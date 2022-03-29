 Skip to content
(Realtor.com)   For sale: Log cabin. $3.65 million. Cut your own firewood. It'll warm you twice   (realtor.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noice.

Lose that swing though. That's a disaster waiting to happen over a hard tiled floor.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The whole place is definitely meant to kill children.

Accidentally.

Right.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My(mom's)building is like this. Its 2 houses joined together in the front, and 2 block buildings joined to the back of that, that join the barn, 60ft behind the houses, to it.

I need money for renovations.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The decoration scheme looks like a fight between husband and wife.
 
Elzar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My house was built in the 1780s. It was originally just one room with wide pine planking and a giant-ass fireplace (all original features still exist today). In 1800s they built a colonial style house around it. I'm guessing that was more common than people think.

/ not worth $3.5M though
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I came VERY close to buying something that looked like that on 30 acres here in RI several years ago. Asking price was like $550k... Wanted to live the "Gentleman Farmer" life... wake up and shoot skeet off my balcony in my underwear, glass of bourbon. Even had guest cabins.

Then reality kicked in.

Still think it would be a kickass time for at least a few years.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It better look like the "cabin" that Anthony Hopkins lives in in "Legends of the Fall"

DRTFA
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The resulting 6,287-square-foot home on 16.73 acres...

Don't care, it's in PA.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

30 acres?  that's like half of Rhode Island!!  lol  j/k

for $550k though, how long ago was that? during the housing market crash?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On Verbo they'd call this a "cabin."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can I use Lincoln Logs to build it?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That or the "cabin" in Yellowstone and come with Teeter.

celebpie.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
no one who lives there has chopped wood.  If they need to stay warm they simply kill one of the help and climb inside Tauntaun style.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

That sounds AWESOME.
And is currently valued at 4mil.

Burrillville?
Hope?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like a place where "You're probably wondering why you've all been gathered here tonight..." has been uttered.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yup... would have been perfect timing... Zillow lists it at $1.3m now.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The most depressing part was the empty wine cellar.  SMH.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That sounds AWESOME.
And is currently valued at 4mil.

Burrillville?
Hope?


Somewhere in Exeter... looking for the listing in my app... not having luck... last checked like a year ago. But yeah, it soared in value.
 
