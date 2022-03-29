 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   Looks like someone didn't opt for the unlimited talk and text when setting up their family phone plan   (rferl.org) divider line
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, Paige!

WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't bomb the cell phone towers and still expect your iPhone to work.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will be interesting to see how other countries change their military doctrines based on this war. I bet there are whole libraries of books already being written by military analysts on what not to do.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you allow your nation's money to go directly into the pockets of oligarchs without making them earn it like in the US where they get it filtered through the teat of defense spending. In the end a lot of people get wealthy in both nations but one ends up with a garbage military with garbage gear and one ends up with a pretty decent military and equipment. Gear like the F-35's long costly journey is more an exception than the norm.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Will be interesting to see how other countries change their military doctrines based on this war. I bet there are whole libraries of books already being written by military analysts on what not to do.


First thing not to do, stop supporting fascists like Putin, Trump, Bush, Boris, Bolsonaro, etc.
They only cause destruction, even in their own countries.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They signed up for the 'Friends & Family' plan and found out they didn't have any friends.
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good.  The Russian army should die in Ukraine.

I'm not saying the individual conscripts should all die - they should be given the opportunity to throw down their weapons and surrender - but the army as an institution should die.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the Defense Ministry instead opted to pursue the development of a wholly new, sixth-generation system that came to be known as Azart. An upstart manufacturer, Angstrem, one of whose owners had been an adviser to Medvedev, was chosen for the project.

Kleptocracy in action.  In the West the military-industrial complex has to at least deliver usable goods.  Apparently in Russia they skip the step between "get awarded lucrative contracts" and "buy luxary yacht".
 
