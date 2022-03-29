 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I say old chap, how can we get those russkie yachts back in our waters to impound them? Why don't we put on a superyacht awards show and tell them they have won? Its a bold strategy but it just may pay off   (bbc.com) divider line
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
These yacht guys hide their identity better than a pedophile on 4chan.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Ow!  My super yachting arm!
 
MagicBoris
1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
1 hour ago  
"the individual was not currently sanctioned"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: These yacht guys hide their identity better than a pedophile on 4chan.


The Tories want to maintain the anonymity of their donors.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?
 
GlenndanZig
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shamen123
1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


The false flag is enough to tie it up while the obfuscated ownership is sorted out. Roughly equivalent to the broken taillight that justifies waiting on a k9 search.
 
oldfarthenry
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Take that, you Bolshevik ne'er-do-wells!
There shall be more comeuppance to come!'
 
Armchair_Invective
1 hour ago  
Two more and we can have our race.

cdn.carbuzz.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


Flying the flag of another country is against maritime law, isn't it?
 
moto-geek
1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: These yacht guys hide their identity better than a pedophile on 4chan.


Coincidence?
 
Ketchuponsteak
1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


They have a law that allows them to confiscate apartments, cars, etc. of which the owner can't show how they paid for it.

I don't know how that translated to foreign vessels though. Unless perhaps the individual lives in London, like all the oligarchs does.
 
insolent_bystander
1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ow!  My super yachting arm!


Perfect.  I was thinking of some kind of "tell them they've won a boat" joke but super boating arm is way better.
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


Perhaps they had a letter of marque.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
Need pics of the "infinite wine cellar".
 
Paddy [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Need pics of the "infinite wine cellar".



That made me curious, too! Found something:

Infinity wine cellar in bar
Youtube ksBeiDOv7Wc
 
functionisalwaystaken
49 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Need pics of the "infinite wine cellar".


It's just a grape vine in a pot.  Somebody was trolling.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  

Paddy: bighairyguy: Need pics of the "infinite wine cellar".


That made me curious, too! Found something:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ksBeiDOv7Wc]


And the Making of:

How my infinity wine cellar was made
Youtube tDGKLhf_FbA
 
Steakzilla
40 minutes ago  

Invincible: puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?

The false flag is enough to tie it up while the obfuscated ownership is sorted out. Roughly equivalent to the broken taillight that justifies waiting on a k9 search.


I did a little searching and found nothing that says a Yacht has to be registered in the country you live in.  If you own it and register it in another country it's not a "false flag".  You just need to get a cruising permit to operate in whatever country you're in.  So yea, unless Britain doesn't have treaties with other countries about cruising permits, this seems like bullshiat.
 
Laobaojun
39 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


Let's start with the flag and registry not lining up.
Yeah, the ship's papers are definitely not in order.
 
Steakzilla
37 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Invincible: puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?

The false flag is enough to tie it up while the obfuscated ownership is sorted out. Roughly equivalent to the broken taillight that justifies waiting on a k9 search.

I did a little searching and found nothing that says a Yacht has to be registered in the country you live in.  If you own it and register it in another country it's not a "false flag".  You just need to get a cruising permit to operate in whatever country you're in.  So yea, unless Britain doesn't have treaties with other countries about cruising permits, this seems like bullshiat.


Nevermind... I read a little further down in the article and saw this: It added that the company the ship is registered to is based in the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis but it carried Maltese flags to hide its origins.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

Paddy: Paddy: bighairyguy: Need pics of the "infinite wine cellar".


That made me curious, too! Found something:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ksBeiDOv7Wc]

And the Making of:

[YouTube video: How my infinity wine cellar was made]


Oh, it's just an elliptical delusion.  I'll stick mine as is then:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
34 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


the legal standing of: fark Russian Oligarchs.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
"German submarine sinks Russian billionaire's superyacht with ruthless torpedo attack" is the headline I keep waiting to see but never do.
 
Hunchentoot
30 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?

Flying the flag of another country is against maritime law, isn't it?

Flying the flag of another country is against maritime law, isn't it?


Yes, it somewhat falls under piracy, but they won't go there. it's just some red tape paperwork to bog them down at the moment while they sort out who owns the damned thing. Ships must be clearly (readable by eye from a certain distance) marked as to where its port of call is- a flown flag counts, and the paperwork for the boat must match. What they've got here is a "discrepancy."
 
Paddy [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Paddy: Paddy: bighairyguy: Need pics of the "infinite wine cellar".


That made me curious, too! Found something:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ksBeiDOv7Wc]

And the Making of:

[YouTube video: How my infinity wine cellar was made]

Oh, it's just an elliptical delusion.  I'll stick mine as is then:
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]


Definitely better. Nice.
 
Fear the Clam
24 minutes ago  
It added that the company the ship is registered to is based in the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis but it carried Maltese flags to hide its origins.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
"The bright blue yacht features what the builders call an "infinite wine cellar" "

Pretty fancy name for a sewage system.
 
BunchaRubes
20 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?


In the US it falls under the Civil Asset Forfeiture Act.

The same one Farkers lose their minds over when police confiscate drug dealer money without a conviction.
 
v2micca
9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?

In the US it falls under the Civil Asset Forfeiture Act.

The same one Farkers lose their minds over when police confiscate drug dealer money without a conviction.


But remember, Fark group think has universally decided that it is okay for us to do it to "those" people.
 
The Smails Kid
3 minutes ago  

shamen123: puckrock2000: So the yacht is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, flies the Maltese flag, and is possibly owned by a Russian oligarch who is not currently on the sanctions list - but the British government seized it anyway? Not that I'm sympathetic to Russkie oligarchs, but how is this legal?

[Fark user image image 425x577]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
