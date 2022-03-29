 Skip to content
(CBC)
25
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, Canada does have a very rigourous safety infrastructure for this shiat.  But yeah, probably still not the best idea.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better than coal. Do more of this.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's better than coal. Do more of this.


Absolutely agree.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We have one of the best nuclear R&D programs on the planet. About farkin time.
 
neofonz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fueled by Uranium two thirty eh-t?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nuclear Maple Syrup sounds like the start of the most Canadian super hero origin story ever
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How long until the MTG starts blaming Biden for not allowing a pipeline to bring nuclear fuel down from Canada.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shortest superhero origin story ever?

Seriously though, nuclear is the best way to solve the climate crisis. Ultimately, we should be switching to a fully clean grid, but that's likely to take more time than we actually have, this makes a very, VERY good stopgap, and hoping the various fusion experiments pay off in time (so we don't need a bazillion wind and solar sources) is not a good gamble.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop calling nuclear energy "clean energy".  Lack of carbon dioxide production doesn't make it clean.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Better than building them in earthquake zones.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Soccer Trees?" Wtf is this?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: To be fair, Canada does have a very rigourous safety infrastructure for this shiat.  But yeah, probably still not the best idea.


Bullshiat. It's a great idea. Just think of all the carbon we wouldn't dumped into the atmosphere if people didn't think Godzilla was a farking documentary. It dwarfs the damage done by nuclear accidents by orders of magnitude.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Stop calling nuclear energy "clean energy".  Lack of carbon dioxide production doesn't make it clean.


No, but it DOES mean it's preventing the climate crisis from spiraling out of control. The waste it generates obviously has to be very carefully planned for, and as we're finding out, the idea that no one would be stupid enough to bomb a nuke plant is being disproved by Putin. The simple fact is though, we're out of time before we start losing tons of landmass, having weather get even more extreme, and start displacing millions upon millions of people, and causing a mass-extinction event worse than the Chixaluub asteroid. Fusion isn't ready, and almost certainly won't be in time. Wind and solar aren't being deployed fast enough, and having batteries that can even handle that type of grid is a recent achievement. Nuclear is the best answer for right now. It is not a perfect answer by any means, but it's the way through this.
 
D135
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "Soccer Trees?" Wtf is this?


Canada did well in a soccer match!? That is interesting!
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A nuclear plant near me employed 850 people and put out 600MW.  Another utility opened a combined cycle gas plant 30 miles away that took 12 people to put out 600MW.

Guess which one is still open?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BUT NUKE-YUH-LER BAAAAD
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: We have one of the best nuclear R&D programs on the planet. About farkin time.


Along with a real Can Du attitude.

No like those fraidy cat Germans.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dodge Propshaft: A nuclear plant near me employed 850 people and put out 600MW.  Another utility opened a combined cycle gas plant 30 miles away that took 12 people to put out 600MW.

Guess which one is still open?


The one that is actively going to have your house underwater because you are a shortsighted idiot and externalize the damage done by that gas plant while allowing them to privatize the profits?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now..Let's get that mixed fuel program going again to get rid of the damned nuclear weapons
material and stop this nuclear weapons bullshat before someone gets hurt..

Let's start with the all the plutonium pits that are sitting in storage in the US and Russia..
Enough fissile material (when blended with Uranium) to power several power plants for their safe lifetimes.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
SMR is SMRT, I mean SM eh RT.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's better than coal. Do more of this.


Yeah say that when the enemy wants to use it as a way to invade your country.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dodge Propshaft: A nuclear plant near me employed 850 people and put out 600MW.  Another utility opened a combined cycle gas plant 30 miles away that took 12 people to put out 600MW.

Guess which one is still open?


Apples and oranges for a myriad of reasons.  Not to mention that the SMR concept is a huge departure from a modern conventional plant.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

D135: BafflerMeal: "Soccer Trees?" Wtf is this?

Canada did well in a soccer match!? That is interesting!


not just interesting.  It's awesome!  We are going to the World Cup!  First time in 36 years.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mike_1962: Dodge Propshaft: A nuclear plant near me employed 850 people and put out 600MW.  Another utility opened a combined cycle gas plant 30 miles away that took 12 people to put out 600MW.

Guess which one is still open?

Apples and oranges for a myriad of reasons.  Not to mention that the SMR concept is a huge departure from a modern conventional plant.


Solar and wind energy are becoming better and better each year. Nuclear energy creates more problems than it solves and yes it is Carbon neutral but it's an outdated concept.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Stop calling nuclear energy "clean energy".  Lack of carbon dioxide production doesn't make it clean.


My proposal to build a series of large coils in the north and attach magnets to the caribou was clean, but nobody liked it.
 
