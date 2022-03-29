 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Law enforcement officials would like everyone to have a gun except for these 75 individuals in particular   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials noted that most of those arrested were not typical "spring breakers."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.


My dad played baseball at SIU

/CSB
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.


Which SIU? Carbondale or Edwardsville?

IIRC, Carbondale was where the Halloween rioting got so out of hand that the university began closing over the Halloween holiday. Like, the week of it they would entirely close the university including dorms. Every student in dorms had to go home - or go anywhere but there, because you couldn't stay there over the holiday. It put some international students in a bind and I think the university eventually relented and allowed very specific students to stay with a waiver on a case-by-case basis.

It was just a few years ago that they finally relented and stopped closing over Halloween with the hopes that the riots wouldn't come back.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said 161 people were booked into the county jail during a "difficult, trying and dangerous weekend." He noted that 78 of those arrested were from Alabama.

As if we didn't have enough derp down here
 
I sound fat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Misch: Are the guns ok?


They have been seperated from their mommies and daddies and are being kept in cages as we speak.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My last job (I have a better one now) was running background checks for firearm purchases.

There were just a huge number of 18-year-olds buying long guns on their 18th birthday, and 21-year-olds buying handguns on their 21st birthday. (Also, I hadn't previously realized that Valentine's Day was a popular gun-buying day.)

As someone who previously taught college, I would not trust about half of those kids with the keys to my car, much less a firearm. Just . . . their soft little baby brains and their terrible, terrible decisions.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Which is where Miami is headed.


Oh no, it was such a nice place too.

Heavy tones of sarcasm.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like how the biggest supporters of police abuse also hate the mythical "gun grabbers" who are coming for their guns.
Who exactly do they think will be the ones showing up to grab their guns, if not cops?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.

Which SIU? Carbondale or Edwardsville?



Carbondale.
I was there when it peaked in the late 70's and then Halloween got banned I think for my last year there because people were just setting things on fire. Like setting people in their costumes on fire.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.

Which SIU? Carbondale or Edwardsville?

IIRC, Carbondale was where the Halloween rioting got so out of hand that the university began closing over the Halloween holiday. Like, the week of it they would entirely close the university including dorms. Every student in dorms had to go home - or go anywhere but there, because you couldn't stay there over the holiday. It put some international students in a bind and I think the university eventually relented and allowed very specific students to stay with a waiver on a case-by-case basis.

It was just a few years ago that they finally relented and stopped closing over Halloween with the hopes that the riots wouldn't come back.


SIUE pretty much cannibalized SIUC when they let students from Metro St. Louis (on the Missouri side) pay in-state tuition. The only thing Carbondale had going for it was the party scene, and they made it to where SIUC was a joke of a school. SIUE was able to sell themselves as the "adult" school where you could send your kids to without embarrassment, and if you wanted to have fun, you could at least go to downtown STL as opposed to being "forced" to stay in C-dale.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My last job (I have a better one now) was running background checks for firearm purchases.

There were just a huge number of 18-year-olds buying long guns on their 18th birthday, and 21-year-olds buying handguns on their 21st birthday. (Also, I hadn't previously realized that Valentine's Day was a popular gun-buying day.)

As someone who previously taught college, I would not trust about half of those kids with the keys to my car, much less a firearm. Just . . . their soft little baby brains and their terrible, terrible decisions.


BRB, writing script for new Nancy Meyers movie.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
""You know I'm really tired of it, frankly, I'd love to get rid of spring break. I wish the spring breakers would go somewhere else."

You could just move to some non beach like area.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
20 years ago all the college students would drag out their crappy couches and chairs to the lawn and have a block party.  as long as we weren't causing trouble the police left us alone.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My last job (I have a better one now) was running background checks for firearm purchases.

There were just a huge number of 18-year-olds buying long guns on their 18th birthday, and 21-year-olds buying handguns on their 21st birthday. (Also, I hadn't previously realized that Valentine's Day was a popular gun-buying day.)

As someone who previously taught college, I would not trust about half of those kids with the keys to my car, much less a firearm. Just . . . their soft little baby brains and their terrible, terrible decisions.


I wonder if Valentines day is a gift, or "no one loves me *KABLAM*".
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just think, probably 100X more firearms at Sturgis and probably .01% of the violence
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't confiscate their meth though! This is Florida: they have a reputation to uphold!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Officials noted that most of those arrested were not typical "spring breakers."

[Fark user image 850x850]


Really?  South Florida has been having trouble for years with people in their mid 20's coming down and causing trouble during spring break.  You know, not your typical spring breaker.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: gonegirl: My last job (I have a better one now) was running background checks for firearm purchases.

There were just a huge number of 18-year-olds buying long guns on their 18th birthday, and 21-year-olds buying handguns on their 21st birthday. (Also, I hadn't previously realized that Valentine's Day was a popular gun-buying day.)

As someone who previously taught college, I would not trust about half of those kids with the keys to my car, much less a firearm. Just . . . their soft little baby brains and their terrible, terrible decisions.

I wonder if Valentines day is a gift, or "no one loves me *KABLAM*".


Man, SO many people buying guns in the middle of divorces. Absolutely terrifying.
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.


At one point (I believe late 80s/early 90s) Ft. Lauderdale finally had enough and shut it all down.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: SIUE pretty much cannibalized SIUC when they let students from Metro St. Louis (on the Missouri side) pay in-state tuition.


Missouri in-state tuition is still far cheaper. One of my friend put his daughter up renting a room at his aunt's house in Missouri right after high school. Told her to take a gap year, get a job to save some money, and after a year she's a Missouri resident for tuition. Going to Mizzou is far cheaper than anywhere in Illinois.
 
Fereals
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said 161 people were booked into the county jail during a "difficult, trying and dangerous weekend." He noted that 78 of those arrested were from Alabama.

As if we didn't have enough derp down here


Florida is a derp magnet.

No prospects in your inbredhelhole of a state. Just enough money to get to Florida but not enough to escape again. Come on down!
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TomDooley: Officials noted that most of those arrested were not typical "spring breakers."

[Fark user image 850x850]

Really?  South Florida has been having trouble for years with people in their mid 20's coming down and causing trouble during spring break.  You know, not your typical spring breaker.


Imagine a bunch of kids raised on the internet finally being out in public. While drunk. With guns. And willing to do whatever for likes and subscribes.
 
Fereals
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My last job (I have a better one now) was running background checks for firearm purchases.

There were just a huge number of 18-year-olds buying long guns on their 18th birthday, and 21-year-olds buying handguns on their 21st birthday. (Also, I hadn't previously realized that Valentine's Day was a popular gun-buying day.)

As someone who previously taught college, I would not trust about half of those kids with the keys to my car, much less a firearm. Just . . . their soft little baby brains and their terrible, terrible decisions.


Not just kids, I would say most people don't have the attention span and/or judgement to be driving a car, much less handle a firearm.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: mrmopar5287: edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.

Which SIU? Carbondale or Edwardsville?

IIRC, Carbondale was where the Halloween rioting got so out of hand that the university began closing over the Halloween holiday. Like, the week of it they would entirely close the university including dorms. Every student in dorms had to go home - or go anywhere but there, because you couldn't stay there over the holiday. It put some international students in a bind and I think the university eventually relented and allowed very specific students to stay with a waiver on a case-by-case basis.

It was just a few years ago that they finally relented and stopped closing over Halloween with the hopes that the riots wouldn't come back.

SIUE pretty much cannibalized SIUC when they let students from Metro St. Louis (on the Missouri side) pay in-state tuition. The only thing Carbondale had going for it was the party scene, and they made it to where SIUC was a joke of a school. SIUE was able to sell themselves as the "adult" school where you could send your kids to without embarrassment, and if you wanted to have fun, you could at least go to downtown STL as opposed to being "forced" to stay in C-dale.


That's sorta true. What SIUC has going for it is a real commitment to diversity in the form of educating not only people of color or the financially unable but the physically disabled. They are seriously dedicated to providing opportunities that are not available elsewhere. It's been that way there forever.

Just to go further back, I was there 79-82. Back then Carbondale was THE campus and Edwardsville was more of a satellite with lots of buildings but no place to live. I took courses there in the summer; a drive-in campus with huge parking lots. Now, you have to append an 'E' or 'C' to SIU just because. Edwardsville has grown into a really nice campus.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fereals: Mega Steve: Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said 161 people were booked into the county jail during a "difficult, trying and dangerous weekend." He noted that 78 of those arrested were from Alabama.

As if we didn't have enough derp down here

Florida is a derp magnet.

No prospects in your inbredhelhole of a state. Just enough money to get to Florida but not enough to escape again. Come on down!


Florida is more of "I farked my life in (insert state) let's start over in Florida. At least when I fark up I will not freeze to death"
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My cousin gave up on South Beach and  Soho apartment and left  for Hawaii due to the lawless behavior throughout the year.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat boy: Just think, probably 100X more firearms at Sturgis and probably .01% of the violence


Middle-aged accountants and lawyers aren't generally the rowdy, violent type (unless they're trying to overthrow an election).
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Officials noted that most of those arrested were not typical "spring breakers."

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Yes. Everyone in Florida should have a rape whistle.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: JAGChem82: mrmopar5287: edmo: Reminds me of:

I attended Southern Illinois, former home of some great Halloween parties. The whole downtown would fill with partiers having a good time. They don't do them anymore.

The parties had been getting more out of hand each year and the arrests were mostly people from out of town. Way out of town. Other states. The town had become a destination for people determined to go drunkenly berserk.

So no more parties. Which is where Miami is headed.

Which SIU? Carbondale or Edwardsville?

IIRC, Carbondale was where the Halloween rioting got so out of hand that the university began closing over the Halloween holiday. Like, the week of it they would entirely close the university including dorms. Every student in dorms had to go home - or go anywhere but there, because you couldn't stay there over the holiday. It put some international students in a bind and I think the university eventually relented and allowed very specific students to stay with a waiver on a case-by-case basis.

It was just a few years ago that they finally relented and stopped closing over Halloween with the hopes that the riots wouldn't come back.

SIUE pretty much cannibalized SIUC when they let students from Metro St. Louis (on the Missouri side) pay in-state tuition. The only thing Carbondale had going for it was the party scene, and they made it to where SIUC was a joke of a school. SIUE was able to sell themselves as the "adult" school where you could send your kids to without embarrassment, and if you wanted to have fun, you could at least go to downtown STL as opposed to being "forced" to stay in C-dale.

That's sorta true. What SIUC has going for it is a real commitment to diversity in the form of educating not only people of color or the financially unable but the physically disabled. They are seriously dedicated to providing opportunities that are not available elsewhere. It's been that way there forever.

Just to go further back, I was there 79-82. Back then Carbondale was THE campus and Edwardsville was more of a satellite with lots of buildings but no place to live. I took courses there in the summer; a drive-in campus with huge parking lots. Now, you have to append an 'E' or 'C' to SIU just because. Edwardsville has grown into a really nice campus.


Remember when the SIU President had to resign because he called the Carbondale people "biatchers" in an email about trying to shift $5 million over to Edwardsville?

https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/illinois-news/state-representative-calls-for-siu-president-s-resignation/article_f6736e7d-7d8f-599c-b25d-9f540d5d0ad2.html
 
