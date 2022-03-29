 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The castle and specific room where Henry the turd went opens to the public for the first time in centuries   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Henry III of England, England, York, Clifford's Tower, Henry VIII of England, John of England, York Castle, Henry III of France  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went there, did not see any large red canis lupus familiaris. Zero stars.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if that's a typo, subs, but it's right on the mark.  No one liked Henry III.  He was a pious bastard and lost all the wars.

People like winners!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ashley said the toilet had been sensitively cleaned, with centuries of pollution removed".
How does one "sensitively clean" 800 y/o skid marks? A jackhammer would be required.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "Ashley said the toilet had been sensitively cleaned, with centuries of pollution removed".
How does one "sensitively clean" 800 y/o skid marks? A jackhammer would be required.


Username checks out.
 
special20
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wiki: "Henry III (1 October 1207 - 16 November 1272), also known as Henry of Winchester, was King of England, Lord of Ireland, and Duke of Aquitaine from 1216 until his death in 1272."

Subby missed a chance to rename him "The Dookie of Aquitaine", but who really studies this shiat out anyway?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

special20: Wiki: "Henry III (1 October 1207 - 16 November 1272), also known as Henry of Winchester, was King of England, Lord of Ireland, and Duke of Aquitaine from 1216 until his death in 1272."

Subby missed a chance to rename him "The Dookie of Aquitaine", but who really studies this shiat out anyway?


I do.

/ Hangs head in history geek shame.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This guy is one of my ancestors, like 30 generations back. 40 to Charlemagne.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Not sure if that's a typo, subs, but it's right on the mark.  No one liked Henry III.  He was a pious bastard and lost all the wars.

People like winners!


He does get you Edward I so if you're English then kind of a win.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.