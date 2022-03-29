 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Study shows that most Wordle players are cheaters, stupid   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
90
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wordle 283 5/6
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
🟨⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what a Wordle is, and at this point I'm afraid to ask.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DU_ _ Y
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 3/6
🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, randomize the word on page load. Done. Everyone gets one of 100 words every day.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 5/6
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure EPOXY the other day broke a lot of streaks.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 4/6
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨
🟨⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Many people said I did not cheat
 
moondigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article, but I'm still not sure how those Google search trends indicate that anybody is cheating. If somebody is searching with the keyword "SWILL," does that not already indicate they had the answer before searching?
 
monstera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never cheated at wordle
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 */6*
✴⏹⏹✴⏹
❎❎❎❎❎

Don't see why people need to cheat when it's so easy to guess if you're just smart enough
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TR_MP, the only thing missing is u.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 4/6*
🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

/would have gotten it in 3 except I was being a dummy
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 3/6
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: So, randomize the word on page load. Done. Everyone gets one of 100 words every day.


That kind of ruins half the reason the thing became popular to begin with, everyone playing the same word.

Besides, let those that cheat at a game with zero stakes have their moment.  There's obviously something wrong elsewhere in their lives.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely a cheater and WorLdle.  I have Google Maps open with the measuring tool enabled more often than not ;)

(https://worldle.teuteuf.fr/ )
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough one today (spoiler-ish observation below).

Wordle 283 5/6*
🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


(Spoiler-ish):


If you're in hard mode, words that have common spellings with one-letter differences, like "COOKS" (BOOKS, etc) are almost harder, especially when you get 3-4 letters locked in and you can't burn a bunch of consonants on a throwaway word.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYMPH almost broke my streak the other day.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It certainly looks like I cheated today. I just sort of stumbled on it using the letter board.

Wordle 283 4/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monstera: I have never cheated at wordle


I haven't even cheated to look up optimal starting words. Came up with a couple on my own. I admit there were a couple puzzles I missed, but I learned the rules better and strategy as result.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you need to cheat?
Fark user imageView Full Size



For those who want a bit more of a challenge:
https://octordle.com/
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: I'm sure EPOXY the other day broke a lot of streaks.


That and NYMPH I imagine.

I'm just trying to hold out until I get to 83, the number that stupid Slate article posted here early in the Wordle craze claimed was nearly impossible to match.  I'll show 'em.

Currently at 75.
 
palais
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle 283 2/6
🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Pure farking luck.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wordle is so easy it's boring at this point

today's took 5 tries though, so hey
 
SkunkWorx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocker.

In other news, people sometimes look up the answers to crossword clues.  In other other news, people sometimes get hints for solving Sudoku puzzles.

People use mods on video games.

sky blue, water wet, etc.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: Wordle 283 4/6*
🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

/would have gotten it in 3 except I was being a dummy


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wordle 283 3/6*
🟩🟨🟩⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So dumb. That reminds me of that game Draw Something. Which I loved! But people wouldn't draw anything. immediately cancel my picture and just write in a word. But the crazy thing is that the ONLY thing you got from winning was coins to use for buying more paint colors. So what the fark is the point of playing like that?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed one a couple weeks ago.  Had the last 3 letters but it could have been any one of 5 or 6 words, and with only 2 guesses left, I missed.

tsjonesosu: NYMPH almost broke my streak the other day.


Yeah, I had problems with that one too - hard to come up with a word that doesn't include A, E, I, O, or U
 
moondigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not on Facebook, which is apparently required to share results without spoilers. But I got today's in two guesses, because my first guess had three green hits.

I came up with my own favorite word guesses, which aren't all that great according to the online guides. But I do pretty well overall.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: RobotSpider: So, randomize the word on page load. Done. Everyone gets one of 100 words every day.

That kind of ruins half the reason the thing became popular to begin with, everyone playing the same word.

Besides, let those that cheat at a game with zero stakes have their moment.  There's obviously something wrong elsewhere in their lives.


I found a Yahtzee-clone game with an undo button. I now hold the high score record.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: NYMPH almost broke my streak the other day.


Took me all 6 tries. I'll bet April 1 will be a tough one too.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wordle 283 3/6
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Today was my best guess so far. been playing about a week
 
Azz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SWILL was the only one I got wrong but that was only because I was jerking off at the time and my finger slipped
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After RTFA, it seems like it's just as likely that people are looking up words after solving the daily puzzles to look up the definition as it is that people are cheating. Unless similarly-spelled words are also getting search boosts each day.  Because why else would you Google "Aroma" before you know that it is the correct answer?

Oh, that's more likely: The actual study page suggests that it's looking at the Google Trends ranking for "today's Wordle" rather than the actual answer each day. That makes much more sense with regards to the conclusions reached.
 
moondigger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't cheat at Wordle. But I have cheated at WorLdle, for the toughest/most obscure countries/territories.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: germ78: I'm sure EPOXY the other day broke a lot of streaks.

That and NYMPH I imagine.

I'm just trying to hold out until I get to 83, the number that stupid Slate article posted here early in the Wordle craze claimed was nearly impossible to match.  I'll show 'em.

Currently at 75.


I was actually fine with those. The words themselves are so distinctive that after a couple of good guesses, the pool of remaining possible solutions is VERY small.

I've lost twice, and they were both of the "4 letters solved and there are more consonants that could be solutions than I have guesses remaining" variety. Playing on hard mode exacerbates the situation, since you can't just guess a throwaway word that uses 4 of the remaining possible consonants, etc.

So yesterday's being "_ound" sucked ass. Got it in 5, luckily, but easily could've burned my guesses cycling through consonants.
 
kasmel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wordle 283 4/6
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

People seem to play it like it's a vocabulary challenge. It's an alphabet elimination challenge.

Someone accused me of cheating yesterday because I made the leap from "PLUMB" to "FOUND" on my fourth guess. (like that's something to brag about)

Then I showed them my keyboard. It's not like I had a lot left to choose from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moondigger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wxboy: After RTFA, it seems like it's just as likely that people are looking up words after solving the daily puzzles to look up the definition as it is that people are cheating. Unless similarly-spelled words are also getting search boosts each day.  Because why else would you Google "Aroma" before you know that it is the correct answer?

Oh, that's more likely: The actual study page suggests that it's looking at the Google Trends ranking for "today's Wordle" rather than the actual answer each day. That makes much more sense with regards to the conclusions reached.


That's exactly what I asked upthread. The article sort of implies that the search terms people are using are the solutions to the puzzle. But I didn't see a link to the original study.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moondigger: I don't cheat at Wordle. But I have cheated at WorLdle, for the toughest/most obscure countries/territories.


farking worldle can EABOD lately. I swear they've cycled through every obscure uninhabited island territory that exists.
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kasmel: Wordle 283 4/6
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

People seem to play it like it's a vocabulary challenge. It's an alphabet elimination challenge.

Someone accused me of cheating yesterday because I made the leap from "PLUMB" to "FOUND" on my fourth guess. (like that's something to brag about)

Then I showed them my keyboard. It's not like I had a lot left to choose from.

[Fark user image 774x309]


I always start with the same two guesses as it covers all the vowels excluding Y and hits most of the common wheel of fortune letters
 
germ78
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: If you're in hard mode, words that have common spellings with one-letter differences, like "COOKS" (BOOKS, etc) are almost harder, especially when you get 3-4 letters locked in and you can't burn a bunch of consonants on a throwaway word.


I had my streak broken because of that aspect a week or so ago. The worst part is that I had my 6th guess down to a 50-50 and I guessed wrong.

/I dicked around on my first 3 guesses though and only had 4 of the 5 letters locked in by the 5th guess
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wordle 283 4/6
🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wordle 283 4/6
🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wordle 283 2/6
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
I start every puzzle with DEALS. Worked very well today.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

X-Geek: For those who want a bit more of a challenge:
https://octordle.com/


Welp. I'm note getting anything done today...
 
kasmel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kindms: I always start with the same two guesses as it covers all the vowels excluding Y and hits most of the common wheel of fortune letters


That's my strategy as well.

I've only deviated from that once or twice when the first word I use "Cause" ended up being 1-2 letters off
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I'm definitely a cheater and WorLdle.  I have Google Maps open with the measuring tool enabled more often than not ;)

(https://worldle.teuteuf.fr/ )


Ooh, neat...got today's in one, assume most are more difficult?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Wordle 283 2/6
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
I start every puzzle with DEALS. Worked very well today.


I've never looked up the optimal word but I use a word that is very close to yours. It clears out a lot of words and if I get a couple correct, even in the wrong position, I can usually solve in 3 to 4 guesses. NYMPH took me all 6 to get.
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

germ78: Charlie Freak: If you're in hard mode, words that have common spellings with one-letter differences, like "COOKS" (BOOKS, etc) are almost harder, especially when you get 3-4 letters locked in and you can't burn a bunch of consonants on a throwaway word.

I had my streak broken because of that aspect a week or so ago. The worst part is that I had my 6th guess down to a 50-50 and I guessed wrong.

/I dicked around on my first 3 guesses though and only had 4 of the 5 letters locked in by the 5th guess


Same here :/
 
