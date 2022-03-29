 Skip to content
(Independent)   Do you want radioactive zombie Russian soldiers? Because that's how you get radioactive zombie Russian soldiers
    Chernobyl disaster, Russian soldiers, radiation protection, Ukraine, Radiation levels, International Atomic Energy Agency, Zone of alienation, red forest  
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes...Yes I would sir.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So long as they go back to Russia.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a shame...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That stalled convoy between Chernobyl and Kyiv, how many soldiers there were coughing up blood and losing hair? Maybe Russia destroyed any hope of combat effectiveness for that group before a single weapon was fired?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When these guys get put the ground, we may get Bob the Angry Flower in real life...
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFqjDXy9s5A
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule #1: Cardio
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mayor West decides to gain superpowers
Youtube dq_RsNQjo7U
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: When these guys get put the ground, we may get Bob the Angry Flower in real life...
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 557x262]


Hopefully that has the side effect of increasing correct usage of apostrophes.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Easier to target at night
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't worry, radiation damage gets better on its own!
(No it doesn't).
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dobre Utrah smoothskin
 
Rucker10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They have lots of protective equipment. If cardboard sapi plates in their body armor aren't good at stopping bullets maybe they'll help with the radiation.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We all know that Vlad considers every one of them cannon fodder for his ego.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ukraine will clean up Russia's mess.
 
