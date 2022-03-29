 Skip to content
Meet Parks, the newest member of the child life team at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He knows 40 commands and is trained to provide emotional support to patients and their families.
    Woofday, Dog, Labrador Retriever, Orlando, Florida, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital, 2-year-old dog, Guide dog, Orlando Health, Dog breed  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good morning!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Good morning!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
RUFF RUFF!
liveabout.comView Full Size

A dog wagging a dog while the dog is wagging.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson and one of his stuffies.  He was busy trying to unstuffy the stuffy!!!  But he gave up and did other stuff.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Dyson and one of his stuffies.  He was busy trying to unstuffy the stuffy!!!  But he gave up and did other stuff.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 400x400]


Now I want donuts!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lajimi: [Fark user image 400x400]

Now I want donuts!


Donuts Yum
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lajimi: [Fark user image 400x400]



Now I want donuts!

How about pizza instead?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgur.com image 850x776]


I've heard of Cerberus, the two-headed dog guarding the entrance to Hades.  But who or what is a six-legged wiener dog the guardian of?  Hot dogs?  Kimchee?  Rocky Mountain Oysters?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

lajimi: Bathia_Mapes: lajimi: [Fark user image 400x400]

Now I want donuts!

How about pizza instead?[Fark user image 700x512]

Heh!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My sister went for a 14 km walk through the forest with the dogs while I was sleeping.  And sent me this pic.

I woke up when they fall came home, and I took a picture of them doing something more my style:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I would literally give all of my money to be able to sleep that hard.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I miss you, bud
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lab owners represent

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thalia likes treats.
 
