(AP News) Day 34 of Ukraine invasion: Japan bans Russian luxury goods, Russia claims the US is launching a cyber attack and can therefore retaliate, and the Ukrainians continue their counteroffensive. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War Thread
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apologies to Visual Howlaround Title Sequenceno thread was in queue.

Holy shiat, Shoigu lives!

⚡Shoigu: 🔻The main tasks of the 1st stage of Putin's (so-called) "special operation" has been completed, you can focus on the main goal - liberation of Donbas 🔻He claims that Ukraine's air force and air defense system were almost destroyed, the naval forces "ceased to exist" https://t.co/FlTf5ESMNw

Cyber attack warning:

BREAKING: The Russian Foreign Ministry says that the US and their allies have started a "massive cyber-operation" against Russia and warns of "severe consequences" for those involved
Fark user imageView Full Size

With more details published in Russian media, it appears as if the MFA is linking Ukrainian volunteer hackers which are aided by the West, to a "cyber-war" on Russia. Russia is also sounding the alarm about a threat of "cyber-terrorism" emanating from Ukraine. Alarming rhetoric.

I'll leave  VHTS to tell us if Zelensky is still alive
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any gods out there listening, please protect the victims of aggression, wherever they may be.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

So Shoigu's penance for royally screwing this up is to be the Russian Baghdad Bob?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian "luxury goods?"

Caviar?

OH NO!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Curious if VHTA will find this or just start his own thread :D
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snowflakes in Russia are not limited to Siberia.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Curious if VHTA will find this or just start his own thread :D


Begun the thread wars have.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: leviosaurus: Curious if VHTA will find this or just start his own thread :D

Begun the thread wars have.


Hey man, I don't care. I'm just glad I got the numbering right for once :D
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet


Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/JayHulmePoet/status/1508775056461160455

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

andrewagill: https://twitter.com/JayHulmePoet/status/1508775056461160455

[Fark user image 850x1111]


Also means hitting hospitals and civilian shelters wasn't an accident.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
B52s in the air with transponders on this morning along with a handful of fighter jets.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Current FlightRadar24 NATO filter list is:
GRIT,PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,REACH,RRR,WINK,KK,RFR,RCH,HAF,CNV,ROPER,STGRY,BOMR,RNGR,SMILE,RAIDR,GRZLY,OCEAN,SAM,TONUS,OLIVE,DISCO,SPAR,HERKY,VALOR,CASTLE,HKY,JEDI,TUAF,PLF,REBEL,VMP,JAKE,BAF,BRK,LION,NAF,IAM,CFC,ADB,GORGON,BREUS,VV,ROF,EVAC,PR,PERSEO,SKYHWK,VANDAL,MUSTANG,REPTILE,UAV,HAVOC,SVF,CW

Usage information on the filter list is at:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12165131/148291448#c148291448
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you


🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

andrewagill: https://twitter.com/JayHulmePoet/status/1508775056461160455

[Fark user image 850x1111]


Considering their accuracy with bombs and artillery...there might be a bit to the God thing. Though, maybe it's less about God being with Russia than with Ukraine needing some light and faith in the face of yet another invasion.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: B52s in the air with transponders on this morning along with a handful of fighter jets.

[i.imgur.com image 850x487]

Current FlightRadar24 NATO filter list is:
GRIT,PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,REACH,RRR,WINK,KK,RFR,RCH,HAF,CNV,ROPER,STGRY,BOMR,RNGR,SMILE,RAIDR,GRZLY,OCEAN,SAM,TONUS,OLIVE,DISCO,SPAR,HERKY,VALOR,CASTLE,HKY,JEDI,TUAF,PLF,REBEL,VMP,JAKE,BAF,BRK,LION,NAF,IAM,CFC,ADB,GORGON,BREUS,VV,ROF,EVAC,PR,PERSEO,SKYHWK,VANDAL,MUSTANG,REPTILE,UAV,HAVOC,SVF,CW

Usage information on the filter list is at:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12165131/148291448#c148291448


Interesting. Though I imagine the Growlers being deployed to the region is more indicative of a coming air war than B-52s in the air. I believe they've been airborne since this started
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.


Throw the cat at him
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you


We're at almost 5:30am on the Best Coast

/Some of us have to work EST
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.

Throw the cat at him


....he didn't want pussy this morning...

🤣
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.

Throw the cat at him

....he didn't want pussy this morning...

🤣


You didn't show him the gif?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has luxury goods?
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Russia has luxury goods?


Caviar?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.

Throw the cat at him

....he didn't want pussy this morning...

🤣

You didn't show him the gif?


Which one?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: brax33: B52s in the air with transponders on this morning along with a handful of fighter jets.

[i.imgur.com image 850x487]

Current FlightRadar24 NATO filter list is:
GRIT,PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,REACH,RRR,WINK,KK,RFR,RCH,HAF,CNV,ROPER,STGRY,BOMR,RNGR,SMILE,RAIDR,GRZLY,OCEAN,SAM,TONUS,OLIVE,DISCO,SPAR,HERKY,VALOR,CASTLE,HKY,JEDI,TUAF,PLF,REBEL,VMP,JAKE,BAF,BRK,LION,NAF,IAM,CFC,ADB,GORGON,BREUS,VV,ROF,EVAC,PR,PERSEO,SKYHWK,VANDAL,MUSTANG,REPTILE,UAV,HAVOC,SVF,CW

Usage information on the filter list is at:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12165131/148291448#c148291448

Interesting. Though I imagine the Growlers being deployed to the region is more indicative of a coming air war than B-52s in the air. I believe they've been airborne since this started


I'm seeing a few things that I've been seeing every day.  British Rivet Joints loitering over Eastern Poland and an AWACS over Northern Romania.  I'm not seeing the electronic surveillance plane over the Baltics that is usually there.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.

Throw the cat at him

....he didn't want pussy this morning...

🤣

You didn't show him the gif?

Which one?


Oh right, I forgot there's allegedly a gif of you.

I meant the *other* one you're famous for 😛
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Repeated Meme: pastramithemosterotic: Russia has luxury goods?

Caviar?


Fish eggs are not luxury, despite what rich people say
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wednesday, subby?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Wednesday, subby?


I missed that

Everyone point and laugh at subby
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's Tuesday. Don't freak me out like that.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey subby, Japan isn't banning imports of luxury goods from Russia. It's banning the export of luxury goods from Japan to Russia.

https://www.nippon.com/en/news/yjj2022032900925/japan-announces-ban-on-exports-of-luxury-goods-to-russia.html
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.

Throw the cat at him

....he didn't want pussy this morning...

🤣

You didn't show him the gif?

Which one?

Oh right, I forgot there's allegedly a gif of you.

I meant the *other* one you're famous for 😛


Oh, I dont know.  😋
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Repeated Meme: pastramithemosterotic: Russia has luxury goods?

Caviar?


They have precious metals, diamonds, furs.. They probably make more gold leaf there than
anywhere... :D  And don't forget breeding tiny giraffe!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Wednesday, subby?


Look, it's 5am when submitted and the coffee doesn't kick in until 7. I'm just happy I got the numbering system right. 😛
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, at the far end of a long table, someone is telling Vlad "There's light at the end of the tunnel" or "If we mobilize our reserve forces from Vladivostok and convert some sailors to infantry, we should be able to overwhelm the few civilian defenders at Mariupol
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: somedude210: raerae1980: *bookmark*
/coffee hasnt kicked in yet

Wtf are you doing up this early? It's like 3am by you

🤷‍♀. Hubs leaves for work early this week.

Throw the cat at him

....he didn't want pussy this morning...

🤣

You didn't show him the gif?

Which one?

Oh right, I forgot there's allegedly a gif of you.

I meant the *other* one you're famous for 😛

Oh, I dont know.  😋


I mean, you get to at least do it in person, presumably with your own short white skirt-...

...Excuse me, I need to go take a walk in some cold rain
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: OkieDookie: Wednesday, subby?

Look, it's 5am when submitted and the coffee doesn't kick in until 7. I'm just happy I got the numbering system right. 😛


Yeah. I woke up, saw Wednesday and thought I'd Rip Van Wrinkled an entire day.  Boss was gonna be pissed.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if this is in the queue, but the BBC (and most-likely elsewhere) is reporting that Russia's deputy defence minister is claiming that Russia will "radically reduce" attacks near Kyiv and Chernihiv "order to boost mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations"; of course, this is the same Russia that stated that it was drawing down troops days before it invaded Ukraine, so view that statement with the appropriate degree of scepticism
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: hey subby, Japan isn't banning imports of luxury goods from Russia. It's banning the export of luxury goods from Japan to Russia.

https://www.nippon.com/en/news/yjj2022032900925/japan-announces-ban-on-exports-of-luxury-goods-to-russia.html


That makes SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much more sense.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: somedude210: OkieDookie: Wednesday, subby?

Look, it's 5am when submitted and the coffee doesn't kick in until 7. I'm just happy I got the numbering system right. 😛

Yeah. I woke up, saw Wednesday and thought I'd Rip Van Wrinkled an entire day.  Boss was gonna be pissed.


Tell him somedude on the internet f*cked it up for everyone and now we're all suffering Daylight Savings Syndrome
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: I don't know if this is in the queue, but the BBC (and most-likely elsewhere) is reporting that Russia's deputy defence minister is claiming that Russia will "radically reduce" attacks near Kyiv and Chernihiv "order to boost mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations"; of course, this is the same Russia that stated that it was drawing down troops days before it invaded Ukraine, so view that statement with the appropriate degree of scepticism


Yeah, the "headline used as an article" about it went green a little while ago
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: OkieDookie: somedude210: OkieDookie: Wednesday, subby?

Look, it's 5am when submitted and the coffee doesn't kick in until 7. I'm just happy I got the numbering system right. 😛

Yeah. I woke up, saw Wednesday and thought I'd Rip Van Wrinkled an entire day.  Boss was gonna be pissed.

Tell him somedude on the internet f*cked it up for everyone and now we're all suffering Daylight Savings Syndrome


I'll just blame it on Vlad.

/Yeah
//Yeah.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlenndanZig: [Fark user image 315x319]


Watch out for Speedy Gonzalez and his Mexican tractors
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8tReAsUrEz: GlenndanZig: [Fark user image 315x319]

Watch out for Speedy Gonzalez and his Mexican tractors


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's run out of ammo. Since they're already out of fuel, food, tanks and soldiers... this means that the greatest ridicule anyone's made on a battlefield since Xerxes got his ass handed to him at Salamis is at an end.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Russia's run out of ammo. Since they're already out of fuel, food, tanks and soldiers... this means that the greatest ridicule anyone's made on a battlefield since Xerxes got his ass handed to him at Salamis is at an end.


A Dennis Miller impersonation from 90s MNF?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Apologies to Visual Howlaround Title Sequenceno thread was in queue.

Holy shiat, Shoigu lives!

⚡Shoigu: 🔻The main tasks of the 1st stage of Putin's (so-called) "special operation" has been completed, you can focus on the main goal - liberation of Donbas 🔻He claims that Ukraine's air force and air defense system were almost destroyed, the naval forces "ceased to exist" https://t.co/FlTf5ESMNw

Cyber attack warning:

BREAKING: The Russian Foreign Ministry says that the US and their allies have started a "massive cyber-operation" against Russia and warns of "severe consequences" for those involved
[Fark user image 425x750]
With more details published in Russian media, it appears as if the MFA is linking Ukrainian volunteer hackers which are aided by the West, to a "cyber-war" on Russia. Russia is also sounding the alarm about a threat of "cyber-terrorism" emanating from Ukraine. Alarming rhetoric.

I'll leave  VHTS to tell us if Zelensky is still alive


My apologies as well. One of our cats projectile vomited on the kitchen counters right where we keep stuff and I just spent an hour cleaning it up.

I think this is the Tuesday thread though. :)
 
