(Yahoo)   Who knew that a car could be a Special Forces Major?   (yahoo.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess TFA's author missed the lesson on misplaced modifiers in high school.

I still vividly remember "I gave the sweater to my brother with the turtleneck".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess that was a Major mistake...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I guess TFA's author missed the lesson on misplaced modifiers in high school.

I still vividly remember "I gave the sweater to my brother with the turtleneck".


So, your brother is uncircumcised?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must be a Chevy Nova.
 
karl2025
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another one? What's going on at Fort Bragg?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Farking Clown Shoes: I guess TFA's author missed the lesson on misplaced modifiers in high school.

I still vividly remember "I gave the sweater to my brother with the turtleneck".

So, your brother is uncircumcised?


Username somehow checks out
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Farking Clown Shoes: I guess TFA's author missed the lesson on misplaced modifiers in high school.

I still vividly remember "I gave the sweater to my brother with the turtleneck".

So, your brother is uncircumcised?


It was an example from my English textbook. I don't have any brothers.

Why, do you like them uncut?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*reads article*
I want to know more about that car
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
By the same logic, perhaps all these generals the Ukrainians are killing are actually cars from General Motors.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

karl2025: Another one? What's going on at Fort Bragg?


Fentanyl.

My money's on "he thought it was meth but it was really Fentanyl."
 
