At my age what I was thinking was..."
 
jerryskid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: kdawg7736: I want one.

[YouTube video: Man Crashes On Electric Unicycle]

here's one you can likely get at a discount


Just because something fun, does not mean that you forget the danger involved. That idiot took what he was doing for granted and I hope he made a large price. Like on a motorcycle, once you forget that you are only protected by paying attention, you die.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.