(Rolling Stone)   Nixon had 18 and a half missing minutes on tape, Trump has seven hours of missing White House call logs, therefore Trump is 22.702 times worse than Nixon   (rollingstone.com) divider line
58
    former President Trump, White House, Steve Bannon, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, Rolling Stone, Trump's phone logs  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Mar 2022 at 8:31 AM



null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad, it's seven hours and 37 minutes, so Trump is 24.702702702 times worse than Nixon.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And they'll both spend the same amount of time in prison.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And they'll both spend the same amount of time in prison.


Snacks, while I appreciate your pluck and your point, it's a bit early to start on that.

After all, if they arrest Trump for even one second he will have seen 1/0 times more consequences than Nixon.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: if they arrest Trump


If the Browns won the Super Bowl...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: null: if they arrest Trump

If the Browns won the Super Bowl...


They might, after they sold out all their morals to sign Deshame Watson.

Which doesn't mirror this situation at all, but as far as Hell freezing over goes, I'm invested in winter goods and waiting on Satan to start panic buying.

It's never been the crime, it's the cover-up that gets them, and now we have what looks like a cover-up.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From what I can remember 1/6/2020 was a rather uneventful day; maybe nobody at the White House talked to anybody?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At the very least Nixon did not sell out to a hostile foreign nation in attempting to circumvent democracy with his BS.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: From what I can remember 1/6/2021 was a rather uneventful day; maybe nobody at the White House talked to anybody?


Fixed
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did they check the toilet?  I hear he dropped a lot of logs in there
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.


I'd be curious to see if they documented ANY of his cell phone conversations.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: From what I can remember 1/6/2020 was a rather uneventful day; maybe nobody at the White House talked to anybody?


You're right. January 6, 2020 was pretty uneventful. January 6, 2021, on the other hand, was pretty damn eventful and consequential.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh good. MORE evidence of skeevy behavior that nobody seems interested in investigating.
🙄
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's one long cover of Alice's Restaurant. Who was playing? Phish?
 
Alphax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't have all call and visitor logs destroyed for 4 years straight.
 
skribble
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: null: if they arrest Trump

If the Browns won the Super Bowl...


If Woody had gone straight to the police...
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump's missing calls probably show him being decent and kind, he didn't want that getting out.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

null: AdmirableSnackbar: null: if they arrest Trump

If the Browns won the Super Bowl...

They might, after they sold out all their morals to sign Deshame Watson.

Which doesn't mirror this situation at all, but as far as Hell freezing over goes, I'm invested in winter goods and waiting on Satan to start panic buying.

It's never been the crime, it's the cover-up that gets them, and now we have what looks like a cover-up.


He only has two seasons to judge him by, and they are the Browns.


By my math he will be traded in two years and they will still suck.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You have to account for inflation.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm surprised he didn't have all call and visitor logs destroyed for 4 years straight.


Trump probably didn't realize his visitor logs even existed until after his first year in the white house.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Somewhere in the bowels of the White House, there's a telecoms tech who has a copy of the SMDR file for that day/week.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Alphax: I'm surprised he didn't have all call and visitor logs destroyed for 4 years straight.

Trump probably didn't realize his visitor logs even existed until after his first year in the white house.


He's never cared for preserving any Presidential records.

Given he's been known to eat papers, he probably turned the logs into logs.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.

I'd be curious to see if they documented ANY of his cell phone conversations.


I'd be curious to know how many burner phones Trump used
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

null: AdmirableSnackbar: null: if they arrest Trump

If the Browns won the Super Bowl...

They might, after they sold out all their morals to sign Deshame Watson.

Which doesn't mirror this situation at all, but as far as Hell freezing over goes, I'm invested in winter goods and waiting on Satan to start panic buying.

It's never been the crime, it's the cover-up that gets them, and now we have what looks like a cover-up.


So, just like with Mueller and all that obstruction.

Us knowing all sorts of details about Trump's crimes doesn't seem to resonate with our "Justice" department or Merrick Garland. I don't think it's healthy to pretend that more evidence is going to change anything. If Trump was going to be held accountable, he'd have been held accountable by now.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sorry stubby, that makes no sense. How long is that in Alice's Restaurants?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We all know where they went. Tinyhands ate them.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

null: After all, if they arrest Trump for even one second he will have seen 1/0 times more consequences than Nixon.


Wait, you can't....

Ohhhh shhhhhiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm surprised he didn't have all call and visitor logs destroyed for 4 years straight.


He couldn't eat all of them. Not enough ketchup left.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Executive Privilege. It doesn't matter what the question is, the answer will always be "Executive Privilege".
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: NewportBarGuy: Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.

I'd be curious to see if they documented ANY of his cell phone conversations.

I'd be curious to know how many burner phones Trump used


Well they have a new area code 227 coming for the area of Maryland around D.C., so all the burner phones?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: NewportBarGuy: Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.

I'd be curious to see if they documented ANY of his cell phone conversations.

I'd be curious to know how many burner phones Trump used


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: Executive Privilege. It doesn't matter what the question is, the answer will always be "Executive Privilege".


And then appeal every judge that rules that it's not executive privilege, until eventually Ginni Thomas' husband gets to rule on it

You know, Trump always claimed it was a rigged system.  Turns out he was right
 
BeerBear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Possible Coverup"

You think??
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: Trump's missing calls probably show him being decent and kind, he didn't want that getting out.


I tried to come up with a funny list of charities or people that Trump might be kind to on the sly, but every time I tried to write them down my brain kept throwing a Type Mismatch Error.

"It looks like you're trying to tear a hole in reality. Would you like some help?"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Buthiscalllogs
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Us knowing all sorts of details about Trump's crimes doesn't seem to resonate with our "Justice" department or Merrick Garland. I don't think it's healthy to pretend that more evidence is going to change anything. If Trump was going to be held accountable, he'd have been held accountable by now.


To be fair, it's partly our laws themselves that are the problem.  Our legal code isn't exactly designed to hold rich white guys accountable.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.


You can order McDonalds through the app now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't there already ample evidence of people who called the White House begging Trump to call off the attack?  The fact that those calls don't show up is pretty much airtight evidence of tampering IMO
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.

I'd be curious to see if they documented ANY of his cell phone conversations.


If as the article states they were using burner phones count those out unless you know what contact info they used to purchase said phones.While well intended back in the day to give lower income people a way to afford a cell phone the pay as you go phone market has outlived its time and is more a tool for those who dont want their info tied to a device. Im sure there are still those who use the services legitimately but honestly, IMO, opening up an account should require some form of legal ID to ensure they aren't used as covert communications devices. 
I wouldn't expect them to use the White House lines for any of this. As noted, Nixon pretty much let every President after him know not to use them if anything you are doing is the slightest bit off.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Abox: Trump's missing calls probably show him being decent and kind, he didn't want that getting out.

I tried to come up with a funny list of charities or people that Trump might be kind to on the sly, but every time I tried to write them down my brain kept throwing a Type Mismatch Error.

"It looks like you're trying to tear a hole in reality. Would you like some help?"


I already divided by zero earlier in the thread, do try to keep up on tears in reality.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I don't even know what a burner phone is"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/he actually said this
 
Thunderbox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Teflon Don died in a correctional facility 20 years ago. Why does this newer abomination exist ?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WE GOT HIM THIS TIME BOYS

I give it about 72 hours before the average person on the street is wondering where Obama was during those 7 hours and demanding answers.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bonzo_1116: Trump go hours without a phone call?  Impossible.

You can order McDonalds through the app now.


They tend to call to verify large orders, I'm sure they called him back to confirm his order for a hundred hamberders and a large diet Coke.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm gonna wait until TFG brags about this

Libberal Destructive Witch Hunters came looking for my call logs.  Guess what?  I ate them.  Let them go back to the Washington D C sewers and look for 'em!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't he use an unsecured non-government-issued phone during his reign? Subpoena the carrier, and if it was a government phone, that info has to be preserved and handed over upon asking or it is obstruction. Start locking up the little fish until one flips.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: From what I can remember 1/6/2020 was a rather uneventful day; maybe nobody at the White House talked to anybody?


I actually saw folks on Reddit the other day insisting nothing actually happened, asking for proof something happened, then refusing to look at the proof because they didn't trust mainstream news.

They were clearly just playing a game, but it's a good example of where we are.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Somewhere in the bowels of the White House, there's a telecoms tech who has a copy of the SMDR file for that day/week.


That's the only hope - that some incriminating records were preserved by others, because TFG and his mob will have destroyed everything they could.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And they'll both spend the same amount of time in prison.


He just got an ace yesterday. He should get credit for that at least/s
 
