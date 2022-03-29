 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "On second thought, let's not go to Kyiv. 'Tis a silly place." Brave Sir Vlad runs away   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
37
    More: News  
•       •       •

955 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 8:27 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stick to playing with GI joes, Vlad
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, never believe a single farking thing a russian official says, ever.
 
Xai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was always our plan to retreat, it's what we intended all along!
 
Elegy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"We are not retreating! We are advancing Eastwards."
 
Ethertap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll believe it when hospitals stop "mysteriously" exploding.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Redefining failure as success still don't make you a winner.
Vlad is losing his war, and needs some way to claim some sort of victory. This is just another sign of how desperate Putin has become. He wants to be seen as a winner and Ukraine just won't let that happen.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Increase trust in talks"? Hear that guys? Putin is doing something in good faith! N... No, I'm seri...... STOP LAUGHING!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's great news... if you're not in the Eastern part of the country.

Hope that doesn't degrade the Ukrainian response, but tactically it's a smart move for Russian forces. Putin could be setting up for a stalemate. Create a wall of forces to own the entire Eastern portion.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Russians are hoping Ukraine's forces will allow the northern troops to retreat south to reinforce what they hold there. It is a ploy, nothing more.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Increase trust by leaving completely, spending what's left of your fortune putting it back together, and then shooting yourself in the head. It's the only way.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine reports they have nearly surrounded the Russians entrenched around Kyiv and are slowly squeezing them into defeat or surrender.  There are also reports that Russia keeps eliminating "demands" for peace, including "De-nazification" and "allowing Ukraine to join EU but not NATO."  Russia is on it's back-heels, hopefully Ukraine can make the most of it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are regrouping to the east to prepare for the next nazi offensive against Stalingrad Volgograd.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scotzrewl: The Russians are hoping Ukraine's forces will allow the northern troops to retreat south to reinforce what they hold there. It is a ploy, nothing more.


Strategically southern Ukraine is probably more important, but it could also be a ploy to get Ukraine to shift forces away from Kyiv.

The Russians may also be figuring out that going into Kyiv would be the end of their army, as they do not have hundreds of thousands of soldiers to spare or another few hundred tanks to lose.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I put as much trust into that statement as I would put into my statements of "no, really, just a backrub, I'm not trying to turn it into sex, I swear".
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
he will not remain in power.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Winner of this game of chicken: Kyiv.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Russians:
"We'll pretend to hold talks and that retreating is a nice gesture!"
The they'll start killing ukrainians again after consolidating their positions. An army is most vulnerable on the move.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "We are not retreating! We are advancing Eastwards."


They call it "maneuvering"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, also, INB4 "Russia is totally winning, no one tries to negotiate if they're winning, therefore Ukraine is losing!!!".
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tommyl66: I put as much trust into that statement as I would put into my statements of "no, really, just a backrub, I'm not trying to turn it into sex, I swear".


"Now hold still while I unhook your bra"
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Redefining failure as success still don't make you a winner.
Vlad is losing his war, and needs some way to claim some sort of victory. This is just another sign of how desperate Putin has become. He wants to be seen as a winner and Ukraine just won't let that happen.


I think the term is "Creative Losing"
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Headline.

Duplicate headline as subheading.

Duplicate headline as entire body of "report."

Good work, AP/ABC.
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If true, this could be a real turning point in this whole mess.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tactically, this may be necessary. They were never going to be able to take Kyiv. We know that now.

But strategically, as long as Kyiv holds, the Ukrainian government has no reason to settle for anything less than total victory. They can keep grinding the Russian forces away across the rest of the country.

Putin's screwed. Everyone knows Putin's screwed. But Putin can't admit he's screwed, or else he'll be really screwed.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RyogaM: Ukraine reports they have nearly surrounded the Russians entrenched around Kyiv and are slowly squeezing them into defeat or surrender.  There are also reports that Russia keeps eliminating "demands" for peace, including "De-nazification" and "allowing Ukraine to join EU but not NATO."  Russia is on it's back-heels, hopefully Ukraine can make the most of it.


WashPo is reporting that Ukraine is offering to forgo NATO membership or hosting foreign militaries on its soil, in exchange for third-party security guarantees from other countries (Israel, Turkey, France). And also enter into long-term discussions on the status of Crimea.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What leverage does Putin have at the negotiating table? I know Mariupol is a humanitarian disaster that needs to stop at once but the Ukrainians have the momentum right now and the longer they hold on, the more favorable terms they'll get.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
rabidferret
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: scotzrewl: The Russians are hoping Ukraine's forces will allow the northern troops to retreat south to reinforce what they hold there. It is a ploy, nothing more.

Strategically southern Ukraine is probably more important, but it could also be a ploy to get Ukraine to shift forces away from Kyiv.

The Russians may also be figuring out that going into Kyiv would be the end of their army, as they do not have hundreds of thousands of soldiers to spare or another few hundred tanks to lose.


They don't even have to try to occupy Kyiv to lose in the North.  The UA is making good progress enveloping substantial Russian land forces to the west of the city, and are making good inroads to the east of it as well.  There is a real possibility if this continues that the Russians lose thousands of troops killed/captured.

The best outcome for Russia at this point is to withdraw substantial forces from around Kyiv and rebalance those forces to the fight in the south/east.  Obviously the best outcome for the UA is the reduction of those Russian forces at risk of envelopment.

I'd love to see that, but I'm preparing myself for Russia being able to extricate themselves from the pocket, hopefully at great cost.  I think the next phase of the war will be a balancing act for Russia - how much force to keep poised to threaten Kyiv again vs shift to the east and south; while UA tries to reinforce the south and east with forces from west and Kyiv defenses, while offsetting the threat from nearby Russian forces.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.