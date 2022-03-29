 Skip to content
(CNN)   14-year-old boy who died falling out of 430-foot Free Fall ride exceeded its 287-pound passenger weight limit   (cnn.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some thoughts:  1)  You could absolutely tell the kid weighed over that by looking at pictures.

2)  With the over-the-shoulder harness, wouldn't being too big be an advantage?  I'm thinking he'd have to be wedged in there whereas a skinny fellow would be flopping around.

3)  Amusement parks are probably going to keep a scale handy to weigh us fat farks.  I can't wait to have to do that walk of shame when not allowed on a ride.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was 6'5 and 340 at 14. Adults that big and tall wouldn't be allowed to ride I'd think. Why'd they let a kid do it? Did they just assume he was an adult because of his size?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heavy.comView Full Size


Listen, as some one who's not so skinny myself, he'd not be light enough for the ride if he were 5'10". If he was 6'5" or so? Fark.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see him being well over 350 is what I meant.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murrica!

I have no idea how a 14 year old can even weigh that much. I honestly didn't even know it was possible.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nobody ever died on these rides, it wouldn't be any fun. They have to pick someone at random every now and then to keep people interested. It ends up being worth the insurance payout in the end.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still think the ever expanding size of the average American is more the result of some kind of bizarre Native American revenge curse than anything else.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sayin' I question his actual age.....But.....It's not uncommon for parents/coaches to lie
about age so they get noticed and out-size others to set them apart..

14...?
looks more like 19..
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when people in authority tell you this is 6'3" and 239 pounds:

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least the ride lived up to its name.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Amusement parks are probably going to keep a scale handy to weigh us fat farks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The ride's Operations & Maintenance Manual, which has been posted online by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, indicates the maximum passenger weight is 130 kilograms

I see the problem.  This is 'Merica, we don't do commie kilos here except for drugs.  List weight by pounds and ounces like God intended.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last time I went on a ride that had a weight limit, they stuck us on a scale.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

So they have the weight limit posted right next to the "you must be this tall" sign right?

I'll bet they even have a scale at the entrance.

Because that's the kind of thing people should really know about.

You don't want to guess about. Right?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size

They had the minimum wage, no qualifications needed, operators read this safety pamphlet before work, so no liability here. Nope.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Last time I went on a ride that had a weight limit, they stuck us on a scale.


Just don't get in line ahead of Barack.

ct.weirdnutdaily.comView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Some thoughts:  1)  You could absolutely tell the kid weighed over that by looking at pictures.

2)  With the over-the-shoulder harness, wouldn't being too big be an advantage?  I'm thinking he'd have to be wedged in there whereas a skinny fellow would be flopping around.

3)  Amusement parks are probably going to keep a scale handy to weigh us fat farks.  I can't wait to have to do that walk of shame when not allowed on a ride.


They do. Most are built into the floor, that's why they tell you to stand in a taped or painted box on the floor before you get on rides like that, or more normally, at water parks. ICON Park isn't really an amusement park. It's mostly just a tourist trap right on I-Drive. Ferris wheel, slingshot, this thing, some thing that swings you around way up in the air so you can vomit all over everyone below you, etc. Staffed by your local high school/college kids and deadbeats who can't get jobs at one of the hundred restaurants on the strip.

This kid's death was not an accident. It was negligence pure and simple. Criminal negligence, probably.
 
Bungles
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image 850x566]


A 90kg limit? That's most people over 6foot.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It isn't just the weight, it's the shape. In some rides, if you can't squeeze your fat ass into the seat and pull the bar down at least one click, the car won't advance, and then the ride operators get really pissed when they have to do an E-stop and evacuate the ride.

Jesus Christ, people, put down the cupcakes once in a while and drink a glass of water.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It isn't just the weight, it's the shape. In some rides, if you can't squeeze your fat ass into the seat and pull the bar down at least one click, the car won't advance, and then the ride operators get really pissed when they have to do an E-stop and evacuate the ride.

Jesus Christ, people, put down the cupcakes once in a while and drink a glass of water.


Water? Like, from the terlet?
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well you will insist in putting sugar and corn syrup in everything you eat.
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Some thoughts:  1)  You could absolutely tell the kid weighed over that by looking at pictures.

2)  With the over-the-shoulder harness, wouldn't being too big be an advantage?  I'm thinking he'd have to be wedged in there whereas a skinny fellow would be flopping around.

3)  Amusement parks are probably going to keep a scale handy to weigh us fat farks.  I can't wait to have to do that walk of shame when not allowed on a ride.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would wager he tipped the scale quite a bit more than that when he hit the ground.
 
