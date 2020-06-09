 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Florida police officer yelled 'I will remove your f***ing soul' at black man during arrest before he choked and cursed at a female cop who tried to restrain him. Of course he's suspended with pay   (huffpost.com) divider line
56
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, Intervention, Florida police officer, Art intervention, Crime, Police officer, Sergeant  
•       •       •

1243 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Biatch, Pullease.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's been four months and nothing has happened.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Except the Union wholeheartedly defended him.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
has been with the department for over 21 years

Weird that after  21 year long career with absolutely no incidents, he gets caught the one and only time he ever did something like this
Yup, only incident ever.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, as the son of a union guy who was the son of a union guy... not only do police unions disgust me, they disgust my union-loving father.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police shouldn't be allowed to turn off their cameras completely.  Audio should always be recording.  They can turn off video if they're taking a shiat, but I wanna hear plop plop.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're hiring Death Eaters as cops now?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unless the power of Jesus Christ compels it, you're not.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta give it up to the junior officer.  She stepped in.
 
Druid5 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidents like these make me wonder how extensive steroid and/or testosterone abuse is within the police ranks. Seems worth exploring at least.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy has some serious anger issues and probably shouldn't be a cop.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Asylum2020: Gotta give it up to the junior officer.  She stepped in.


She'll quit within a year, and no journalist will bother to ask why.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to work, but getting paid? This guy learned his lesson!
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look. Another hyper-aggressive canned ham person.

cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They suspended the victim?  That's so Florida.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Druid5: Incidents like these make me wonder how extensive steroid and/or testosterone abuse is within the police ranks. Seems worth exploring at least.


Next up, creating a grant to study if water is wet.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in a union.  That's most likely in the CBA.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why any self-respecting African-American would live in Florida is a major mystery.

Or Texas.
Or Alabama
Or Arkansas
Etc.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It's been four months and nothing has happened.


If you don't take the time and do it right, it will be overturned in court.

I am interested to see Pullease's file. I suspect this isn't his first rodeo.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could he be paid in roubles?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Druid5: Incidents like these make me wonder how extensive steroid and/or testosterone abuse is within the police ranks. Seems worth exploring at least.

Next up, creating a grant to study if water is wet.


They tried starting a drug testing program for Law Enforcement in the County just south of mine. The Union objected, of course. 

Odd thing, they kept testing positive for methamphetamine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop's a Necromongers?  It's better to be riddick him.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Asylum2020: Gotta give it up to the junior officer.  She stepped in.


And she's gonna pay for doing the right thing and having actual courage

The fact that the entire U.S. legal system is designed to coddle and shield the guilty when they have a badge, or farcktons of money, is an issue we should, you know, do something about

/ throw it on the pile
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Police shouldn't be allowed to turn off their cameras completely.  Audio should always be recording.  They can turn off video if they're taking a shiat, but I wanna hear plop plop.


You have a weird fetish!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Druid5: Incidents like these make me wonder how extensive steroid and/or testosterone abuse is within the police ranks. Seems worth exploring at least.


Very... A lot of over roided over pumped up ex-military / ex-bodybuilder wanna-be..
I had a relative that was auxiliary police..He was a roid-raging tool..He's dead from heart problems
most likely related to his roid usage..Good riddance too..When he wasn't slapping his wife around
he was at the gym..That time and when he was working or asleep were probably the only safe times
for her..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have him tested for anabolic steroi... oops. Qualified immunity.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a cop a little while back who slapped a female junior officer tried to stop him from using excessive violence? Nothing happened to him either.

I know what would happen to me if I slapped a cop.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the biggest problems is this whole "suspended with pay" thing.
If you are suspended from active duty, then you are not working, you do not pass GO, you do not collect a paycheque until the investigation into the incident is resolved. If you are cleared of wrongdoing, then you will be entitled to full back pay, but you do not get to collect a paycheque while suspended.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Suspension with pay pending an investigation for suspected wrongdoing seems like something everyone deserves.  Just because your union and/or contract sucks is no reason to be angry at them for theirs.

It's the same as when people whine about federal civil servant or military benefits being too generous.

/that said... this should be a pretty quick investigation
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL

Cops are so untouchable they can assault cops and literally get paid to do it.
 
payattention
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Asylum2020: Gotta give it up to the junior officer.  She stepped in.

And she's gonna pay for doing the right thing and having actual courage

The fact that the entire U.S. legal system is designed to coddle and shield the guilty when they have a badge, or farcktons of money, is an issue we should, you know, do something about

/ throw it on the pile


(Shhh... quick bit for you. It is not just the legal system that is designed to do that. Pretty much our entire culture is rigged in this manner. Only the wealthy and powerful can hope for anything approaching justice around here, and that justice is the justice of the powerful over the peons.)
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
which soul gem would he use?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: One of the biggest problems is this whole "suspended with pay" thing.
If you are suspended from active duty, then you are not working, you do not pass GO, you do not collect a paycheque until the investigation into the incident is resolved. If you are cleared of wrongdoing, then you will be entitled to full back pay, but you do not get to collect a paycheque while suspended.


Wouldn't backdating the termination to the date of the event and clawing back the pay do the same thing?  Or is the whole "normies don't have the minimum 3-6 months of living expenses saved up" not a concern anymore?  If the misconduct is sustained, they're hosed, but it's thrown out, you aren't farking over a family.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well if forced paid vacation won't stop him I don't know what will.

Literally, what will?

/pigs
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: I mean, as the son of a union guy who was the son of a union guy... not only do police unions disgust me, they disgust my union-loving father.


Historically, the wider labor movement has (correctly) viewed police unions as aberrant, because police are an instrument sanctioned by the government to use force to defend management from labor.  Since we live in strange times and Teen Vogue puts out the occasional well-researched and -written article, here's a really good article on the topic.

That article references a great piece from WaPo about why police unions were largely frowned upon by the public - even being illegal in many places - until the Civil Rights movement, For Some Reason:

For the first half-century after police began organizing around 1900, police unions were illegal in most of the United States, especially after the suppressed Boston police strike of 1919. City governments feared the negative political repercussions of permitting the independent organization of the agents of state violence. In some cities, these de jure bans did not prevent police associations from lobbying over compensation and working conditions. But overall, these associations were relatively weak.

This picture changed in the 1950s and '60s, when police unions first won widespread recognition and collective bargaining rights, organizing in response to political reformers who worked to rein in police corruption and the police abuse that fell heaviest on the backs of black communities. For instance, under Mayor Richardson Dilworth in Philadelphia, a hotbed of mid-century police reform, scores of officers were fired for corruption, and the city established the nation's first civilian review board.

Mayors like Dilworth were not "anti-police" - they believed they were making departments better at fighting crime, and they often paired reforms with increased funding - but police unions aggressively opposed these measures as the meddling of overbearing reformer-managers who misunderstood or actively undermined their work. They bristled at civilian oversight, seeing it as uninformed, inappropriate and demeaning.

Like Kroll and Mullins today, postwar police unionists framed themselves as victims, "second-class citizens" "handcuffed" by politicians more interested in stripping them of their rights than in letting them fight crime. They claimed to have their hands tied during the urban uprisings of the 1960s, prevented by civilian authorities from restoring order.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paid vacation for the abuser.  Welcome to America.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: puffy999: I mean, as the son of a union guy who was the son of a union guy... not only do police unions disgust me, they disgust my union-loving father.

Historically, the wider labor movement has (correctly) viewed police unions as aberrant, because police are an instrument sanctioned by the government to use force to defend management from labor.  Since we live in strange times and Teen Vogue puts out the occasional well-researched and -written article, here's a really good article on the topic.

That article references a great piece from WaPo about why police unions were largely frowned upon by the public - even being illegal in many places - until the Civil Rights movement, For Some Reason:

For the first half-century after police began organizing around 1900, police unions were illegal in most of the United States, especially after the suppressed Boston police strike of 1919. City governments feared the negative political repercussions of permitting the independent organization of the agents of state violence. In some cities, these de jure bans did not prevent police associations from lobbying over compensation and working conditions. But overall, these associations were relatively weak.

This picture changed in the 1950s and '60s, when police unions first won widespread recognition and collective bargaining rights, organizing in response to political reformers who worked to rein in police corruption and the police abuse that fell heaviest on the backs of black communities. For instance, under Mayor Richardson Dilworth in Philadelphia, a hotbed of mid-century police reform, scores of officers were fired for corruption, and the city established the nation's first civilian review board.

Mayors like Dilworth were not "anti-police" - they believed they were making departments better at fighting crime, and they often paired reforms with increased funding - but police unions aggressively opposed these measures as the meddling of overbearing reformer-managers who misunderstood or actively undermined their work. They bristled at civilian oversight, seeing it as uninformed, inappropriate and demeaning.

Like Kroll and Mullins today, postwar police unionists framed themselves as victims, "second-class citizens" "handcuffed" by politicians more interested in stripping them of their rights than in letting them fight crime. They claimed to have their hands tied during the urban uprisings of the 1960s, prevented by civilian authorities from restoring order.


Unfortunately the current President is a cop-lover who wants to give them even more money.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
- police were responding to a call about a man accused of attacking people
outside a convenience store

- Officers handcuffed a 25-year-old man and tried to get him into a police vehicle

- "Do what you gotta do, man," the suspect responds. "You gonna Mace me? Mace me."

        
tvseriesfinale.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't he just pummel someone outside a Publix?
 
BigMax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: They're hiring Death Eaters as cops now?


No. Just Dementors.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Why any self-respecting African-American would live in Florida America is a major mystery.

Or Texas.
Or Alabama
Or Arkansas
Etc.


FTFY
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Munden: Police shouldn't be allowed to turn off their cameras completely.  Audio should always be recording.  They can turn off video if they're taking a shiat, but I wanna hear plop plop.


Kinky
 
dready zim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The sergeant briefly goes to his police vehicle before coming back and demanding all officers on the scene "turn off their farking cameras." The footage ends at that point.

Odd that, how police cameras malfunction all at the same time.

Happens so often, you would think they had some sort of case against the manufacturer.
 
BigMax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
🎶 Pullease and thieves in the streets/scaring the nation with their/guns and ammunition... 🎶

"Can I get your name, officer?"
"Sergeant Pullease"
"I know that you are the police, but what's your name?"
"Pullease"
...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Asylum2020: Gotta give it up to the junior officer.  She stepped in.


Her career is probably over
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Druid5: Incidents like these make me wonder how extensive steroid and/or testosterone abuse is within the police ranks. Seems worth exploring at least.


Have you seen most cops? They don't exercise or work put
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Asylum2020: Gotta give it up to the junior officer.  She stepped in.

Her career is probably over


She'll be lucky if it's just her career and not also her life.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.